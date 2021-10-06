A 38-year-old man from Merritt Island, Florida, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with two counts of assault in a domestic violence incident involving force with a blunt object. One charge is a felony charge, the other is a misdemeanor. His victims were his parents, who are 69 and 71 years old.
Police went to a residence in Edgewood for a reported assault in progress. On arrival, they saw an older man in the front yard along with an older woman who was bleeding from the head with heavy bruising and swelling on her face. The man identified himself and said his son, who is 6-foot-5, punched him and attacked his wife with a metal-framed umbrella. He said his son was last seen heading south on Johnson Road. Police initiated a search and found the son near Wilmot Road and Turner Drive. The son identified himself to police and showed his Florida driver’s license. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was processed and arraigned by a judge. Bail was set at $15,000.
The parents were treated and taken to a redacted location by Scarsdale ambulance.
The son was remanded to the Westchester County jail and was summoned to court Oct. 6, but the case was adjourned to Oct. 20.
Arrested
Maycon Aparecido Borges, 28, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Oct. 2 on Post Road and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, speeding, driving an uninspected vehicle and failure to notify the motor vehicles department about his change of address.
Borges was observed by police on radar patrol in the vicinity of Huntington Avenue and Post Road speeding at 55 mph in a marked 30 mph zone. Police initiated a traffic stop to have Borges pull over. Police records showed that Borges’ license had been revoked due to his refusal on another date to submit to a chemical test. Police arrested him and had his car towed. Borges’ car and his person were searched and he was placed in a holding cell and released without incident. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.
Lost wallet, handbag
A Chesterfield Road resident reported Sept. 27 she lost her wallet while in California and requested paperwork to replace her New York driver’s license.
A woman went to the police station Sept. 27 because she lost her handbag in Chase Park in the village. A report was made.
Leaf blower ban violated
Three summonses were issued at a property on Murray Hill Road Sept. 27 for violating the village code that bans the use of gas-powered leaf blowers prior to Oct. 1. Police gave two separate summonses to the landscaper working on the property and one to the homeowner.
Graffiti
A caller Sept. 27 advised police of graffiti on the side of a building at Depot Place and Popham Road; the paint was on the Depot Place side. The property manager said she wasn’t aware of the graffiti and would ask a work crew to remove it.
Wildlife
A sick or injured raccoon was reported at the rear of a private residence on Fairview Road Sept. 27. On arrival, patrol saw the racoon was lying on gravel in a location where it would be unsafe to dispatch the animal. The homeowner agreed to handle the disposal of the animal and requested no further assistance.
A dead animal was reported in the roadway Oct. 2 on Lincoln Road. On arrival, patrol saw a dead squirrel. The highway department was notified to collect the carcass.
A gravely injured raccoon was reported in a driveway on Richbell Road Oct. 3. Police found the animal on the side of the roadway and humanely dispatched it with a service pistol, then disposed of the body at the sanitation department.
Confusion about appointment
A Garden Road resident Sept. 27 said there was a black Dodge Charger in the driveway. The resident said a man from the car claimed to be from the gas company and needed access to the house. Police arrived and spoke to the man who identified himself as a subcontractor for Con Edison; he said he had an appointment at the residence. The homeowner insisted there was no appointment and wanted the man to leave, which he did.
Dog gone
A caller reported Sept. 27 two dogs at large on Bradford Road. Police looked for the dogs without result.
A small black dog was reported Sept. 28 running in the vicinity of Brite Avenue and Cahawney Road. Police were unable to locate it.
Drove into a sandtrap
A caller from the Fenway Golf Club Sept. 27 called police to report a car drove into a sand trap but no one was injured. On arrival, police saw a car wedged into the sand trap. Due to poor lighting in the area and the driver’s advanced age, the driver misjudged the driveway and drove across the golf course green and into the sand trap. A tow truck arrived to pull the car out of the trap and take it off the site. Police gave the club manager a report to document minor damage to the greens.
Jacked up car
Police responded on a report Sept. 28 of a sedan on a jack parked in front of a house on Bradley Road. The person who reported it thought the situation was unsafe. On arrival, police tried to speak to the car’s owner but the person became confrontational and threatened that if police didn’t get off his property, he would get a court order. The officer asked a supervisor to come to speak to the property owner. The supervisor explained to the person why the police were there. The car and the jack did not appear unsafe. No further action was taken.
Dispute over trees and bushes
An Overhill Road resident Sept. 28 called police about an issue she was having with the neighboring property owner/developer who was going to remove some trees and bushes at what she thought was her property line. She said the developer went to her house unannounced to drop off paperwork he wanted her to sign. She refused to sign the papers and asked him to leave her property, which he did. She called his actions harassment. Police advised her to interact with him only in writing and if he returned to her house, she should call police.
No pool water in the street
Police responded to a house in the vicinity of Franklin Road and Harvest Drive Sept. 28 after a neighbor complained about pool water being drained into the public street. Police spoke with the homeowner who was unaware he was violating a village ordinance regarding pool drainage. The homeowner was issued a warning and the drainage hose was turned off.
Attacked by dogs
A caller Sept. 29 reported being attacked by two off-leash dogs at the public library on Olmsted Road. No further information was provided and the call was ended. Police went to the library and spoke with staff who said they were unaware of the incident. They said there had been a German shepherd puppy off leash in the parking lot, but it was quickly put back on a leash and the owner left the area. Patrol waited in the area to give the complainant a chance to reconnect but no one did so and no further action was taken.
