Fox Meadow resident and author Susan Douglass with her debut novel “Barb’s Story.”

What would you do with a second chance at life? This question is explored in Fox Meadow resident Susan Upton Douglass’ debut novel, “Barb’s Story,” a fictional memoir about her older sister, Barb, who is given the chance to live the life she never had because of her untimely death at the age of 48 due to cancer. Douglass explores many themes throughout the book such as the importance of relationships, acceptance and overcoming obstacles.

While not originally an author, Douglass said she always loved writing, but her family life, volunteering (she recently finished a term as president of the Scarsdale Forum) and her career with a New York City law practice, where she specialized in trademark and copyright law, disallowed her to spend time on fiction writing.

