Tony Abbatine may have made a name for himself as a behind-the-scenes approach coach for professional baseball players since the late 1990s, but the seeds for his visual and emotional habits for players were planted at Scarsdale High School’s Dean Field in the mid-to-late ’80s.
When he was named the varsity baseball coach in 1986 at age 25, Abbatine was a Pace University law student. Then, while working as an assistant district attorney in the early ’90s, he continued coaching ballplayers and founded Frozen Ropes, a baseball and softball training center, which turned out to be yet another avenue to hone his mantras.
In 1999, Abbatine was hired as a consultant by the New York Mets, a five-year stint that led to even more jobs throughout the major and minor leagues, plus college baseball and softball. After more than three decades of helping others succeed on the playing field, Abbatine put all of his outside-the-box teachings into a new book, “Beyond the Ball: The Visual and Emotional Habits of High Performers” (Outskirts Press), which is billed as “Trade secrets from one of the game’s most innovative minds.” It’s not a collection of feel-good success stories, but an actual 258-page breakdown on how to get the most out of your talent and your life.
Had Abbatine written about ballplayers he’d impacted over the years, he’d surely have focused on one of the biggest stars to come out of Scarsdale, 1988 graduate Todd “T.J.” Rosenthal, who graduated as UConn’s all-time best hitter and played independent minor league ball for four seasons. Rosenthal — by his own admission — likely wouldn’t have become a Division 1 star or pro ball player without Abbatine’s guidance from eighth grade all the way through the end of his playing days. In fact, Rosenthal still relies on Abbatine for guidance in life to this very day.
“He was way ahead of the curve in pretty much every box you could check off, from anticipation of what was going to happen in a game to tendencies of players to knowing his own personnel and really knowing how to attack other teams,” Rosenthal said. “The mindset of the player, too. When a player was struggling for him, unlike anyone else that was coaching for me at the time, he attacked the mental game more than anyone. He would talk about things that almost didn’t have to do with baseball during the game. He’d be able to tap into your stress level or emotion, know how you’re feeling and whatever it was he said it would just channel you back to what you needed to do physically.”
When the Raiders were set to face tough pitching staffs that featured players like future Mariners Ace Dave Fleming of Mahopac, or they had games scheduled at Shea and Yankee stadiums, Abbatine knew how to cut off the anxiety before the game even started.
“He was already trying to get ahead of what mental issues people were going to have because these guys were blowing people away at a time when you didn’t have game film or YouTube,” Rosenthal said. “The rumors would get around faster than anything, so he tried to nip that in the bud with the entire lineup.”
In an era where gruff coaches were the norm, Rosenthal had Abbatine for baseball and hall-of-famer Jack Kaminer for basketball as his mentors. Both of them saw the world in a different way and brought their unique, caring personalities to their coaching.
While other coaches over the years stressed Rosenthal out with their single-mindedness, Abbatine was a calming force. One time when Rosenthal’s spot in the lineup at UConn was likely on the line, Abbatine flew to Maine prior to a series with the Maine Black Bears and helped get his student straightened out.
“I probably started the path to where I was going in college because of that weekend,” Rosenthal said. “All of a sudden balls are flying off the fence. It was always like that for me personally. There were ex-major leaguers that were coaches of mine, and with all due respect to the things they said, if push came to shove and it was down and dirty and where you really had a game where your position or job was on the line, for me I knew who I was listening to and who I was describing the situation to, someone who could not only process it and come up with concrete solutions, but even various ideas.”
After a tremendous freshman year at UConn — Rosenthal was 21st in the country in hitting — he was struggling, hitting well under .300 following surgery to repair a herniated disc. Abbatine not only helped with the mental and visual approach by offering several things he could try, but made a temporary change to Rosenthal’s batting stance — a wide one like that of Jeff Bagwell of the Houston Astros — in order to compensate for the stress that was put on the body due to the surgery and the loss of control of the landing foot. He went on to hit .393.
“That was the best year of actual contact power for me,” Rosenthal said. “Everything was put in play hard. Outs were put in play hard. That’s someone who understands even to the detriment of this might not be a popular approach and your hitting coach might not like and it might look funny, but here is the identifiable problem and here is an immediate solution.”
Even when he was taking less batting practice it didn’t matter because Rosenthal could use the techniques he embraced in high school. Abbatine was able to transfer knowledge to others in a way that made sense, even if the concept didn’t. “There is no question I was probably one of the earlier lab rats,” Rosenthal said.
