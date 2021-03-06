Five of the six swims Edgemont senior Ben Paterson had at the virtual Section 1 boys swimming championships were exceptional. But by improving on the one less than stellar performance from the prelims to the finals, Paterson was able to graduate with a Section 1 title in the 400 freestyle relay with lead leg Christian Lee, second leg Akira Lomvardas and anchor Connor Vincent.
“All four of them swam incredibly fast,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “Incredibly fast.”
Paterson knew his team was the favorite to win the race and for him and Vincent it was going to be their final high school swims. In addition Lomvardas, a junior, and Lee, a sophomore, are fellow Edgemont students, so it was a special grouping.
“We knew that we had what it took to win that race on paper, but the prelims I went a little bit slow because I had a race right before that, so I was a little bit tired,” Paterson said. “Finals came around and I picked it up a little bit and everybody had a fast time and that helped us.”
Paterson also placed sixth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 backstroke. “Just seeing a senior be able to go out on his terms is so rewarding,” Saracino said. “It really makes him feel so successful and accomplished and I hope he really does feel that way. He had a phenomenal meet.”
The relay was the final race of the meet and not only did it cap off a title for the foursome, but it was part of the combined Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington team winning the overall team title by a wide margin over runner-up Scarsdale.
Paterson moved from Canada to Edgemont prior to sophomore year. He played ice hockey that winter and last year switched over to swimming as a junior. Ironically, both the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team and AHEDI were the Section 1 runners-up in their respective sports last winter. Though hockey isn’t yet in postseason, Paterson got his share of team glory with swimming.
“Obviously we wanted to win, but it was just one step at a time because you never knew when the season could just come to an end,” Paterson said. “It worked out. I wish we could have had real meets and competed against the other teams not virtually and go to states, but that’s not possible, so this was the best we could do and we made a good year out of it.”
As one of the top teams, most races featured more than one swimmer, so there was in fact competition in the pool at Ardsley Middle School.
“I think it was pretty motivating throughout the team to have other kids to compete with around you,” Paterson said. “Having teammates who were pushing each other every day right next to you in the next lane is helpful. When I race a friend I don’t want to lose to him either.”
Undefeated AHEDI didn’t find out until the next day when the final results were tallied as each team was at its own pool for the meet. And that meant the swimmers didn’t get to toss coaches Ilan Noach, Jackie Cordero and Tobey Saracino into the pool in celebration.
“Ilan will never go into the pool and Jackie will run from them,” Saracino said. “You know me, I’ll dive right off the block!”
The title capped off an almost perfect season, with the one blip being canceling the final dual meet of the season the Thursday before vacation.
“We were the only team that had to cancel a meet because of a COVID case, but we’ll take it because we did make it to the end,” Saracino said. “Thankfully there was no spread. They went on quarantine with one day of school left, they quarantined over the break and everybody was back and ready to go for sectionals.”
Last winter as a freshman, Lee won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle at sectionals and was top 10 at states in both events. He repeated in the 200 IM and took third in the 100 butterfly this year, in addition to being part of the 400 free relay championship lineup.
Last year Lee wasn’t given as much choice for his events, but with the team having a sense that it would have the firepower to win the section no matter what events everyone entered, Lee chose to defend his IM title and, despite knowing he probably wouldn’t win the butterfly, to compete in that race and go for a best time.
“I wouldn’t say it’s easy to be good at two particular strokes and really nail it down,” Lee said. “I feel like it’s a little harder to have that variety and be able to do many different types of events with a range of distance and strokes. I wanted to give this one a shot.”
Lee won the 200 IM by 6.7 seconds and Saracino said it wasn’t even close to his fastest personal best.
“The kid’s got a lot of talent,” Saracino said. “I think in a regular year where things fall into place normally with a state meet, knowing that you’re going to that next level were all pieces of the puzzle that were missing this year. I think the kids still swam tremendously fast even.”
As with the team title, Lee didn’t find out about his titles until the day after the meet.
“There was a good amount of suspense,” Lee said. “Scarsdale is a very strong team, Horace Greeley as well. I feel like Scarsdale was our No. 1 opponent and the people I know on that team, I knew they swam well. It was very suspenseful, but it was definitely a great note to end on. I am sure it was a pleasure for all the seniors to have an undefeated season and to win sectionals like we were unable to do in the past.
Lee looks forward to the return of the state meet, hopefully next winter. He has lofty goals and a state title is certainly one of them.
“It’s definitely something I look forward to because there was an absence of it this year,” he said. “It’s very well known that it’s a very fun meet, competitive with all the sections. This will make all high school swimmers work harder to do well to get to that meet next year.
“Even last year I was setting my sights on it. When I was going into that I was the second seed. I didn’t do as well as I hoped, nothing to complain about, but I definitely have that on my mind.”
