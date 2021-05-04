Theresa Choh-Lee knows what it’s like to feel isolated. When her family put down roots in the Midwest, she was the only minority student in her school and dealt with that ostracization by suffering in silence.
When she was young, she didn’t have a place to go to talk about her culture, her family and her experience as a Korean American.
Now when she and her husband HJ Lee receive letters and emails from Korean American students all across the country experiencing that same type of isolation, it’s difficult. On one hand it’s rewarding that she and Lee have been able to foster a place where Korean Americans can reach out and connect with their shared culture and family history, but it’s also devastating to see that things haven’t changed all that much since she went to school in the late 1970s and ’80s.
“You think we should’ve evolved by now,” Choh-Lee said.
What’s helped connect those students and others from across the country has become part of Lee and Choh-Lee’s own Korean American story. Now 11 years later with a registered nonprofit organization, multiple media verticals, a feature length film and more than 180 Korean American video stories archived, Edgemont residents and co-founders Lee and Choh-Lee’s “Korean American Story” has been the base for documenting the experiences of Korean Americans and an outlet for people to express their lives and family histories through storytelling.
“The purpose of what we do and the reason why we’re a nonprofit is … to archive these things so that 50 years and 100 years from today we want to leave our stories in our own voice,” said Lee.
With a mission to capture and preserve the diverse diaspora of the Korean American experience, there was no better place to start than to capture their own parents’ stories. What became the Korean American Story’s “Legacy Project” started in Lee’s basement when he sat with his own parents to go through their story.
Lee’s parents came to the United States in 1973 in one of the first major waves of immigration after the reversal of almost 50 years of exclusionary Asian immigration policies in the mid-1960s. After having lived through much strife with the Japanese occupation of Korea and the Korean American War, Lee’s family was able to settle down and make a life in the U.S.; Lee was 11 when his parents moved the family stateside.
“As they are now in their 80s and 90s, we’re trying to understand their life because we believe that we’re all interconnected human beings and their stories ultimately influence who we become and our stories influence our children,” said Lee. “We wanted to make sure we capture their stories so that we could pass it on to our children.”
The legacy project has also offered new perspectives to the interviewers, who are often family members or children interviewing their parents.
For Choh-Lee, whose parents were both originally from the northern part of Korea and fled to the south as refugees as the Communist Party was coming to power, her parents shared stories on camera for the legacy project that she never heard before.
“When we do these legacy recordings, everybody who does this … usually leaves flabbergasted because they learn so many new things that they’ve never known about that individual,” she said. “The whole process is actually quite a healing experience at times.”
Choh-Lee said many parents within that same generation don’t want to recall the pain they suffered because they want their own children to lead a fresh new life without pain.
“They don’t really think about it as ‘Oh, this will enrich their lives’ or what have you. They think of it as ‘Well, let’s put that behind us and let’s move forward,’” Choh-Lee said. “Until you ask, you don’t actually hear these stories at the dinner table.”
One day when Choh-Lee asked her father why he chose to move to America, he said it was because South Korea wasn’t his home. As the Communist Party was coming to power, Choh-Lee’s then 17-year-old father fled to the south to avoid being recruited by the North’s army. He was able to get into South Korea, but the rest of his family was shut out and were forced to stay in the North after roads between the two territories closed. Choh-Lee’s mother also escaped from the North. Climbing on top of a train to escape, her mother’s father tied a blanket around the family and to the train. He instructed the family that one person always had to stay awake to make sure that nobody fell off.
“What’s crazy is I never heard this story until we interviewed her for KoreanAmericanstory.org,” said Choh-Lee, who moved to the U.S. when she was 5 years old.
Since interviewing their own parents, the legacy project has recorded more than 180 interviews with people sharing their own Korean American experience. In videos ranging from five minutes to multipart 15-minute segments featuring everyone from a 77-year-old Korean American painter to a 17-year-old Korean American adoptee, the legacy project shares a wide breadth of what it means to be Korean American.
“Our community is actually much broader than just ourselves … and especially in light of what’s been happening recently with a lot of people just becoming more aware of the existence of anti-Asian sentiments, I think it’s so much more important that we really share our stories. Not just amongst each other, but with the broader American community,” said Lee. “It allows other folks to really connect with us — connect with our stories. Once you connect to someone at that level of humanity … it’s hard to otherize, it’s hard to dehumanize.”
Choh-Lee said the nonprofit has also been making an effort to record the experiences of marginalized groups within the Korean American community such as biracial, multiracial and LGBTQ Korean Americans.
The nonprofit actually started out as a labor of love. With Lee working as executive director in the first seven to eight years without any proceeds for himself, Choh-Lee worked outside the home to keep the family going. They originally started producing written pieces but pivoted to video eight years ago and delved into podcasts around 2017.
Since starting the legacy project, the nonprofit has expanded its video series with “Naya,” a mini documentary series which spotlights Korean Americans who are passionate about a specific craft; “Six Feet Apart,” a video series that documents the challenges Korean Americans have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic; and “Not Your Average,” a video podcast that focuses on Korean Americans who break the mold.
“We’ve done a lot of different projects along the way, ranging from stories about Korean American rappers, chefs [and] artists,” said Lee. “We wanted to show that we’re not all doctors and lawyers and engineers … Our parents came to this country … so we could have choices and a lot of people are taking that choice and really pursing their passion and making a living.”
All of the nonprofit’s stories are archived at the Korean Heritage Library of the University of Southern California.
In 2016, Korean American Story launched the “Roar Story Slam,” a traveling live storytelling competition that spotlights Korean American stories and storytellers who compete for cash prizes. Participants go on stage to share their personal struggles with identity and their own interpretation of the Korean American experience.
In 2020, the nonprofit produced a full-length feature film called “Happy Cleaners,” which documents a working class blue collar Asian American family that’s trying to save its dry cleaning business in Queens. The story was written and directed by two Korean Americans and seeks to break the model minority myth. It’s been recognized at multiple film festivals including the Seattle Asian American Film Festival and the 8th Diaspora Film Festival.
“It’s a Korean American film, but when we’ve shown it around film festivals around the country, we’ve been lucky enough to participate in Q&As afterwards, [and] there’s a lot of people in the audience who are not Asian American who will stand up and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this really speaks to me,’” said Choh-Lee. “It’s a really specific story, but in the specificity there’s a universality that everyone can relate to.”
Though the pandemic put a hamper on production, Lee said the nonprofit managed to pivot and allowed them to expand their podcast interview offerings by recording over Zoom. Recording virtually rather than in person has allowed them to record people who aren’t in the immediate area. The group’s annual fundraising gala also had to be held online, but actually received higher than normal attendance because folks from all around the country were able to tune in.
With plans to build upon their already existing media verticals and produce more content to share the Korean American experience, both Lee and Choh-Lee admit they never expected this is where their nonprofit would be heading. They’ve tried to stay true to their mission to capture Korean American stories and be an inclusive hub both within and outside the Korean American community. Through storytelling they hope by sharing Korean American stories it can help bridge a gap with people who aren’t familiar with the struggles they face.
“Eventually I think people will kind of see us for who we are — in our humanity,” said Lee. “We’re hoping that through those kinds of experiences, people will be a little more understanding of the commonalities that we share [and] that it will allow them to be more empathetic to the plight of Asian Americans … We’re just human beings trying to get through the day, make a living and take care of our children and our parents … Our stories are human stories.”
