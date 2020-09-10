They’re a familiar sight during most elections, but in Scarsdale campaign signs are a rare commodity, mostly due to the village’s century-old nonpartisan system, which set out to squelch infighting and the need to campaign for office by instituting Scarsdale’s nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) to select candidates and avoid contested elections.
Each year since 2017, though, independent candidates have challenged the nonpartisan system by seeking office outside the purview of the CNC, and this year there are lawn signs aplenty.
As residents geared up to vote in the village election Sept. 15 (postponed from March 18 due to the pandemic) yard signs supporting Robert Berg, Bob Selvaggio and Sean Cohen, who are running independently of the nonpartisan system as a slate of Scarsdale’s Voters Choice Party (VCP), began to pop up on public property around the village.
But last week, something incongruous caught the attention of Berg, an 18-year resident of Scarsdale who has previously run independent campaigns for mayor and trustee.
While campaigning in town with his daughter, he noticed a sign supporting the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) slate of trustee candidates who were nominated by the CNC in January.
“Arest, Crandall, Whitestone — We are Scarsdale,” the sign read.
Supporters of the SCNPP had fired back with their own lawn signs, which, according to former Mayor Jon Mark, co-chair of the SCNPP’s Campaign Committee, was the first time the establishment party had ever put out lawn signs since his involvement in Scarsdale politics began decades ago.
Berg knows a thing or two about yard signs. He sued the village in February 2018 when, during a contentious school bond vote, he discovered Scarsdale police officers were removing “Vote Yes” signs placed on residents’ lawns within the village’s 13-foot right of way.
Berg’s suit challenged village code Section 256-1, which prohibits residents from obstructing any street, sidewalk or public easement without first securing a written permit from the village engineer.
In February 2018, Judge Nelson Roman ruled in Berg’s favor, issuing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the village and police department. The restraining order prevents the removal of signs within the village right of way, which spans 13 feet from the curb into a resident’s property.
According to court documents, police officers were removing yard signs in 2018 based on village code provision 196-17, which restricts people from putting signs, notices, placards, posters or other advertising media on village property.
“That’s basically an anti-litter and anti-handbill ordinance. It really has nothing to do with political lawn signs in the right of way, in front of people’s houses,” said Berg. “So my view is, they were misapplying the village code against these signs.”
In response to the temporary restraining order, the Scarsdale Police Department issued a special order to halt the enforcement of the provision and the removal of signs placed on public property or within the village right of way.
As a rejudgment of the case is pending, political signs are sprouting up in support of both slates in this year’s contested village board election.
In a statement released Sept. 8, the SCNPP said the campaign had been “conflicted about using political lawn signs” and its members were “aware that the opposition might take the opportunity to call us out for using them.”
“We refused to be bullied out of expressing our positive and lawful message,” the press release stated. “If Mr. Berg had engaged in a solution-driven dialogue, an understanding might have been reached. But any proportional responses were precluded by Mr. Berg’s costly lawsuit.”
Berg called the SCNPP’s statement about his lawsuit “the biggest lie in history” and said he had reached out to multiple village staff members and elected officials prior to the lawsuit in order to resolve the issues before pursuing legal action.
“I begged them not to have me go to court because what they were doing was wrong,” said Berg. “They refused to listen, they refused to stop the nonsense.”
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, the VCP’s campaign chair, said she was “thrilled” that the SCNPP had “followed the lead of the Voters Choice Party in putting up lawn signs.”
In response to the SCNPP statement, Kirkendall-Rodríguez said the VCP “absolutely” supports freedom of speech and she called out the SCNPP for claiming to be inclusive and progressive, which she believes it is not.
Last week, the SCNPP posted images of the party’s new political lawn signs on Facebook with the phrase “we don’t love lawn signs either, but we didn’t want you to think we take your vote for granted.” The photos showed the signs on residents’ lawns. According to the social media post, the SCNPP is encouraging its lawn signs to be put “on private property only.”
On the SCNPP Facebook post though, at least half of the images of the political lawn signs appear to be placed within the village right of way. The basis of Berg’s lawsuit against the village is to allow for signs to be placed within the village 13-foot right of way.
“They want the right to take these signs down, they’re saying they’re illegal in their defense,” said Berg. “Yet, they’re sticking them up and saying ‘Oh, we’re only sticking [them] up on private property.’ They don’t know what they’re doing.”
Mark told the Inquirer the SCNPP hadn’t placed signs on public property and received residents’ permission prior to placing signs on their lawns.
“The only placement of signs we have done is in front of properties where the residents have consented to have the signs put,” Mark told the Inquirer. “The injunction in [Berg’s] lawsuit specifically permits the placement of signs within that right of way within people’s homes.”
Mark said the party was not intending to make a “legalistic” distinction between public and private in their Facebook image, but rather the group was trying to convey that signs should only be put on residents’ lawns with their express permission.
In their press release, the SCNPP said there’s a difference between supporter-led endorsements outside residents’ homes and candidate-led self-promotion.
“We are unfortunately facing an opposition campaign effort focused on simplistic, incendiary campaign slogans that appear to assume an uninformed Scarsdale populace,” the SCNPP press release said. “We want Scarsdale voters, many of whom trust the nonpartisan process, to be able to recognize our candidates’ names and vote for them.”
Moving from physical signs to online posts, the SCNPP sent screenshots to the Inquirer of VCP-sponsored political advertisements that were promoted on Facebook, which they found to include “incendiary campaign slogans.”
One advertisement showed headshots of incumbents Justin Arest and Lena Crandall, who are running for reelection, with bold text underneath that said, “Did you know…? Scarsdale Village Trustees Arest and Crandall are still planning to redevelop Freightway which would crowd our schools and train platforms.”
Arest, who served on the Freightway Steering Committee in 2017, told the Inquirer in two interviews since February that the village’s priority is “doing what’s best for the community” in regard to Freightway.
“Who knows what’s going to happen? But if there is any decision to move forward in a specific way, it’s still very early and that was done intentionally,” said Arest in February.
Crandall told the Inquirer in February that there was no pressure to do anything at the site.
“There was such a public outcry, this might be dead, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens,” said Crandall. “But if anything goes forward, we know, and any potential developer knows, that they’re going to face some tough questions here in Scarsdale.”
Another advertisement shows an image of Crandall and an image of a tree trunk crushing a car and a headline that reads, “Scarsdale Village Trustee Lena Crandall, advocates more for trees than for people.”
Kirkendall-Rodríguez stood by the party’s advertisements and said the VCP had been “factual and willing to discuss issues.”
“We, the Voters Choice Party, are the ones who have a platform. The SCNPP has no platform,” she said. “What they are is a single party that asks voters to engage in a cult of a personality, in a cult of a party.”
The SCNPP said its campaign reflected the integrity of candidates who were nominated by the Citizens Nominating Committee for their character and judgment.
“We are mindful that, while we are talking about lawn signs, the community is seeking leaders with a balanced approach to problem solving,” the SCNPP press release stated.
(2) comments
Today is not the day for politics. Today we remember our friends, family members, New York's Finest and New York's Bravest who perished 19 years ago in a heinous Islamist terrorist attack against America and all the unalienable rights endowed upon us by our Creator that we had secured for ourselves in the Constitution we put into effect 212 years prior.
I am not a Scarsdale resident, but when I saw the signs, I asked my companion “Who is Crandall Whitestone and why should he or she be arrested?” Didn’t notice the spelling as we drove past! Made us both laugh on learning the sign’s real purpose.