Scarsdale and beyond
Abbatine grew up in the Bronx dreaming of playing for the New York Yankees and did go on to play for the University of Buffalo. While searching for an apartment during law school, he passed Dean Field at Scarsdale High School and pulled into the parking lot just to watch for a few minutes. He approached then-coach Bob Caie about helping out with the program and soon was named the junior varsity coach and later coached varsity from 1986-1989 before going on to practice law. At Scarsdale he coached the likes of Rosenthal; Chris Cochrane, who went on to play in the NFL; Larry Holloway, whom he called “probably the best athlete I coached;” and David Feuerstein, who played at Yale, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 1995 and played five pro seasons, reaching as high as AA ball.
“I’m thankful that I did the gig at Scarsdale because it really fueled my passion,” Abbatine said. “Being a state prosecutor was fun and I enjoyed defense work, but the years in Scarsdale gave me an opportunity to beta test a lot of these theories on younger players and it really further ignited the passion that I didn’t have as much being an attorney. Had I not been at Scarsdale I would have been one of those boring corporate lawyers now.”
Abbatine’s players meditated in the outfield. When other teams were taking batting practice, his players were doing visualization drills and rehearsing hitting breaking balls and curveballs with their eyes closed.
“That was always something the other teams always laughed at until we put up 10 runs and beat them,” Abbatine said. “I guess I was fortunate to have an extremely receptive group of kids [who] understood the relationship between mindset, mental skills and performance. We talked about the hitting and pitching mechanics and whatnot and vision and visualization. A lot of the concepts in the book were presented to these guys in a very basic way. They were young kids, but they certainly could understand these topics that I would later go on to preach to major league players.”
Abbatine was “always fascinated” by players’ and coaches’ “search for the perfect swing.” He went in the other direction by trying to figure out why certain players saw curveballs better and how some players remained in control during the most stressful of situations on the field.
“It was really digesting information from all other schools of thought, like psychology and optometry, and learning about neurons on their relationship with space, how three-dimensional space is different from static space,” Abbatine said. “To me it was, ‘OK, there’s got to be something out there that I can give these high school players when there’s something going on in the bottom of the seventh inning, and instead of yelling, ‘Keep your elbow up,’ or, ‘Have better balance,’ as a pitcher, this was really my way of searching and eventually finding some of the ways that these things at the time were not mainstream, certainly not in high school, and they weren’t even mainstream in college and pro in the early ’90s.”
Abbatine left Scarsdale to practice law, but he never left baseball behind. He was giving private lessons in his hometown of Chester in Orange County and in Westchester, too, predecessors to founding Frozen Ropes training centers. “I was putting bad guys in jail during the day, and starting to give lessons and training in New Rochelle in the evenings and weekends,” he said.
All the while he was continuing to build a system and teaching curriculum. He stopped practicing law after he sold his first Frozen Ropes franchise — there are now nine of them — and then opened one in White Plains, which was there for over a decade before closing.
His first big professional break came when then-Mets farm director Jim Duquette connected with Abbatine and two months later he was meeting at Shea Stadium with manager Bobby Valentine, hitting coach Tom Robson and general manager Steve Phillips prior to the 1999 season.
“They were curious as to the whole visual piece,” Abbatine said. “Can we be able to present to players a better visual search strategy? What were the best players in the world doing? What were shooters doing? What were professional archers doing? It was me presenting to them a different way of tracking a baseball. It was extremely enjoyable at that level because you’ve got to come across as intelligent, you’ve got to back it up with research, and I showed enough information and ability to present it and I was invited to spring training that year.”
Abbatine used his law skills — research, organization, presentation, public speaking — to sell the Mets and all of a sudden Abbatine was at Port St. Lucie, Florida, where he met the newly inked Mike Piazza, talked more in-depth with Valentine and mostly worked with minor leaguers throughout the next five years. The team made the playoffs in 1999 and the World Series in 2000. “It was a great time to be working with the Mets no doubt,” Abbatine said.
When he walked into the clubhouse at spring training for the first time there were a bunch of World Champion 1986 Mets who were now coaches like Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Tim Teufel, Mookie Wilson and Wally Backman.
“I remember walking in there and seeing these guys and my opening remark was, ‘Well, guys, I just want to let you know, I played in the majors for two years.’ It was quiet in the room and they looked at me and I said, ‘Yeah, both as an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old in Little League,’” Abbatine said. “That kind of broke the ice for them a little bit to realize Tony’s not here to tell us how great he is, but he’s here because he’s a better teacher than we are.”
Abbatine credited the feedback to the front office by future stars Jose Reyes and David Wright for his lasting tenure with the Mets, which then led to more positions with the Yankees, Rangers, Nationals, Pirates, Dodgers, Rockies and Red Sox.
