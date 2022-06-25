In the run-up to the Democratic primary on June 28, incumbent New York State Assembly member Thomas J. Abinanti and challenger MaryJane Shimsky, a member of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, debated during a virtual candidates’ forum hosted by the Rivertowns League of Women Voters on June 8.
The 92nd Assembly District encompasses the towns of Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant, including their incorporated villages.
Abinanti, a resident of Pleasantville, has represented the 92nd Assembly District since 2011. He was previously a Westchester County legislator and a Greenburgh town council member. He served as prosecuting attorney for the villages of Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry, worked as attorney for the Greenburgh Housing Authority, and did pro bono legal work for the Westchester Coalition for Legal Abortion.
Shimsky, a former Hastings resident who now lives in Dobbs Ferry, has been a county legislator for 11 years. She represents the 12th Westchester County Legislative District, encompassing Edgemont, much of Hartsdale, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington. She chairs the County Legislature’s Committee on Public Works & Transportation. From 2007-10, she worked as community relations director for Assemblyman Richard Brodsky.
The two longtime Democrats appeared to be on the same page of the progressive playbook when it came to concerns about climate change, reproductive rights, health care, diversity and gun violence. At the same time, they described their experiences from different perspectives, one at the county level, the other at the state level.
Shimsky described her approach to elected office as that of a problem solver for her constituents, one who “follows the facts, science and evidence wherever they lead,” whether the topic is public health, hate crimes, gun violence or climate change. “Government officials are not soloists,” she stated. “We must work with our colleagues in government, people in other levels of government, and with stakeholders in the community. We can only be effective when we work with others.”
Abinanti opened with his record on reforming the voting system in New York, defending women’s right to choose, and “reinserting justice into the criminal justice system,” while “getting guns out of unsafe hands.”
Challenged to differentiate themselves, Abinanti pointed to his knowledge of “how the system works,” his experience operating on successive levels of local and state government, and specific initiatives, such as his ongoing work to help seniors reduce their property taxes.
Shimsky pointed to infrastructure projects she shepherded through from concept to construction, such as the rebuilding of the Ashford Avenue Bridge and the rehabilitation of Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers. “The county executive at the time [Rob Astorino] was ideologically opposed to fixing the pool at all and just wanted to let it rot because he felt swimming pools were not the proper function of government,” she stated. “We ended up building coalitions within the Democratic caucus and within the Republican caucus, within the city of Yonkers as well as some of the other surrounding communities. It took years of persuasion but we finally got it done.”
Abinanti discussed his ongoing work on behalf of people with disabilities. “I’ve now moved to the point where I’m in a leadership position, where I’m the chair of a committee on people with disabilities,” he said. “And just recently I had a bill that was facing stiff opposition, dealing with developing housing for people with developmental disabilities. I was able to work it until the last day, and I managed to work it through three committees and get it passed on the last night in the Assembly, because I knew all of the people who were players in this. I was able to go to them personally, remove the stumbling blocks.”
From her county perspective, Shimsky was critical of some of the spending at state level that didn’t address pressing infrastructure challenges. She pointed to the $600 million earmarked in this year’s state budget for the Buffalo Bills Stadium. “We managed to get maybe an extra hundred million dollars in for the issue of flooding and stormwater management,” she said. “I would have loved to have taken a bit of that Buffalo Bills money and put it toward that. As we know, just in Westchester County alone, we’re going to be spending hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years trying to keep people’s houses from going underwater.”
Abinanti replied, “In putting together a budget … you have to bring everybody together and give everybody something that they need in their community … so therefore the budget is all about compromise.”
The candidates expressed opposition to Edgemont’s attempts to secede from the town of Greenburgh. Shimsky said the state should do more to mediate the conflict between residents of Edgemont and Greenburgh. Abinanti said the decision should be voted on by all residents of Greenburgh.
They also shared concerns about environmental threats, from climate change to trash disposal. They were in agreement on the need for more available health care for all, and more funding to address homelessness and mental health. Both candidates also back bail reform, but as Abinanti said, “We need to have a balance — we need to make sure that we keep people safe.”
Shimsky added, “One of the issues we have with something like bail, whether someone should be on release or not, is predicting future dangerousness, and that is not an exact science.”
To view a video of the debate, search for “LWV Rivertowns” on YouTube.
