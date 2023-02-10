After two years on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees, Sameer Ahuja is seeking a second term on the dais.
Ahuja, who is once again running unopposed, has deep roots in Scarsdale.
The 47-year-old is a Scarsdale High School alumnus who first moved here with his parents in 1985, when he was 10 years old. He left after high school for college and work, but moved back to raise his own family. “I’ve basically been connected to Scarsdale since, coming up on 40 years,” he said. “So I feel a strong connection to the town, to the village.”
Ahuja is also a graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Business School. He’s spent most of his career as an entrepreneur, and currently is the president of GameChanger Media Inc., a sports technology company that provides a streaming service for youth sports games.
While Ahuja hasn’t been in elected office for long, he’s had plenty of involvement in the community, serving as a youth softball and basketball coach in Heathcote.
Ahuja described his two years on the village board as “remarkable.” One major happening early in Ahuja’s tenure as a board member was the hiring of then-deputy village manager Robert Cole to take up the role of village manager.
“Rob was a real energetic sort of shot in the arm for the village in terms of taking things forward,” Ahuja said. “So I feel really lucky that I was part of that timing, and the group has really come together with the board and staff to really lay a foundation for a lot of change.”
Ahuja said he’s particularly proud of working on issues of technology in the village, which dovetails nicely with his own work experience. One ongoing issue is the lack of cellphone coverage in certain areas of town. Ahuja said he’s been working with the Technology Advisory Committee, which consists of resident volunteers, on that problem.
“It’s become a safety issue,” Ahuja said. “That’s complicated, because you have to work with large carriers. But we’ve made a lot of progress and at subsequent board meetings, there’s going to be some really good updates about that.”
He also said he’s passionate about his work with the Human Relations Committee in advancing diversity and inclusion in the village.
“We’ve gotten really passionate about … getting more diversity on these councils and committees,” he said.
Another issue he worked on is the direction of Scarsdale’s aging pool complex. With residents about evenly split on moving forward with a seasonal pool facility or an indoor facility, the village board decided to go ahead with a seasonal one.
“I feel really good about the direction we went,” he said. In October the staff and the village’s consultant worked to identify the possibility of funding both options, he said. But several factors — the level of repair needed at the current pool, the long timeline for and low probability of getting a large amount of funding for a costly seasonal project — made the seasonal facility, which would be less costly, “the right choice,” he said.
“So I’m 110% behind that decision. We take comfort in the fact that 95-99% of people want an upgraded pool of some kind. And that’s what’s feasible. We don’t want to spend 10 years [on] an uncertain outcome to think about an indoor facility.”
One challenge the new board will have is landing the village’s 2023-24 budget in a fiscally responsible manner — the “first pass” draft budget currently shows a $7.4 million budget gap that will have to be whittled down, and while the current board will continue working on it, the new board will be the one to actually vote on it.
Ahuja said he’s confident the trustees will figure out a good path forward, and that he is not particularly worried about the village’s revenue in the future, despite speculation about an economic downturn that has yet to materialize.
“I’m really optimistic that we’ll figure out a good path for this year,” he said. “I think we’re going to be up to the challenge of what we have ahead. I think there’s a lot of external noise in the economy. I’m not that fazed by it because I actually like to be optimistic. So I think the economy is going to be fine.”
He said he’s proud of the work the board has done over the past two years.
“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of meetings. But if you enjoy something, it doesn’t feel like work. So I’m excited to keep going and to welcome the new folks on,” he said.
Ahuja said he hopes the people of Scarsdale will allow him to continue that work.
“I think I have made a really significant contribution to the village, to the board,” he said. “I’ve taken on initiatives that were simultaneously really important to residents and important for the foundation of village government to move forward — and things that I have both a passion and experience for. And I’ve done that work, not by myself, but by pulling in and encouraging and motivating other residents through volunteer committees and through other organizations.
He said Scarsdale is an amazing place that he has a lot of love for — not one without issues, certainly, but Ahuja said he has a unique perspective on the place.
“‘I’m not so far removed from my immigrant experience,” he said. “My dad grew up in a refugee camp and [later] passed away in Scarsdale. That is not something that is lost on me, and I think that’s what this place is about.”
It’s with this appreciation for Scarsdale that Ahuja said he approaches the everyday issues that arise.
“I think it’s a super cool place. That’s really why I wanted to get involved to just help perpetuate the best parts and improve a little bit where we could,” he said.
