LS-candace-rechtschaffen-gillhoolley-photo-book-cover-last-stop.jpg

When Candace Rechtschaffen graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1992, she was “arrogant enough” to believe she had enough life experience to write a book about herself. Years later she realized it wasn’t her story she needed to tell, but the story of her family, notably her father, Rudolph Rechtschaffen, who escaped the Holocaust as a 2-year-old on the back of his older brother, then 7 years old.

Last year, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley released her first novel, “Last Stop: Duisburg: A family’s escape from Pogroms and the Holocaust,” (Candacegillhoolley.com) a 655-page novel published by Europe Books in London.

LS-candace-rechtschaffen-gillhoolley-photo.jpg

1992 Scarsdale High School graduate Candace Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley and her first novel is a telling of her family’s escape from Germany during the Holocaust.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.