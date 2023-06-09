The New York State boys’ tennis doubles tournament was déjà vu for Edgemont junior Nick Peng and freshman Eli Johnson. They dominated early and then had to face two teams from Horace Greeley, including a three-setter in the semifinals, to win the section and then the state.
The two quiet, stone-faced Panthers finally cracked the biggest smiles of their lives after Peng put match point away in the finals at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center on Sunday, June 4.
“To win the state championship in doubles you have to win it twice because you have to win the sectional title, which is essentially the state title, if you consider the fact that 3 of the 4 semifinalists at the state level were from our section,” coach Mark Romney said. “These kids went 10-0 over the two tournaments and they had to beat two unbelievable teams from Greeley, not just once, but twice in the semifinals and finals. I think it’s the most epic performance I can imagine in Section 1 tennis in a long time to do that. For a ninth grader to team up with an 11th grader it’s just amazing.”
In the Section 1 semifinals, the Panthers beat Greeley’s Jason Wei and Matthew Wallis after losing the first set (2-6, 6-4, 6-3), before topping Greeley’s Adam Fink and Ben Singer in straight sets (6-2, 7-5) in the finals. At states it was just the opposite as No. 2 Edgemont came back to beat No. 6 Fink and Singer in the semifinals (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) and No. 4 Wei and Wallis in the finals (6-3, 6-4).
“Twice they came back over the 10 matches from being down a set,” Romney said. “This is an elimination tournament, so if you’re down a set your back is against the wall. And to do that twice against two different teams from Horace Greeley in the semifinal rounds, to be down a set and win, that’s why I call these guys ‘true grit,’ because that’s what they are.”
Not only did Edgemont win the first boys’ sectional title in school history (https://bit.ly/3oXFQMw), they won the boys’ first state title, too.
“It was definitely a really good feeling,” Peng said. “I think we knew we could win this match because we beat them before in the section tournament, but it was a really good feeling to beat them again, this time a little bit easier.
“I think it means a lot, the first state title for Edgemont boys. I’m proud of Eli and I. I’m just enjoying the moment for now, but maybe next year we’ll play doubles again.”
The ending was a bit of a blur to Johnson. “I don’t really remember what happened on match point, but it feels good to win,” he said. “Those Greeley teams are both really good doubles teams. The first time we played them we definitely should have lost in the section semifinals, but today they weren’t playing their best and that helped us out a bit. But they are both great doubles teams.”
Romney was in awe of his team’s accomplishment.
“All the kids are phenomenal,” he said. “The kids from Greeley are phenomenal kids. What I don’t think people understand is how unbelievably difficulty the task is of playing tennis at this level in high school. It’s an incredible physical and mental sport and for these two boys, including a ninth grader, to show that poise and determination and true grit is just phenomenal to see. They don’t realize it, but they’re role models for the way kids can be. I’m just so proud of them.”
Some current and former teammates headed down to Queens to witness the action on Court 12 at one of the greatest tennis venues in the world.
“This was amazing and I almost slept through it,” senior Liyam Yaghoobzadeh said. “It’s early in the morning, but I’m really glad I came and didn’t miss out on it. They’re two great, nice, kind, warm-hearted kids and they really deserve it.”
Peng was injured last year, but had played in sectionals with Ethan Wu in 2021. Johnson was an eighth grader last spring and played with Wu in sectionals. Wu took this year off from high school tennis as a junior (everyone hopes he returns to bolster the singles lineup and help propel Edgemont to a team title). Both pairings made the sectional quarterfinals the last two years and built off that experience to make major strides.
Johnson knew he wanted to play doubles again this year, while Peng was originally leaning toward singles until the coaches convinced him to team up with Johnson.
“I knew if we played together we could go far and do well,” Johnson said. “And we did.”
Peng said that despite “going back and forth” about it, he now thinks it “was the right decision.”
Having never played a doubles match together prior to sectionals, it showed their ability to adapt from singles to doubles and to each other’s styles of play. Assistant coach Alexa Goldberg said they are “extremely critical and thought-provoking” on and off the court.
“Their games match very well, Nick being a lefty, Eli being a righty,” she said. “They’re both very aggressive at the net and they’re able to pick each other up when they have to and also know when they need to be in the flow together.”
