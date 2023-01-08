When Candace Rechtschaffen graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1992, she was “arrogant enough” to believe she had enough life experience to write a book about herself. Years later she realized it wasn’t her story she needed to tell, but the story of her family, notably her father, Rudolph Rechtschaffen, who escaped the Holocaust as a 2-year-old on the back of his older brother, then 7 years old.
Last year, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley released her first novel, “Last Stop: Duisburg: A family’s escape from Pogroms and the Holocaust,” (Candacegillhoolley.com) a 655-page novel published by Europe Books in London.
A year after she graduated college, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley’s father died at age 59. Her two now teenage children never got to meet their grandfather.
“Being daddy’s little girl I wanted to make him real to my children,” she said. “I had all these stories that I would tell them when they were little and I talked so much about them when they were 5 and 6 that they really thought they knew him, thought they met him. I realized how powerful that was, and I just dove in.”
Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley had always enjoyed writing fiction and also wrote some “really, really bad nonfiction in high school,” in addition to keeping journals.
“I’ve always wanted to write a book,” she said. “I had a story that was real and it was important. It was exciting without being in any way fantastical. You never have the 7-year-old grab a gun and try to shoot a Nazi. Their story was harrowing enough that I felt it could be something to tell.”
It took her a decade to get the story down, but in telling her father’s journey, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley went on a journey of her own. In addition to putting together what she knew along with her own research, ancestry.com and the internet opened up new worlds and pieces to the puzzle that she never would have known about otherwise.
A stranger from Holland reached out after seeing a website Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley had created about her project and had documentation from The Hague when her father and uncle went through Holland as refugees from Berlin. She found a cousin she didn’t know she had in Toronto, one who had traced the family back through Europe to 1750 and learned the family now has ancestors living on every continent except for Antarctica. He gave Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley crucial documentation and pointed her to “The Yizkov Project: Rozniatow,” a book that recreated the history of many of the places that had been destroyed by the Nazis.
“That created a whole new dimension to the book that I could show where I was from in the Ukraine in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains,” Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley said.
A story of Holocaust survival now turned into a telling of “where they came from and how they even got there.”
“I realized that through all the investigation what I didn’t know was that Jews thrived in Germany for centuries,” Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley said. “Centuries. And people never knew it. All people really know about is how the Germans came after the Jews, but they didn’t know about the hundreds of years before that. That’s what I wanted to talk about, how the Jews loved Germany and they actually got to thrive in Germany where they really weren’t allowed to thrive anywhere else. It was really a hiccup in time.”
That pre-Hitler history was one of prosperity for many marginalized groups. And the aftermath of their struggles under the Nazis have had a lasting impact.
“We live in a world nowadays where people deny [the Holocaust] even happened and I couldn’t have that. Especially as my father left at 2 years old, it shaped his entire life,” Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley said. “He didn’t get to escape it because his parents lived it. When they came to America in 1940, every time someone knocked on the door they would dive under beds. They just couldn’t trust and couldn’t relax enough because they were so victimized for so long. I wanted to bring all those aspects into the story.”
While Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley could have gone in the direction of nonfiction, she chose fiction because there were holes she had to fill in with secondary characters and events, but at no time did she alter the story in any sort of “fantastical” way. Anything important or dramatic in the book actually happened to members of her family.
“The most incredible experiences that happen like when Manny is faced with a Nazi soldier and the soldier is asking him where the train station is — that happened,” Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley said. “And that’s scary enough to a 7-year-old. Or when they were in the hay cart and they were escaping and a soldier took his rifle and he stabbed the hay because he thought that somebody was in there; the two children were hiding in the hay and [the bayonet] pierced my father’s thigh at 2 years old and he was going to cry [but] his brother shoved a handkerchief in his mouth and buried his body under him so no sound would come out. That’s terrifying enough that that shows a real story of how they survived escaping without their parents to get out alive. I didn’t have to be any more dramatic than I had, and it feels so real. It’s not like he grabbed a gun and mowed down a bunch of Nazis — it’s not ‘Inglourious Basterds.’”
Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley wrote the book in the first person, but it is written from the perspective of the family member listed and pictured at the start of each chapter, offering many personal and historical perspectives on things like the Night of the Long Knives, Kristallnacht and concentration camps, which took the lives of many of her family members, in the book.
Over the centuries, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley’s family members seemed to know when and where to go, even if it meant leaving everything behind, splitting up the family or sending teenagers, youngsters and toddlers out into the world on their own to survive.
Her grandfather was sent to Berlin after his bar mitzvah with no money, no belongings. He swept floors, stayed in a boarding house and eventually owned an apartment building, which he had to abandon. Her grandmother sewed jewels into a red rug that she shipped to relatives in Holland in 1937 and later used to start over in the United States in 1940.
“I just wanted everyone to experience the love of Judaism, the importance of faith and the importance of a healthy dose of anxiety,” she said. “I joke around and say anxiety is like a chromosomal thing for Candace. I have the gene that is for anxiety, the gene that has been keeping my family alive for centuries, being paranoid just enough to realize things are happening, that we have to move, to get out of Dodge and go somewhere else to survive.
“It’s understanding Ukraine and areas of Poland and when you move to Germany and understanding that nothing is more important than your life and your faith — it doesn’t have to be faith in Judaism, it can be faith in yourself and your family and in the lightness of the world — and be willing to throw it all away.”
After experiencing three recessions after college while living in New York, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley’s Canadian-born husband convinced her to immigrate north in 2010. At first she thought he was “crazy,” but she “took a leap of faith” and moved to Montreal. She was around the same age as her grandmother was when she started over in the U.S. Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley is now a dual citizen.
“I didn’t have the French like she didn’t have the English,” she said. “It was like starting from scratch in a brand new place with new language with children to feed and pressure of life. It gave me a tremendous understanding, a personal understanding of what she had gone through, without obviously the trauma of the Holocaust. It gave me this perspective of what happens to you when you leave everything you know and you have to make yourself into somebody in a brand new place without any support and how hard that is to do.”
Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley moved to Scarsdale as a fourth grader and attended Heathcote Elementary School, a life-changing transfer from a private Yeshiva where she had been simultaneously learning English and Hebrew, where she said she was “basically learning nothing.”
“Scarsdale was really phenomenal for me personally,” she said. “I came to Scarsdale when I was 10 and I’m dyslexic. I couldn’t read before that, at all. When I entered Scarsdale in fourth grade they diagnosed me in like five seconds because it’s a superior education. They basically caught me up within a year. I came in and I literally was illiterate … I would be nothing without the Scarsdale school system.”
Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley was in Butler House at Scarsdale Middle School and thrived in the high school, all the while being involved in the arts through theater, singing and dancing, in addition to “a very active social life.”
The family also enjoyed Scarsdale’s best amenities like the day camps and pool.
“My father wanted the best education that money could buy and he also wanted to live in a place that was walking distance from the synagogue so he could live a religious (Orthodox Jewish) life even in the secular world,” Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley said. “Scarsdale allowed that for him. Young Israel of Scarsdale Synagogue was walking distance from the house.”
After SHS, Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley studied English and women’s studies at Columbia University before going straight into the publishing industry with Time Warner Book Publishing in fiction. In 2010 she made the switch to technology publishing.
“I’d always grown up around technology because my father was an inventor for IBM,” Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley said. “We had our own personal home computer in 1983. Daddy brought that home from IBM one day ... It was as big as a room. My brother and I had been playing on tech since elementary school. I had a computer in my house before Scarsdale had made a computer lab in the high school with all the Apple computers.”
She added, “I was always drawn to it and I wasn’t afraid of it because my dad did it. Tech wasn’t scary to me. It was kind of exciting.”
Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley is currently the director of marketing and communications for PyTorch Foundation, which has a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and one of her major clients is Meta. “I joke around with people and tell them I’m Skynet,” she said.
Rechtschaffen-Gillhoolley’s brother, Thomas, lives in Scarsdale and her mother is in White Plains, so her ties to the community remain strong. She hopes to visit for a book signing soon and to continue to pay homage to her father and her family’s heritage, a long history of thriving no matter where they call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.