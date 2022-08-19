p3-Helen-Clapp.jpg

2014 Scarsdale High School graduate Helen Clapp continues a decade-long interest in Afghanistan by volunteering to help in the visa process. The Fletcher Afghan Evacuation and Resettlement Working Group is based out of the Tufts Fletcher School.

 Courtesy Helen Clapp

The Afghan Youth Orchestra coming to Scarsdale in 2013 to stay with and play with members of the Scarsdale High School orchestra was a life-changing event for the teenagers from both ensembles. A decade later, lives are still being impacted by the chance connection.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again on Aug. 15, 2021 — just one year ago this week — residents and former students from Scarsdale sprung into action to help relocate the entire Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) and stepped up to help in any way they could (https://bit.ly/3c030eK). Though it wasn’t until March of this year, 2014 Scarsdale graduate Helen Clapp, now 26 years old, is one of those people.

p3-Clapp-Afghan-Assembled-40-ready-to-go-2.jpg

Students and families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music were evacuated after the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year. A prior generation of ANIM students had visited and played with Scarsdale musicians in 2013.
p3-entrance-exam-to-the-National-Military-Academy-of-Afghanistan-by-Lark.jpg

Potential United States allies take the entrance exam to the National Military Academy of Afghanistan.

