Letters, love and laughter filled the Scarsdale High School auditorium Friday, June 17, as 26 Alternative School graduates were showered with praise, inside jokes and best wishes for their future endeavors. The rain early in the day may have dampened the field where graduation was initially supposed to be held, but nothing could wash out the two-hour celebration for not only the grads, but two departing members of the A-School faculty as well.
Having lost count of the pivots in and out of virtual and in-person learning due to COVID-19, senior speaker Samuel Drescher said, “The past three years have been nothing short of crazy.” He talked about the “most wild rides with the most epic of highs and the lowest of lows.” But that couldn’t stop the 50th class of the A-School and, indoors or outdoors, being together was “nothing short of a miracle.”
Drescher said the common thread and driving force of the senior class’s A-School experience was “community,” a “multidimensional concept” and the “bedrock” of their educational journey. When talking together days before Drescher was to give his speech, classmate Micah Arenstein told Drescher that he “enjoys being held accountable for his actions.” Drescher said it “hit me like a truck” that accountability is the “core of community” and spurs everyone’s growth and the drive to be there for one another.
He said accountability also drives the imperative that people rely on each other, ask for help, acknowledge mistakes and recognize shortcomings, which aren’t easy to do. It’s not enough to know the names and faces of the people around you, Drescher said, “but to know their souls,” whether it’s “captains of sports teams to genius engineers from international ex-pats to musical virtuosos from Warriors fans to Celtics fans.”
The accountability to community requires everyone to “live in the moment” in Scarsdale, which Drescher called “often a cesspool of competition.” Living in the future perpetuates “the cycle” of trying to get into the best college to get the best job to be able to move back and raise children who go to SHS, while the duty to “be here and now” is where progress is made, until next year, of course, when a couple of dozen new A-School students will come into the program.
“We have a responsibility to the new wonderful places we’re going next year to be architects of community,” Drescher said. “When you step foot on the campus — and for the rest of your life — it is your duty to build community in your footsteps.”
The incoming class will have to do that without two longtime A-School faculty members, English teacher Jeanne Cooper, who wrapped her 40th year with the district, and former A-School director Jen Maxwell, who will head up the social studies department at the high school.
Fifth-year A-School faculty member and first-year A-School director Fallon Plunkett called Cooper “the heart of the A-School” as she embodies the key values of “integrity, empathy and service.” Cooper put her “whole soul” into working with students and for that they renamed an award in her honor — the Jeanne Award — as the gold standard of the theme of community.
“When you’d pop into my office, you would apologize for taking up my time,” Plunkett said. “Jeanne, I never felt that you took up my time because every time I spoke with you I gained something new … It might have taken a few extra hours to get grading done, but it was worth it. Thank you for being my champion. The A-School is going to miss you. I am going to miss my role model, my friend.”
When Plunkett met Maxwell in 2014, she didn’t even know what the A-School was, and now she “can’t imagine a day without her.”
“You have the most remarkable ability to say exactly what needs to be said in a conversation,” Plunkett said of Maxwell, noting, “You listen to everyone with the same thoughtful intensity.” The Behind the Scenes Award is now given out in Maxwell’s honor as she served the previous five years as A-School director before handing the reins to Plunkett.
Event emcee and graduating senior Jonathan Wallach said, “Jen has this amazing ability to keep her cool during times of uncertainly, which was demonstrated last year and the year before during COVID.”
He continued: “She did the best job possible and left a fantastic mark on this program, hence the award being named after her.”
Plunkett also made sure to recognize her first graduating class as director, thanking them for their efforts, laughter and “commitment to A-School values.”
Did you know?
Julianna Zraick was the first A-School student spoken about because she “never goes first,” faculty member Mike Giordano said, highlighting the first letter of her last name. He called her the “de facto welcome wagon for incoming students both last year and this year.”
Nicholas Mangieri has a “deep passion for science,” Giordano said, and was “practically a co-teacher” during the environmental science unit on ecosystems. The animal-fact aficionado plans to study animal science or veterinary science in college.
Michael Mancusi is such a “fantastic storyteller” that his presentation on his e-commerce internship, which wasn’t exactly “as advertised,” was likened to “participating in child labor” — no other details are being released at this time — but he still hopes to study that area for real in college.
Alex Horvath took home the award for Best Senior Project for following up on an earlier passion project where he had rescued a piano. He later recorded a jazz album using that piano. Giordano said his “most noteworthy performance” was at Jabberfest, one where he was asked to fill some time, so Horvath improvised and created music “seemingly out of nowhere.”
Olivia Cohen and her family foster cats to prepare them for adoption. Giordano said if it were he, he’d “end up having a dozen cats.”
Allison Coburn started out in the program as an “introvert,” according to Maxwell, but showed that courage comes in “many forms” through her growth as an involved and active voice in the A-School community. Being in charge of birthdays, Coburn had to speak at every meeting; she also became active in debates with “such good ideas to share.”