After cruising past teams from Lake Placid and Half Hollow Hills in the first two rounds, Edgemont faced its first true challenge in the quarterfinals, where they bested No. 7 Alistair Wright and Russell Notaris of Friends Academy, 6-4, 6-4.
“There was a tough call that was made in the middle of that match against us and I think that motivated our guys,” Romney said. “I think they turned it around right from that spot. That was a very talented team and we were fortunate to get through that one.”
In the finals, Peng struggled with his serve throughout the match and Johnson had some points he wished he’d won at the net, but the duo stayed positive.
“We were just focusing on the next point and being in the moment, not being mad about what was happening,” Johnson said. “We just had to stick to our game plan and just keep fighting. In the semifinals we were down, but we just trusted each other and came back. We just wanted to be solid, hold our serves and set up the guy at net.”
In the first set in the finals Edgemont was up 3-2, but Wei and Wallis tied the match 3-all before Edgemont settled down.
The fourth point was crucial as Peng held serve after falling behind 15-40 before getting to deuce, and then six deuces and advantages later Peng’s serve was sent out of bounds for a 4-3 lead.
Peng then hit the winner to break serve and go up 5-3 before Johnson served set point as Peng put the final two balls away for a 6-3 win to open the match.
Wei and Johnson each held serve to start the second set 1-all. The next point was long with Wallis serving and after several deuces two Greeley errors out of bounds and into the net gave Edgemont a key 2-1 advantage with Peng going back to the line.
The fourth point ended in favor of Edgemont, which led 40-30, when Greeley called a serve out, but was overruled by the official, ending the point and putting Edgemont in the driver’s seat at 3-1.
Wei held serve to keep Greeley’s hopes alive at 3-2. Edgemont went up 40-love with Johnson serving and Greeley hitting three balls out of play. Greeley fought back to get to deuce, but the point ended in Edgemont’s favor on another ball out of bounds. It was 4-2.
Wallis served up a winner as Johnson couldn’t return a serve with the advantage to Greeley after a deuce. Peng also held serve as Johnson put the team up 5-3 at the net.
Wei was up next and after another long point held serve as Peng hit the ball out and Johnson couldn’t return the final serve. Greeley trailed only 5-4, but was one held serve away from second place.
Johnson stepped up to the line and soon hit a shot out to go down love-15. Wei hit the next two out of bounds, putting Edgemont back in control at 30-15. An error by Greeley made it 40-15 and Peng had the no-doubt match point winner at the net.
“We really just stuck to our game plan and stayed focused and stayed really positive no matter what happened,” Peng said. “I think that’s what we really needed, was to stay positive, and play our game. That’s what we did and it worked out for us.”
Though it was Romney’s final match as head coach of the team after nine seasons, he enlisted former boys’ assistant coach, current girls’ head coach and future boys’ head coach Goldberg to help out during postseason. She spoke with Johnson and Peng between changeovers.
“She was telling us about making the returns back and being careful on my toss, but mainly just trying to keep us positive and keep us in check so we could focus to win,” Peng said.
Her message was to “keep it simple.”
“You don’t have to go for the crazy wow shots all the time,” Goldberg said. “Stick to the game plan, keep the ball cross-court, set up your partner, put the ball away, get your first serve in, move them around, hit to their weakness and just play smart tennis.
“They’re very mellow, they’re very level-headed. You’re not going to get big emotions out of either of them, but they’re focused and they wanted to get the job done. They listen to what you’re saying, they take it to heart and they execute it. Watching them follow the game plan and believe was amazing.”
The one emotion Goldberg witnessed was when Peng “roared” when the team split sets in the state semifinals.
“I think it woke up something inside of them both,” Goldberg said. “I think I’d rather have players that are calm and get it done than when they are a little too rowdy on the court, but a smile would be nice once in a while.”
Goldberg has been in their shoes before. Along with partner Tomo Iwasaki, she was third in the state in 2011 — senior teammates Casey Rogovin and Christine Ho were the runner-up that year after making the semifinals in 2010 — took second in 2012 and won the girls’ first doubles state title in 2013.
Ten years later, Goldberg was coaching champions.
“It’s exciting as a player who won a state championship to coach a team that wins a state championship,” Goldberg said. “That’s every coach’s dream. For Edgemont I was the first one to win and now to have two plaques up there will be special for all of us. I want the boys to take this all in because it’s something that sticks with you forever.”
