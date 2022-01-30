Key to the Scarsdale Alternative School curriculum is its annual January Internship Program, which allows A-School students to spend January learning in unconventional ways. Founded in 1973, the program suspends some class time to allow students the opportunity to participate and learn in a variety of different professions and disciplines, ranging from firefighters and scientists to architects and politicians.
Jennifer Maxwell, former A-School director and an advocate of the program, said her favorite aspect of internship is allowing students to explore any fields of interest or passions they often do not have time for during the regular school year. Additionally, Maxwell has noticed internships help students “gain independence, maturity and self-reliance that serves them well as they move forward in high school and prepare for what comes next.”
The following is a sampling of the diverse experiences the 2021-22 A-School students had this month.
Abigail O’Connell
Aspiring fashionista and current sophomore, Abby O’Connell interned at Beginnings Boutique, a clothing boutique in the Golden Horseshoe shopping center on Wilmot Road, where she explored her love of fashion.
“I chose to intern here because I wanted to learn more about the retail and fashion industry and how it all works behind the scenes,’’ O’Connell said. “[Although] I’m more passionate about creative writing, I thought it would be a rewarding and beneficial experience to explore the [retail world] and help around.”
While recognizing that her tasks may not be the most exciting, O’Connell said she’s grateful for the life skills her internship has given her. “I’ve learned skills such as steaming, managing a busy schedule, dealing with difficult people and organization … which are all useful skills I’ll be needing in the future.”
Peter He
Peter He, a junior known for his passion for computer science, artificial intelligence, and anything technology-related, spent his internship virtually at Skill Hire, a New York City-based company, that focuses on contractor work and market research.
“I chose this internship because [although] I’m interested in no/low-code platforms, I am not yet adept enough at it to build [actual apps out of them],” he said, and thus he hopes to gain enough technological skills from his internship to eventually build a no/low-code platform of his own. Some of his daily tasks include researching various platforms, data collection, sending out surveys to the tech industry, and various coding tricks. He concluded, “I feel like this was an excellent choice for my internship” and he would choose it again if he had to.
Abby Fine
Future firefighter and current A-School senior Abby Fine spent January at the Scarsdale Fire Department, where she has been volunteering since her freshman year, as a volunteer firefighter. Her daily tasks include going on calls, doing everyday cleaning, helping with meals and errands, completing inventory, and any filing that needs to be done. Although unable to do many complicated tasks as a high schooler, Fine said, “I was really looking forward to spending the month at the station and I’ve already made a lot of connections with the amazing people here that I continue to cherish as I clock in every day. Most of all, I’ve learned how the station works and have matched the work ethic that can be found in any of the firefighters here.”
Ava Shandler
Comic book fan and current sophomore Ava Shandler interned at New York Hard Comics, a comic book store in Dobbs Ferry, where she interacted with customers, organized stock and further explored the world of comics.
“I chose this internship because I really love comics and I enjoyed learning more about others,” Shandler said.
On the job, Shandler’s tasks ranged from stocking shelves to working the cash register, from recommending new comic books to helping customers. According to Shandler, the highlight of her day was always interacting with the customers. “My best memory from internship was helping this little girl, Victoria — who had gotten a reward for something — to buy four Spiderman comics. She was so cute,” Shandler said.
Irene Li
This reporter, also a current sophomore in the A-School, interned as a journalist for The Scarsdale Inquirer — researching, proposing and writing articles for and about the Scarsdale community, ranging from local government initiatives to school news. Through this internship, I have built a variety of skills, such as becoming a better writer and editor, a more informed member of the Scarsdale community and a more adept communicator. I would highly recommend this internship to everyone, even those not interested in entering the field of journalism, as having journalism experience helps build skills useful for all walks of life.