While most students enter A-School quietly, Jonah Dichter did not. Maxwell said he was the sophomore “with the most dramatic flair,” as reflected in his choice to demonstrate Fortnite for a talent show, and to show off his ceramics talent for another. He is also “the only student in history to speak at senior reflections, via Zoom, while quarantined, in a foreign country.” He can also “apply Marxist philosophy to almost any subject.”
Abigail Fine is the “resident fire captain” when things like matches or lighter fluid are involved. Fine broke through some gender barriers when she joined the Scarsdale Fire Department’s Fire Explorer Program, eventually interning with SFD and “making the fire department her second home.” She was also one of two recipients of the Jeanne Award.
Robin Glicker is a member of the Young People’s Chorus, which includes some “sick” choreography, according to one student. She’s performed in parades, on television, for three different presidents and for Michelle Obama — twice.
Aiden Pierson identifies things he should and should not — in his view — spend his time on. “When he sees the value in a task, he will work to master it,” Maxwell said. To that end, he wears red clothes every day so he doesn’t have to waste time picking out clothes.
Jacob Zik interned in an elementary physical education class and one of the things he wrote in his journal really resonated with his teachers: “It’s really frustrating when you give clear directions to a class and almost none of the students follow the instructions.”
Arenstein also won the Jeanne Award. He focused on soccer for one of his internships, exploring one of his “favorite things in the universe,” according to Plunkett, with a behind-the-scenes look at everything from financials to social media to coaching.
William Bunzel is an avid football fan and created a podcast to “dial into sports journalism,” Plunkett said, taking six hours to create a one-hour episode. He even exchanged emails with ESPN’s Adam Schefter to further explore the craft.
Sedna Gandhi — already a well-known fencer — is also a piano player and studied to become an EMT for senior options.
Mackenzie Harpster doesn’t like to speak in large groups, but worked in a high school art classroom. She also explored different mediums with her own art, including photography.
Carolina Vittori is strong in a group project setting as people are her “oxygen” and she makes people “feel comfortable and connected” by giving them her full attention, according to Plunkett.
Claire Kaufman went from a “shy and timid sophomore” to being “a boss lady,” faculty member Haley Rauch said. That led Kaufman to create amazing friendships over the years. She became a social media “boss lady” by helping different brands widen their reach.
Audrey Gendel is such a leader that she made sure Rauch was adjusting well in her return to the A-School as a teacher. She become the “role model” she always wanted to be “and then some,” Rauch said. She used her own experience building relationships with those who helped her rehab from an ACL tear to do the same for others during one of her internships.
Ryan Gerson joined the A-School as a junior and had a lot of catching up to do, including learning all the inside jokes, the traditions and the proper writing of a paper for submission to Cooper. He used his “attention to detail” in everything he did, including his love of golf which he pursued in a project to learn the various ins and outs of the industry.
Wallach — described by Rauch based upon their first meeting as a “tiny frat bro” — and better known as J-Wall, is “both a person and a place.” The person is the person, while the place is a wall in a classroom that features only a Polaroid of J-Wall the person “bundled up in a puffy jacket and his trademark smile.” The “hopeless romantic” also “stares at the moon” and writes “beautiful” poetry.
Drescher was always focused on academic success, but the A-School helped bring that to a new level for the “agile thinker, graceful writer and eloquent speaker,” Cooper said, allowing his “academic adventure to really take off.” The “search for transcendence” he discovered in the book “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer was “a concept that came to define Sam’s high school career.”
Talia Levenson created a program called “Juniors for Seniors” to connect high schoolers to senior citizens. She learned to write a grant proposal to secure increased resources to better sustain the program, which includes tech support, soup deliveries and weekly phone calls to homebound elders. Levenson earned the Behind the Scenes Award.
William Reed could be a “future tycoon in business,” Cooper said, since he spotted a missing document in a deposition while working at a high-powered law firm during his sophomore year internship.
Sydney Rothschild interviewed people who lost a parent at a young age, “a difficult topic” from which she created an “in-depth, moving profile of her subjects,” Cooper said.
Jayho So has a “creative energy” and creates “astonishing” artwork and writing, with focuses on science fiction and horror, while also writing a significant paper on social justice.
Maya Zilberstein has a passion for physics, among other things like martial arts and music, and doesn’t like to “turn down a learning opportunity,” according to Cooper. She taught herself Java in order to work on creating a psychology app. Zilberstein came to Scarsdale as a middle schooler with minimal proficiency in English, and as she struggled to adjust she “stopped speaking altogether,” finally coming back out of her shell thanks in part to the connections she made in the A-School. She made sure no other students were feeling “isolated or sad,” paying forward what the A-School gave to her.
Bonus tidbits: Teacher Giordano and students Horvath and Mancusi are all “epic gamers.” Maxwell’s favorite word is “Woo-hoo!” Plunkett doesn’t give speeches — she writes letters to people, starting with “Dear…” Rauch was an A-School student and had Maxwell and Cooper as teachers. Cooper once used a stepstool her children had used to brush their teeth when she knew the graduation ceremony was being held inside so she could see over the podium.
