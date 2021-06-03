If ever there was a year that served as a reminder to veterans, to the Scarsdale community, and to our country as a whole why we celebrate Memorial Day as a national holiday, it’s the year we just lived through.
Since the start of the pandemic last spring, Post 52 lost 12 members, eight of them succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, and this year, for the second straight year, the Scarsdale American Legion Post 52 was unable to host its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony in the village at Boniface Circle. But the veterans — always stepping up to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day — hosted a ceremony Monday, May 31, at the Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road.
At the gathering, speaker after speaker reflected on the year of the pandemic and why we must remember to honor the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in defense of our country.
“It definitely hits home, everybody looks at Memorial Day as a three-day weekend, a chance to get away and have fun,” said Post 52 Cmdr. Tom Adamo. “It’s unfortunate, but in my own heart I feel that not as many people are into democracy and love of life and family and God and country. We are so separated into different parties; instead we should be together as one partisan group, as Americans, to do what we can do for our country. It really is a shame and it hurts me and a lot of the men who fought and came home. Those that fought and didn’t make it home, they paid the price for us to do what we want, for people on Memorial Day to go play golf or baseball or go swimming, and we can’t forget about those who gave their lives so we can do what we want to do. It’s a day that should be sacred.”
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron spoke about how this year made it “all the more meaningful that we take stock today as we slowly emerge from the pandemic” and how it gave us “a small window into the stresses our armed forces regularly endure.”
“I know this COVID year has been hard on legionnaires, as many of your friends succumbed to the virus,” Veron said. “It also shined a light on the strength of your community under Commander Adamo’s leadership as you continue to lift one another up. As Commander Adamo told me, we are the lucky ones who made it home and we owe it to those who did not. Today, let us pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and carry on their legacy with dignity and honor.”
Scarsdale Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, recalling his visits to the Gettysburg battlefield while visiting his daughter at college, said it reminded him of the importance of the community paying respects together to their local heroes, as the veterans do at the Memorial Garden they created in Scarsdale.
“The Memorial Garden is Post 52’s commitment to keeping the memory of our nation’s heroes alive. Let’s not forget those former members of the Scarsdale community who fought for our freedom to live and work in this great village and gave up their lives in the process. Make it a point in your busy lives to visit this Memorial Garden and pay tribute to the local heroes who lost their lives in service to their country and their hometown community of Scarsdale.”
Village Trustee Jonathan Lewis spoke about the personal connection of Memorial Day for family members who are veterans and who understand the loss of life on the battlefield. He spoke of his father and his uncle and their service in World War II and those personal heroes who are “warriors who never stopped hearing the trumpet and who always knew what was true and worth fighting for.”
Former village trustee Matthew Callahan referenced a letter about two Marines killed in action in Iraq written by John Kelly, who became U.S. Secretary of State. Callahan recounted the story of Cpl. Jonathan Yale and Lance Cpl. Jordan Haerter and how they performed their duty to save the lives of fellow Marines while sacrificing their own.
Another speaker, Maj. Eugenie Goussev, active duty serving at West Point, stated how proud he was “to be here and see how our nation’s traditions are being carried out.”
Former Mayor Dr. Miriam Levitt-Flisser, who has never missed a Memorial Day celebration in Scarsdale, talked about her personal family history, coming to America on a U.S. Marine troop ship after spending years in a displaced persons camp after surviving World War II. She emphasized the need to remember why the fallen gave their lives for their country.
“The fallen remembered here, by these monuments, gave their lives for this great nation to be free ... never lose sight of the reason that our honored embarked on this difficult journey.”
Adamo offered closing remarks about the importance of remembering the fallen and the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“This day, May 31, hardly seems enough, we should thank them every day in our hearts and remember them in our prayers,” said Adamo. “Because of them our lives are free, our nation lives. They fought for us; for us they gave of themselves and so today we honor them ... can we not say on their behalf, ‘Do not betray our sacrifices. We in our own time did not die in vain. We tasted death in youth that liberty might grow old. Never forget us.’”
After Adamo spoke, Boy Scout Olin Bradley of Scarsdale Troop 2 read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Maj. John McCrae.
Scarsdale veteran Rick Reuter, serving as acting chaplain for Post 52, read the invocation and prayers at the end of the service, and Adamo led the crowd in the singing the National Anthem.
While the 2021 ceremony was larger than last year’s, Adamo emphasized that the veterans are looking forward to having their full Memorial Day observance once again next year in the village. Last year they held a small gathering at the Memorial Garden limited to just veterans and spouses with no guests, as public gatherings were constrained in the early stages of the pandemic. This year the event was expanded and open to the public, but it is still not the same as a parade through town. Last year would have been the 100th anniversary of the parade, and Adamo is excited about the future — he said he is already planning next year’s parade.
“This year is like a dress rehearsal for next year, because this is nothing,” said Adamo. “We have to have the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the Cub Scouts, the Daisies and the high school band; they are the ones we want to march with us. We want to march and show the community and the country what this is all about.”