Can’t or won’t move the car for religious reasons
Police responded to McDonald Place Sept. 29 on a report of a car parked too close to a driveway, which the caller said happens often. Police spoke to the owner of the car in question who said a family member had parked the car, which was parked legally. The car owner said the family would move the car that evening, but not before, due to it being a religious holiday. The person who reported the parked car was informed about the situation.
Electric scooter stolen
A resident went to police headquarters Sept. 29 to report his electric scooter was stolen from East Parkway. He said he had parked and secured it with a bicycle lock. He said he left it for three hours and, when he returned, the scooter and the lock were both missing. He requested no action beyond a report so he could apply to be reimbursed by his bank coverage.
Not criminal mischief
Police received a report of criminal mischief at the Scarsdale Public Library Sept. 30 on Olmsted Road when a 41-year-old Nyack woman said her driver’s side window was damaged or vandalized. She said she parked the car at 8 a.m. and, when she returned about nine hours later, she saw the damage. Grass clippings near the car indicated landscapers had been working in the area. Police noted the damage might not be criminal mischief, but caused by landscaping equipment. A report was made.
Please check my house
A Brook Lane resident called police Sept. 30 to request an exterior and interior check of her house. She said she had an uncomfortable feeling someone was inside but did not give any specific reason for her concern. Patrol checked the house and saw nothing amiss nor any indication of criminal behavior.
A Wakefield Road resident told police Oct. 2 she thought someone might be in the house. She said she thought she heard someone coming out of her upstairs bathroom. Police checked the house and found everything was in good order. No further action was taken.
Road rage
A caller Sept. 30 said a livery driver cut her off on Heathcote Road near Post Road and then the driver got out and started yelling at her. She said he struck her car with his hand. Her car was not damaged. She described the livery driver as wearing black scrubs; she said she noted his license plate number and had a witness. She told police the man was behind the deli on Palmer Avenue. Police went to the parking lot behind the deli and spoke to the woman, who described what seemed to the officer like a minor incident of road rage. The described livery driver was no longer there. Police saw no damage on the woman’s car. The incident was documented.
They say they’re with FEMA
A Palmer Avenue resident Sept. 30 said a woman wearing glasses was sitting on his front steps. When he asked her what she was doing, she said she was from FEMA and was there to review a claim. The man said he never filed any claim with FEMA and did not request FEMA assistance. The woman gave her name and her employer’s name to the resident before driving away in a car with New Jersey license plates. Police advised the man to save his Ring camera footage in case he needs further assistance related to the visitor.
An Eton Road resident called police Oct. 3 to report a person who claimed to work for FEMA came to her house that day and spoke to her 22-year-old daughter about a claim that was submitted. The resident said she never filed a FEMA claim and she doubted the person actually was from FEMA. She described a 50-year-old male with long gray hair wearing a yellow traffic vest and driving a silver sedan. Her daughter said he left without incident after leaving behind paperwork. A report was made to document the incident.
Bicycle stolen in under 5 minutes
A Post Road caller Oct. 2 reported her son’s bicycle was stolen the night before at Scarsdale High School. Her son told police that he parked his Trek bicycle near the football field around 8:45 p.m. It was not locked. He said five minutes later when he returned to get his bicycle, it was gone. A report was made to document the incident.
The bar mitzvah will be ending
Police responded to Fox Meadow Road Oct. 2 on a report of loud music. Upon arrival, police spoke with a person on scene about the noise complaint and the person said the music would be turned down immediately and the bar mitzvah was ending. No further action was taken.
Can’t reach husband
A Black Birch Lane resident who was not at home Oct. 3 asked police for assistance in contacting her husband. She said she hadn’t spoken to him since the day before; she told police she was concerned because her husband has medical issues. Police went to the residence and spoke with the woman’s husband who said he was fine.
I didn’t order those packages
A Cayuga Road resident Oct. 3 told police about an attempt to deliver packages to her house on two different occasions. She said she didn’t order anything and the packages didn’t have her name on them. She said an unknown man called her, asking if he could collect his packages. She told him she’d refused delivery and sent them back via the delivery service. When she asked him why he was having packages sent to her house, he said he’d made a mistake. She asked how he got her phone number and he said he found it online. Police advised her to check her credit score and to monitor her accounts. She asked police for drive-bys at her residence.
Fire
An odor of smoke was reported Sept. 27 at a home on Carthage Road. On arrival, firefighters did not smell smoke but saw vapor coming from recessed lighting in the living room. There was a strong floral aroma in the air. The homeowner said they’d been using an HVAC aroma-diffuser in the basement. Firefighters shut the heating unit down and advised the homeowner to let the vapor disperse before adjusting the setting and resuming use of the diffuser. No fire hazards or elevated readings were found inside the home.
Plumbers changing out a gas-fired hot water heater at a house on Barry Road Sept. 28 activated an alarm while purging gas from the line. Firefighters ventilated the basement using an electric fan, and Con Edison Gas personnel let the firefighters go after Con Ed arrived on scene.
Firefighters responded to Chat restaurant on Christie Place Sept. 29 on a report of an odor of gas near the restaurant. On arrival, a Knox Box key was used to gain entry to the restaurant, which was closed for the evening. No problems were found inside. An outdoor patio heater, it was discovered, was left with its gas valve left open. The valve was closed and there were no further issues.
A collision with injuries was reported on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound Oct. 1. On arrival, emergency personnel found three involved cars but no injuries. The collision was minor and no cars needed to be towed.
Another collision was reported Oct. 1 on Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway. On arrival, emergency personnel found two cars involved; the occupants were already being taken care of by ambulance personnel. Firefighters stabilized the scene and waited for a tow truck to arrive.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, was compiled from official information.