“Truth be said, those guys were going to be stars anyway, but they really embraced some of the different ways of visualizing and the whole visual/mental part of the game,” Abbatine said of Wright and Reyes. “They were great students of it and really took in so much of the lectures I would give, and then there would be early sessions that they were signing up for to work with me individually.”
Much of Abbatine’s work was done behind the scenes with the minor league coaches, who would bring many of the messages to the players, but there were plenty of opportunities for Abbatine to connect directly. He believes that even when he was done working with players and coaches there was a lasting impact.
“I’ve learned in this business you need to be high impact and low profile,” Abbatine said. “I’ve seen people get into this business on the performance side and start saying because of X they are great. I learned from Ken Ravizza, a friend who passed away recently who was really the pioneer of sports psychology, to let other people say that you helped them. The minute that the performance coach takes credit is the beginning of the end.”
While Abbatine was a teacher, he was also a student when working with players like Todd Helton, Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez. He took those opportunities to further develop his theories and that elevated his thinking even more, which helped lead to the book.
“It further reinforced that the missing piece … was what I call in the book the invisible part of the game,” Abbatine said. “We don’t know why guys hit well internally — What are they looking at? How are they tracking the ball? How do they monitor their anxiety and stress level? To me, seeing it at the highest level [and] knowing that if it works here, it can certainly help a 12-year-old.”
While it has taken time for people like Abbatine to break their way into the game, that was also the case for stat-minded revolutionaries like baseball historian Bill James, and more recently the small-time hitting coaches that big-time players began using on their own time. They are all game-changers with varying degrees of success and notoriety.
Analytics, exit speeds and launch angles have changed the game — for better or worse — and are here to stay as they keep evolving. High strikeout rates and low stolen base totals are a reverse from the 1980s when Abbatine was watching players like Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines, Mickey Rivers, Willie Randolph and Lenny Dykstra create rallies — and later players like Kenny Lofton and Reyes — as power at the expense of other key components of the game became the No. 1 priority for many players and ball clubs.
“The home run is the sexier offensive stat and you don’t see a lot of two-strike situational hitting any more, and because of that the players of today take the same very aggressive swings on strike one as they do strike three,” Abbatine said. “Ten years ago that didn’t happen. The data says a sacrifice or a stolen base is of no value. Well, that may or may not be true, but how can I put that run up on the board? The home runs and the extra base hits are consistent to what the data is saying most of the time.
“You’re looking at the shifts and you’re seeing players for the first time in a few years taking a ball the other way. It truly is about time and my prediction is three years from now the shift will be softer, and strikeouts are going to be coming down a little bit, because you’re going to see adjustments being made the way they did in the early 2000s. That’s where it’s headed. But for now it’s elevate to celebrate, and you’re going to have more of a chance to miss the ball when you’re trying to swing real hard.”
Clint Hurdle, who managed the Rockies from 2002-2009 and the Pirates from 2011-2019 — a career 1,269-1,345 record — wrote the foreword to Abbatine’s book. The two met after Hurdle was first hired by Colorado and wrote that because of Abbatine he “was able to look at the game through another lens.” As a player for 10 years and a coach at various levels, Hurdle was a baseball insider. The game took many years to take to outsiders and Abbatine was just that, as his lone professional experience was a tryout with the Dodgers. “In some ways so-called ‘outsiders’ can bring even more to the game, because they see it through different eyes … Not everyone was so open-minded when I brought Tony’s concepts to them. A certain percentage of players said, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ Some said, ‘I appreciate it, but I’m good.’ I’ll tell you though, when their performance tailed off or they were failing miserably, their bravado got turned off. They got more open to the outside advice,” Hurdle writes in the book’s foreword.
Abbatine has been an adjunct professor teaching sports psychology at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, New York, for three years and is a columnist for Baseball America, so he’d already started gathering many of his principles, giving him a head start on putting the book together. The book is broken up into small parts, perfect to be digested over time so readers can integrate it into their lives and then go back for more.
“The sooner young players realize the effect that mood and mindset have and [realize] that staring at a baseball is not the best way of tracking a baseball and at least start learning about some of the concepts … there’s no question they’re going to be a better athlete,” Abbatine said. “Especially in part two this is teaching life skills through baseball. That’s all this book is about. People are reading it who don’t have a child who plays baseball and having it help their son or daughter who has anxiety or coping skill issues or self-esteem issues, that is the most gratifying feedback I’ve gotten about the book.”
