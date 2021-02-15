Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.