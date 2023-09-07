Dynamic. Motivated. Energetic. Those are the words people use to describe Aaron Thao, 36, the new director of the JCC of Mid-Westchester’s Dance School. And they say that with good reason. Since joining the organization in late June, he put together a summer intensive program; added 47 new classes to the JCC’s fall dance schedule, and conceived a series of master classes, guest choreographers, lectures and new performance opportunities to roll out over the next several months.
And yet, his open and animated personality is only part of the picture. Because underlying his vibrant spirit is a profound vision for the arts rooted in his experience, his heritage and his unconventional path into the dance world.
“I want to help move dance forward,” he said in an interview with the Inquirer. “I want to create the safest space possible for people to explore and love dance to their utmost ability.”
It’s a perspective rooted largely in Thao’s unusual journey to take the reins at one of Westchester’s leading dance institutions, which has been in existence for more than 50 years.
Perhaps surprisingly for someone taking on this role, Thao came to dance relatively late in life.
As a child growing up in Minneapolis, he studied violin and ultimately played competitively. He continued engaging in music recreationally upon entering Brown University.
But then he took a sharp detour toward the sciences, eventually leaving the violin behind as he graduated college and returned to Minneapolis to enroll in medical school at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. The rigor and intensity of medical school, however, left him yearning for something more in his life — “an artistic outlet, a way to express myself,” he said. His sister, who had been taking modern dance classes, encouraged him to give that a try in the little spare time that he had. He agreed, and while he saw modern dance as a wonderful, physical expression of music, he wasn’t quite satisfied.
“What this class was lacking for me personally was the rigidity and discipline,” he said. “It was a little bit more of a free-flowing class. The teacher said, ‘If you want the basics, take a ballet class.’ So I said, ‘Sure,’ and signed up.”
Immediately, he was hooked. “It was a way for me to focus on something outside of medicine altogether,” he said. “I use the word ‘meditation’ because it truly was a way for me to step outside of everything I was dealing with and be present.”
Although he spent some time taking classes with preschoolers to learn ballet fundamentals, he quickly progressed. Before long, his life was split among medical school lectures, study time and ballet classes. He recalls the wonderful advice he received from his ballet teacher at the time: “If you really love this, do it as much as you can, regardless of the outcome. Just keep pursuing this until you’re fulfilled.”
And that’s just what he did, ultimately receiving an arts scholarship, the Fisch Arts Award, which allowed him to take time off from medical school to study dance and how it could relate to the practice of medicine. “I took that scholarship and moved to New York City,” he said.
“It changed the course of my life.” He studied with influential teachers and surrounded himself with dancers, enrolling in as many classes as he could while taking jobs in a range of industries — including consulting, pharmaceuticals and corporate real estate — to pay the bills.
Eventually he left medical school entirely. “And,” he said, “I haven’t looked back.”
Still, beginning his training as an adult was arduous, and it took a toll on his body. As a result, he said, “I started to look for a different way to participate” in the dance world. Soon, he began teaching at a dance school in Harrison, which was when he found the connection between medicine and art he’d been looking for.
“I had wanted to go into adolescent medicine, and working with young adults, there’s a lot of healing,” he explained. “They bring a lot into the ballet studio, and as a teacher you’re responsible for teaching them discipline, resilience, and how to bring in their outside experience, how to interpret and express that artistically. Dance teachers do really help heal and mold young people.” He adds that he’s still in touch with many of those original students.
The connection between art and healing continues to inform his dance philosophy. “I want to promote a very safe and healthy environment for young dancers,” he said. “A lot has come out in the dance industry — eating disorders, body dysmorphia, negative things that people have accepted because they’ve been part of the culture. I can work in that space and say, ‘That’s not normal, that’s not acceptable.’ I have a wonderful opportunity here to help retire those tired old cultural norms in the ballet world.”
Thao first became acquainted with the JCC when Kristen McGrew, the dance school’s previous director, invited him to sub for ballet instructor Justin Sherwood, who was performing in New York City. When McGrew decided to leave the JCC, she reached out to Thao to see if he would consider applying for the job.
“It felt like kismet,” he said, adding that he had been starting to imagine next steps in his career. “I didn’t think too long on it. I said, ‘Yes, please submit my rèsumè.’”
In addition to heading up the JCC Dance School, Thao also is co-president and artistic director of Hudson Ballet Theatre (HBT), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to provide high-quality dance performances and dance training. Thao said he’s excited about the ways HBT can offer new and enriching dance opportunities for JCC adult and young dancers.
“Our ballet company is going to be the resident dance company here at JCC starting in January,” he said. “And we’re going to have open Friday rehearsals here, so dancers here can see how a piece is put together from beginning to end.”
That collaboration between the two organizations will give JCC dancers new chances to stretch themselves, he continued, noting that one of the first things he did when he started subbing for the JCC was to invite the JCC’s adult dancers to perform with HBT.
“It was so wonderful,” he said. “Being able to make someone’s dream come true by performing onstage alongside a professional company … It was so fulfilling. I’m going to continue doing that.”
Other changes on the horizon include adding classes in belly dancing, flamenco, ballroom encompassing tango and salsa, contemporary, jazz, tap and musical theater (he will be teaching 17 classes this fall); scheduling residencies for choreographers and other dance companies; offering workshops that focus on specific aspects of dance; holding master classes taught by renowned dancers; hosting guest speakers; and focusing on programs and classes for those with special needs.
Thao emphasized that much of his attitude toward inclusion and diversity stems from his family’s background. His parents are both Hmong — a minority group in Southeast Asia and China — who fled Laos during the Vietnam War, and Thao is Hmong-American. The first full ballet he ever created was called “Diaspora: A Mother’s Elegy,” about his mother’s relationship with his grandmother during their time as refugees.
He is currently planning a spring show at the JCC based on the story of Purim, which is observed as a celebration of Jewish deliverance as told in the Book of Esther in the Hebrew Bible.
“What I really want the ballet program here to do is tell stories that aren’t told,” he said. “So we’re looking at [Biblical characters] Vashti and Esther, building a ballet about female empowerment and speaking up.”
Thao lives in the Bronx with his husband, Ariel Bales-Kogan, an orthodontist, along with their two beagle mixes — a beagle-Jack Russell terrier and a beagle-dachshund.
Admitting that he is super busy these days, he noted that his priority is the JCC. “I’m very protective of this dance community,” he said. “I want to maintain what has already been built and build off of that. It’s been a pretty exciting two months.”
