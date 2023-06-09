Edge Peng Johnson 2.jpg
Nick Peng and Eli Johnson after match point.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

The New York State boys’ tennis doubles tournament was déjà vu for Edgemont junior Nick Peng and freshman Eli Johnson. They dominated early and then had to face two teams from Horace Greeley, including a three-setter in the semifinals, to win the section and then the state.

The two quiet, stone-faced Panthers finally cracked the biggest smiles of their lives after Peng put match point away in the finals at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center on Sunday, June 4.

ehs tennis box 6-9 issue.jpg
Edge Eli Johnson 1.jpg
Freshman Eli Johnson
Edge Nicholas Peng 3.jpg
Junior Nick Peng
Edge Johnson Peng awards 1.jpg
State doubles champs Eli Johnson and Nick Peng

