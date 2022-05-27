Scarsdale’s Ad Hoc Council to Combat Racism and Bias (CCRB), which was formed in July 2020, was finally and proudly able to present details of its findings, despite some delays, from its 77-page report to the village board on Tuesday, May 24.
Council chair Jennifer Fischman made the presentation and though she apologized for the delay, she said she thinks it was worth the wait to put together a document that included not only important education materials, but concrete recommendations on “how we can promote a culture of acceptance and inclusion in our community” as well.
Fischman called the topics of race and bias “an uncomfortable subject” that it is “imperative to discuss.”
“I just wanted to take a moment to thank members of the public who shared their experiences with us and gave us an opportunity to learn from each other,” Fischman said. “The voices that we heard, which were imbued with some pain, were hard, actually, to hear. I think we all grew a little bit from hearing about it, but we have more growth in front of us. Scarsdale is not unique in experiencing these challenges, but I do think we are unique in trying to directly confront them and trying to create a more inclusive community.”
A community vigil at Chase Park in June 2020 following the death of George Floyd sparked then-Mayor Marc Samwick to ask Fischman to chair the CCRB in part to engage with community members to learn about their experiences with race and bias. Separate listening sessions were held for various ethnic groups, which were confidential. There was also an anonymous online questionnaire that was “not intended to be a quantitative or qualitative report of racism and bias in Scarsdale,” instead “another avenue to share experiences.” There was also no attempt to verify any claims or comments that were made.
“We are fortunate that the reported incidences of overt racism in Scarsdale, or at least reported to us, were exceptionally rare,” Fischman said. “At the same time, even if there’s one person in our community who experiences some feeling of bias or overt racism, we must do better as a community.”
A “relatively small number” of Scarsdale students came forward during the period of sharing. Fischman said the school is “dedicated to eliminating bias and discrimination in the schools” with “multifaceted strategies.” Concern raised had to do with “microaggressions” or “feelings of being outside or other,” “social exclusion” and “perceived inadequacy” by district employees.
Experiences with the village government revolved around interaction when receiving services such as at village hall. For example, white residents entering a village facility without being stopped, while others were asked for identification. Others with accents had frustration in communicating with village staff.
Fischman said upon Rob Cole’s ascension from deputy village manager to village manager in August 2021, he joined the CCRB and the village board and village staff went through “cultural awareness and sensitivity” training to foster a “respectful and safe work place.”
Former trustee and outgoing school board member Carl Finger spoke during public comment and said the DEI training the school board went through was valuable and suggested it for all volunteers.
A big topic was the perceived “selection bias and lack of diversity among appointed volunteers” for boards and councils and even elected positions.
Trustee Jeremy Gans called the presentation outstanding and said he and Trustee Ken Mazer will be heading up the search for boards and councils volunteers for 2023 and plan to do extensive outreach.
“I believe that our boards and councils need to look like the village gender, ethnic, socio-economic diversity, essentially people of different backgrounds, so when presenting to a board they don’t see a slate of white faces staring back at them,” he said. “And so I want to say now and I will say it again we are always looking for dedicated volunteers who are willing to serve and I encourage anyone interested to reach out to us.”
The report is full of recommendations to strengthen Scarsdale’s cultural and ethnic awareness.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis called the CCRB report “evergreen documents” that “will be with us a very, very long time because it lays out a vision and a strategic plan.”
Lewis agreed with Fischman who at one point said, “We have a lot of growth ahead of us.” He wants to see the work continue and evolve for years to come.
Among the CCRB suggestions was to rename the Advisory Council on Human Relations the Council on Human Relations, Diversity and Inclusion, which would be headed up by Purnima Srivastava. Trustee Sameer Ahuja is the liaison to that committee and said, “You have my commitment that we’re going to dig in and work at it and create a committee that has a real impact.” (Fischman pointed out the village needs to adopt the recommendations before that committee can be official.)
The only other public commenter besides Finger was former part-time Scarsdale Public Library librarian Robin Stettnisch, who has been picketing throughout Scarsdale for the past seven months because she believes library director Beth Bermel reneged on a promise to reemploy her and at her then-current and higher hourly salary when the library reopened after nearly two years of construction.
Stettnisch said she was a “well-loved librarian for decades” and she decided to speak publicly at the meeting upon hearing the “truly impressive” CCRB report.
“What really struck me was your response, all of you [trustees], all of your emphatic, positive responses to be committed to make better choices, to do better in Scarsdale, which would be to be kinder and compassionate and inclusive because that’s who you want to be,” she said. “So what really strikes me is that’s not the way I was treated, or all the Scarsdale Public Library part-timers were treated. And I’m just curious, I’d like to know, do you only want to be kinder and better and compassionate to Scarsdale residents? And for the Scarsdale employees it doesn’t really matter, you don’t want to be kinder or compassionate or fair to them? It’s just residents?
“Shouldn’t we try to be kinder and fair and more compassionate to everybody, regardless of where they live or where they work? In my humble opinion, the way you reacted tonight and the way you have treated me and all of the Scarsdale Public Library part-timers smacks of hypocrisy,” Stettnisch said.
