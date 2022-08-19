The Afghan Youth Orchestra coming to Scarsdale in 2013 to stay with and play with members of the Scarsdale High School orchestra was a life-changing event for the teenagers from both ensembles. A decade later, lives are still being impacted by the chance connection.
After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again on Aug. 15, 2021 — just one year ago this week — residents and former students from Scarsdale sprung into action to help relocate the entire Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) and stepped up to help in any way they could (https://bit.ly/3c030eK). Though it wasn’t until March of this year, 2014 Scarsdale graduate Helen Clapp, now 26 years old, is one of those people.
Clapp played violin under SHS orchestra director Amedee Williams and ever since getting to know ANIM students when they were hosted in Scarsdale as teens, she and many of her friends have kept in touch with some of their peers from overseas. As ANIM now features a new generation of young talent, Clapp was not only thrilled to know the school relocated safely to Lisbon, Portugal, but most of the people she’d met had been, largely through music, out of harm’s way for many years as they found new homes and safety throughout the world, including in the United States.
“I think music really provided a great path for a lot of them to get out of Afghanistan,” Clapp said. “The Afghanistan National Institute of Music really flourished while the Americans were in Afghanistan, then sadly when the Taliban took over they were under threat again because the Taliban bans nonreligious music. I’m so thankful they were able to get out and continue keeping Afghan music alive.”
What Clapp found out in March, however, was there was still plenty of work to be done to help other refugees in need, specifically Afghanis who had worked with the United States military over the two decades of partnership before Taliban regained control. Clapp became involved with Fletcher Afghan Evacuation and Resettlement Working Group (FAER-WG), and has been “the star” of the group, according to evacuation coordinator Lark Escobar.
Though FAER-WG (https://afghanevac.org/) has been able to help lead to the resettling of 20 Afghanis, they have helped/are helping file Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) for over 3,000 allies, and their family members, who had either directly or indirectly been employed by the United States government.
Escobar had two SIV applications she started working on in 2016 that are just coming to fruition now since all SIVs were frozen under the Trump administration. “We could have had several thousand of our evacuees out before the collapse had that not been the approach the U.S. took at that time,” Escobar said.
As the Taliban started taking over outer provinces that had less protection last summer, Escobar started becoming “fearful.” Within three hours of capital Kabul falling, Escobar went from one active SIV case to 76. By October that number grew to 800.
When Clapp began working with Escobar, just under 500 SIV applications had been filed by the group and that number has been growing at a rapid pace, but she and her volunteers have worked tirelessly — it takes about eight to 12 hours of manpower per application — so that everyone has a chance at reaching safety. What they have to explain constantly as they deal with Afghanis over email is that there are no guarantees in this process that could take years for each applicant.
“Oftentimes it feels very bleak to just have all these people in your inbox who need help,” Clapp said. “They think that you are the solution to all of their problems and unfortunately you have to manage expectations sometimes and tell them, ‘I’m not the U.S. government, I can’t issue you a visa.’ It’s just very heartbreaking to see the human struggles, even from afar and not be able to be the hope that they need. But it is providing them some chance to get out.”
Sitting behind her laptop, Clapp is command central for FAER-WG. She manages the spreadsheet for each applicant and keeps track of all paperwork they have filed and what they still need. She documents their tragedies and traumas as part of the process. Most of them are in Afghanistan hiding from the Taliban, fearing for themselves and their loved ones torture, seizure of what little assets they have left and, ultimately, death.
“They are just under constant threat from the Taliban,” Clapp said. “A lot of them have faced actual threatening situations, like the Taliban has come to their house. Some have been beaten by the Taliban, and even those who have not had a direct confrontation with the Taliban just feel constantly under threat because they worked with the Americans and that is seen as they are traitors.”
There are different types of visas to the U.S. for different employment and circumstances. Clapp is focused on the SIVs by collecting and managing the data.
“It’s definitely more detailed and less glamorous work than you imagine when you’re thinking of helping with immigration efforts,” Clapp said. “I had worked as a paralegal before, so I knew about document management and I knew that things that sound very glamorous big picture often have a lot of difficult work just getting the nitty gritty details, but it really feels worth it when you see that people are able to get visas and you see the fruits of your work and people are very grateful. It’s really not easy because these people are in difficult and often life-threatening situations, so dealing with that, it’s hard to see people going through that, even remotely through email.”
Escobar worked as a Laughlin Air Force Base Defense Language Institute teacher, teaching English to Afghans so they can be proficient enough with the language to go on to start training throughout the United States before going back to Afghanistan to work with U.S. forces and help protect their country.
“We’re applying for them as SIVs in hopes that the Afghan Adjustment Act will correct and allow for these people who hold driver’s licenses and Social Security cards and lived in the U.S. and were paid by the U.S. Air Force have a path forward because right now there isn’t a clear one,” Escobar said. “Some of the people were contracted — they weren’t active duty military — and those are the people that have made it to the U.S. from our group so far… The letter of the law is defeating the spirit of the law because it’s excluding most of the population it’s supposed to capture.”
In addition to helping with visas, the group is active in pushing for the Afghan Adjustment Act, to make all professional U.S. allies eligible; does advocacy and outreach with politicians, lawyers and the media; provides emergency humanitarian relief, including food, shelter, emergency medical services and security; and educates those who are about to resettle in the U.S.
Escobar said visa applications is the “most critical thing we do,” and noted the work of gathering information and hearing about the human rights abuses can be physically and mentally draining for Clapp and her team.
“She is exposed continuously to secondary trauma of seeing all of the terrible things the bad guys have done to the innocent people that are applying to leave,” Escobar said. “She has to field all of their questions, hear their panic, their worries. She has to explain that immigration takes years and that we are processing their documents, but we can’t promise them anything. She is a frontline emergency responder trying to help stave off a genocide.”
Prior to 2013, Afghanistan wasn’t on Clapp’s radar, but the experience sparked her interest in the Middle East and Central Asia and she graduated from Amherst, where she continued her competitive running career and playing violin, with a degree in Arabic and Middle Eastern studies in 2018. In 2021 she earned a master’s degree in international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Since January, Clapp has been working as a research and faculty assistant at the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard’s school of public policy and government, in Massachusetts. That’s how she met Escobar, who was a student in one of the classes Clapp’s assigned professor teaches.
“Because of my personal connection with people in Afghanistan I immediately jumped at that opportunity and I’d been looking for some way to get involved for a while and hadn’t really come across a good way to help,” Clapp said. “It felt like Americans weren’t paying so much attention to the situation in Afghanistan, even though the withdrawal of our troops has in a large part caused it. That’s kind of a debate for another time, but it’s resulted in a tragic humanitarian situation that I think needs more attention … and as many people helping as possible to bring these Afghan allies who worked with our American troops to help them to get to safety in the United States.”
Clapp is proud to know that Scarsdale helped ANIM relocate and that many community groups, including local churches and synagogues, have been part of the resettlement efforts for many who have received asylum in Westchester, both from Afghanistan and now Ukraine (visit scarsdalenews.com and search for related stories).
“Scarsdale is full of very caring people,” Clapp said. “I realized that a long time ago, but especially when the Afghan Youth Orchestra came and Mr. Williams really stepped up and offered to host them and all of the families of my friends were so generous towards people. I think that this is something people in Scarsdale would be interested to know about and help advocate on behalf of these Afghan allies.”
Clapp and Escobar recognize the monumental task that lies ahead of them, but that just further empowers them to fight for others.
“Without Helen’s efforts I would not be able to do all of this intake by myself and more people would be dying more quickly,” Escobar said. “Her efforts are directly translating into keeping people alive.”
