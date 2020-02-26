A 66-year-old Brambach Road man reported Feb. 20 a pop-up message appeared on his computer saying he was hacked. He contacted the phone number given for help and believed he was talking to a Microsoft employee. The person said the only way to fix the problem was for the man to send money. The man complied with instructions to purchase gift cards. Soon after, he took action and contacted police.
An unknown person bought a cherry satin Gibson SG Standard Tribute Guitar Feb. 21 from a music shop on Eastern Parkway, paying for it with a fraudulent card. The shop owner only found out about the fraud after the victim called to say someone was using her credit card to purchase musical instruments from shops in Eastchester and Connecticut. A suspect using the victim’s card got away with a guitar and a case.
A Cambridge Road resident reported on Feb. 20 several checks were written on her bank account to an unknown party. She said she was reimbursed by the bank and lost no money.
Thirsty for Red Bull
The store manager at the CVS on Popham Road reported Feb. 18 that 12 cans of Red Bull valued at $31.08 were stolen by a man with short black hair, wearing glasses and a hoodie and jeans, holding a green bag. The manager said the man walked into the store and went to the refrigerator, took the cans and left without paying.
Who took the earbuds?
On Feb.19 an alleged theft of earbuds occurred at Scarsdale High School. The victim valued the earbuds at $200. The victim is a 62-year-old Scarsdale woman. A 16-year-old-girl is involved. Police are investigating.
Keep your eyes open
Police responded to a report of a woman walking on Weaver Street Feb. 19 with her eyes closed. Police located the woman after she reached her destination safely and without incident.
Car troubles
Police tried to help a motorist whose car was disabled by a flat tire on Eastern Parkway Feb. 19. The woman was offered the services of a tow truck, which she declined. Since the car was out of the roadway, no further assistance was given at the time.
A disabled motorist on Greenacres Road near Hitchcock Church on Feb. 20 told police he notified the AAA auto club and was waiting for a tow. Police directed traffic around him until help arrived.
Keep an eye on your doors
On Feb. 19 a Coralyn Road resident reported returning home to find her basement and garage doors open. Police searched the house and found nothing out of order.
A Carman Road resident reported her front door was open when she returned home on Feb. 19; police checked the interior and found no signs of criminality.
Suspicious activities
Four men toting a lot of bottles were reported entering the woods off Fox Meadow Road Feb. 17. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
A caller walking a dog Feb. 20 on Ogden Road reported noticing the front door open at a residence and hearing a burglar alarm. Police responded to the location and spoke with the homeowner who said her mother was visiting and may have set off the alarm while cooking.
A Weaver Street woman reported Feb. 20 she locked herself in the bedroom as someone was breaking into the house. When police arrived, the caller said there was a miscommunication and she knows the person who was at the house.
A Claremont Road resident reported a suspicious person on her property Feb. 21. The person said they were with Con Edison and was there to fit a meter. The homeowner contacted Con Ed; the company said no technicians were scheduled to be in the area.
Tree cutting
A Hamilton Road resident called police Feb. 17 to question whether men on her street cutting down trees had a permit to do so. Police arrived on scene and spoke with Ramiro’s Tree Service, which said there was a permit on file with the village engineering department to cut down two trees.
One car parked, one raced
A car parked for three days at Depot Plaza was ticketed on Feb. 20. The tires were also marked. The vehicle is not creating a traffic hazard.
Drag racers reported on Feb. 22 on Mamaroneck and Colonial roads were gone by the time police arrived.
Animal behavior
A caller on Griffen Avenue and Broadmoor Road on Feb. 18 reported a skunk spraying the area. She described the animal as sick and a possible danger. Police searched for the skunk but didn’t find it.
Three loose dogs were reported having a good time Feb. 18 on Carman Road. Police looked for them unsuccessfully. Half an hour later they were reported again with a better description — one large dog and two medium-sized. Police located the dogs and the owner arrived to retrieve them on scene.
A woman reported, while driving on Crest Lane Feb. 18, two men walking large dogs threw bagged dog feces at her car. She told police a man she described in his 40s yelled at her and threw the bag at her to get her to slow down. No damage was sustained to her vehicle. Police searched the area for the men with negative results.
A loose dog was reported on Walworth Avenue on Feb. 18. Police contacted the dog owner who was advised of the complaint that the dog is often out and about at possible risk to itself.
On Herkimer and Meadow roads a dog was reported barking nonstop Feb. 22, possibly from a house on Meadow Road. Police were unable to locate any noisy dog in the area.
On Feb. 23 a large dog was reported running loose on Brewster Road across from Fox Meadow School. Someone grabbed the dog and brought it in to police headquarters. The owner came to claim the dog at the police station.
Traffic
A two-car accident happened Feb. 18 on East Parkway near Chateaux Circle when a car yielded to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, causing the vehicle traveling behind it to plow into it. No injuries were reported although there was substantial car damage.
A one-car accident occurred Feb. 22 on Heathcote Road near Palmer Avenue when the driver, a Scarsdale woman, made the turn, but hit a hydrant. This blew out the rear passenger side tire, causing the car to leave the roadway. No one was injured. The water department was notified of the struck hydrant.
A Brewster man in a contractor’s van traveling westbound Feb. 23 on Heathcote Road near Morris Lane left the lane and jumped the curb, taking out a swath of fencing on Heathcote Road. The driver declined medical assistance; the fire department stayed on scene until a tow truck arrived to remove the van.
Fire report
Firefighters responded Feb. 17 to an Olmsted Road residence on a report of a gas odor. The firefighters discovered a leaking burner valve and shut off the gas supply. The homeowner was advised to contact an appliance repair service.
Police responded Feb. 19 to a report of a house fire on Johnson Road. Three people who had been inside the house, a 42-year-old-woman and two teens, were outside on police arrival. Fire and ambulance were on scene to evaluate the residents and the adjoining residence and maintain traffic control and pedestrian safety.
A problem with a generator was reported Feb. 20 on Winslow Place; the house was still being fed electricity by overhead street service. The fire department shut down the generator and turned the engine off. Minor readings of gas were detected in the basement and Con Edison was requested. The resident was advised to contact the generator service company.
Police received a call Feb. 23 from Putnam County 911 about a person trapped in an elevator on Palmer Avenue. Before police or fire personnel were on scene, the person was removed from the elevator.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, was compiled from official information.
