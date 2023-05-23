What would you do with a second chance at life? This question is explored in Fox Meadow resident Susan Upton Douglass’ debut novel, “Barb’s Story,” a fictional memoir about her older sister, Barb, who is given the chance to live the life she never had because of her untimely death at the age of 48 due to cancer. Douglass explores many themes throughout the book such as the importance of relationships, acceptance and overcoming obstacles.
While not originally an author, Douglass said she always loved writing, but her family life, volunteering (she recently finished a term as president of the Scarsdale Forum) and her career with a New York City law practice, where she specialized in trademark and copyright law, disallowed her to spend time on fiction writing.
“I actually started ‘Barb’s Story’ in 2006, but I was busy working, traveling, taking care of my kids, volunteering, et cetera, so I didn’t really have time unless I was on the plane,” Douglass said. “By the time I had retired [in 2019], I only had 100 pages written … However, during that time, I kept a journal of what was going on in my life and what was going on in the world, so that when I had the opportunity to turn back to my writing, I would be able to recall what was going on, and put Barb in context of my personal events and our family’s personal events.”
When everything shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Douglass finally found the time to write the first draft of the book, which she completed in May of 2022.
While a lot of the story’s events are true, much of it is based on her sister Barb’s character, Douglass explained, although she did “a lot of melding fact into fiction.”
“Many of the things such as my mother’s death were real, but I tried to funnel them through the perspective of Barb. For example, Barb did say that she wouldn’t date a doctor. She had the perception that doctors tended to be egocentric and would pour their heart and soul into their day job, leaving them with nothing to give when they come home. So Marc, Barb’s husband, was a character of my imagination.”
To make the characters believable, Douglass interviewed spine surgeons, pain management physicians, and even an attorney who specializes in medical defense. Through her work in pet therapy as a volunteer at hospitals for many years, Douglass also had the opportunity to speak with plenty of doctors, which added to the extensive research she did for the novel.
“I wanted the novel to sound authentic and true,” she said. “As a reader, nothing pushes me away from a story more than something that I know is wrong. To get lost in a story, I can’t be tripped up by things that are false. I can’t research everything, but I tried to make the story feel true.”
Douglass said the most difficult challenge was creating situations that the characters had to overcome.
“My first draft had the characters being too perfect and everything going too well,” she said, “As an optimistic person, it was difficult for me to make bad things happen that the characters would then have to claw their way out of. The pacing of the novel and keeping the story moving was difficult for me as well. In my first draft, I had way too much detail. There were a lot of outtakes. You have to think about what makes an interesting story.”
Although the novel is written about the sensitive loss of her older sister, Douglass said it was “therapeutic” and forced her to “confront her feelings.”
“Barb changed a lot of people’s lives and while we wished we had another four decades with her, we had the years that we had together,” Douglass said. “Writing the novel helped me find that place of peace and acceptance.”
“Barb’s Story” is available at Bronx River Books on Spencer Place and online at Amazon.com.