Saracino knew the season was going to be tough for Lee, whom she said “thrives on competition” and is at his best in the spotlight.
“I think he had an excellent meet, but I think we would have seen a little bit of a different Christian in both the IM and the fly had he been on deck with the crowd and the noise and all of that,” Saracino said. “He’s a very competitive swimmer.”
Every pool is different, so some schools certainly had an advantage with “faster pools,” but all coaches focused on making it the best atmosphere possible. In AHEDI’s case, that meant using stuffed teddy bears as fans in the pool bleachers. They also made sure to have warm-downs between events and they used the three long rest periods strategically based on the back-to-back events some of their swimmers were faced with.
“It’s very hard for anybody to come to their home pool, put on a fast suit and all of a sudden be expected to swim fast with no fans,” Saracino said. “It’s very hard when you’ve already been to a sectional meet and you already have the expectations of the music, the walk-down, the fans yelling, your team screaming behind you, all the officials, getting up in the block — all of those feelings are gone. It takes away the pomp and circumstance behind it. I think for any swimmer this year swimming some great times is even more impressive.”
Then there’s Lomvardas, who had not been in a pool from the end of last season/beginning of the pandemic until January, when he reluctantly decided to rejoin the swim team, not knowing how he would fare after focusing on weight training during his time off. By midseason he was in postseason form and had it not been for not having a state meet, he’d have been at states again this year.
“To me that’s really mind over matter,” Saracino said. “He put his head down, got back in the water, was weightlifting, really just put his body in the right position to be successful.”
Saracino was pleased to see Edgemont eighth grader Michael Stoica have the — although altered — experience of sectionals. He got to see what it takes to get there and what the older kids put into it.
“I’m excited because he is dropping times like crazy and I think he’s going to do very well for himself,” Saracino said.
Among the team’s nine seniors was another Edgemont standout, Justin Wong, who followed in the bathing cap of his sister Kristi (Class of 2012) and brother Aaron (2015). He had qualified for states as a junior.
“To me it’s heartbreaking because he’s my last Wong,” Saracino said. “This family is absolutely wonderful. Seeing Justin when I first started when I had Kristi, seeing him on his little cellphone playing games saying, ‘I’m never going to be a swimmer,’ to dropping under 50 for the 100 free and a low 22 for the 50 free, totally swimming out of his mind in the relays, was so incredible to watch and so much fun to see the last of the line finish up so strong.”
In addition to Paterson, Wong and Vincent, AHEDI graduates Zachary Kotronis, Joaquin Rivera, Sebastian Rivera, Alex Sealy, Connor Vincent, Maxwell Weinhouse and Edgemont’s Michael Lese.
“As leaders they had a super big impact on the team as a whole,” Lee said. “I’ve known them for so long and they’ve been great influences on me and everyone. There were a lot of people looking up to them.”
He added, “It will definitely be a devastating loss with all the manpower graduating with this senior class.”
With that many seniors it was definitely a good year to win a title as there are no guarantees next year, despite the immense talent returning for the team.
“We had a big crew of not only big swimmers, but big personalities,” Saracino said. “It’s going to be a different team next year. I don’t say that in a bad or a good way. It’s just different.”
Edgemont’s boys swim program began with swimmers competing independently following Keio’s schedule in 2002-03 and 2003-04. For the 2004-05 season, the Ardsley/Hastings/Dobbs Ferry team took Edgemont on with veteran coach John Peters and Edgemont addition Bob Ellisberg leading the way. That team featured Edgemont senior Daniel Chow and then-freshmen and future champions Andrew Huff and Matt Jacobson, who would go on to swim for Duke and Princeton, respectively.
After one year, James Loveless replaced Ellisberg. From 2005-06 to 2009-10 it was Peters, Loveless and Lauren Testa coaching the team, with only Loveless returning in 2010-11 as newcomers Ilan Noach and Jackie Cordero joined the fray. Saracino replaced Loveless in 2011-12 and the existing coaching staff has been in place for the past decade.
“No matter what happened they stayed with a positive mindset and if we were going too astray they kept us on task as coaches should do,” Lee said of his coaches. “They’re great. I think they were pivotal to our success. That’s every year.”
Over the years Hastings and Dobbs Ferry would filter in and out of the lineup, with Ardsley and Edgemont always holding steady. Irvington joined the fold for the 2017-18 season, when this year’s seniors were freshmen. Over the years the program has won league and division titles, but during Edgemont’s time it had never won the section until now.
“It’s wonderful to see these kids work together as one team even though they’re five schools coming together,” Saracino said. “If you look around you wouldn’t know. The coaches treat every single kid like they’re their own and the kids treat each other like they’re all classmates. It really has been wonderful because everybody has come together and bonded very well within the program.”
