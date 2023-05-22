An activated burglar alarm on May 10 brought police to an unoccupied Delhi Road residence. On arrival, police saw a second story window was slightly open. It was an old window and not in good condition. A neighbor told police the homeowner was not in town but had provided a contact number. Police spoke with the homeowner who requested a check of the interior. Another keyholder was contacted who entered the house and looked around. Everything appeared to be in order. Police said a breeze coming in from the open window likely triggered the burglar alarm. The premises were secured and no further action taken.
Walking around with flashlights
A caller May 10 reported multiple people were walking around with flashlights in the lower parking area of her building complex on S. Central Avenue. She said she could hear the sound of one car idling for some time. Police arrived but no people or idling cars were located. They saw a green Honda Element was missing its catalytic converter. The car was covered in pollen and didn’t look like it had been driven in a while. Police said this location has been targeted by catalytic converter thieves in the past and the theft of the Honda Element’s converter probably did not happen recently as the undercarriage was very rusty and there were no saw shavings or evidence the car was tampered with.
Identity theft
A Cornell Drive woman reported identity theft May 13 after learning a change of address was fraudulently made to her bank to relocate her residence to Lansdale, Pennsylvania. She let her bank know she never made that request and told police she is not out any money.
Wedding band missing
An elderly High Point Road woman May 13 told police her wedding band was missing. She said on May 2 she had a plumber in her house fixing a clog in the primary bathroom. She left him alone to do his work and after he was gone she noticed her wedding band was missing from the top tier of her jewelry box in the primary bedroom. She said the last time she’d seen it was two weeks earlier. The ring is valued at $1,000. She said she didn’t know the plumber’s name and declined to pursue charges. A report of the lost item was made for documentation only.
Tequila thief
On May 11, a liquor store manager on N. Central Avenue reported a man dressed entirely in black entered the store in the early afternoon and stole two bottles of Casamigo tequila valued at $229.98. He got into a gray Hyundai and drove away. The store has video, which they will provide to the police. Management said they would press charges if the thief were apprehended.
Blocked school bus
A school bus operator May 12 reported while on his normal route he was unable to get around two unoccupied cars parked on Woods End Lane. While stopped, he unintentionally activated the bus’ red safety lights and “Stop” arm, which caused minor scratches on one of the parked cars. Police checked the registration of that car, which was connected to a person’s address in Washingtonville, New York. That person was a guest of a Woods End Lane resident. As no one was home, a card was left advising the resident to contact police regarding the damage. A second, uninvolved car was moved by another homeowner after the bus driver asked them to move the car so he could drive past it. The bus driver notified his supervisor and a case report was made of the incident.
Dispute with contractor
Police interviewed a Colony Drive resident on May 12 regarding a dispute he had with a community contractor that began with a question about roof repair.
On April 26 the reporting party called the community contractor number that was provided at 11:30 p.m. The head contractor answered and asked why he was calling so late and called him a “jerkoff,” the reporting party said. He hung up but then the contractor called back, multiple times, with escalating insults including racially charged ones.
At the time, police contacted the contractor who blamed his inconsiderate remarks on personal health issues. Police said he was “very uncooperative” on the phone and declined to provide basic information about himself, including his date of birth. He was advised not to call the Colony Drive resident again.
On May 12, the resident requested an official report of the incident as he is pursuing the matter of the man’s continued employment with the community board. He said there has been no further contact between them, but both parties were present at a recent board meeting and he has strong feelings regarding the professionalism of the head contractor. A report was made for documentation.
Clothing thief nabbed
A woman, age unreported, was arrested May 13 outside a retail clothing store on N. Central Avenue after the store’s loss prevention officer reported a theft in progress. Store security described a woman wearing a black and white shirt who filled two tote bags with stolen goods. Police stopped her at the exit. She was placed in handcuffs and searched. Video surveillance showed her stealing $1,666 of store merchandise, which was sorted and placed into evidence bags. The alleged thief was brought to court where she was processed, arraigned by a judge and released with a summons to return to court May 22.
Grocery thief
Police responded to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue May 13 after the store reported a woman stealing approximately $175 in grocery items and leaving the area in a 2013 Honda Accord driven by an accomplice. She got into the passenger seat after placing the stolen items in the car, heading south on S. Central Avenue. Witnesses had taken a photo of the car and license plate. The suspected thief was described as being in her 20s, about 5 feet, 3 inches and wearing a black top, black pants and a blue jeans jacket.
Harassed
An Old Farm Lane resident went to police headquarters May 16 and said he was harassed by an unknown man who called him five times and left two voicemails, in which he was yelling and cursing. The complainant told police he answered the phone once and tried to tell the person they had the wrong number, but the caller kept yelling and calling back. During one of the calls, the person allegedly threatened the complainant’s physical safety and made ethnic slurs. The resident said he did a reverse number check and the number was connected to an asbestos and mold removal business, with which he’s never done business. A report was made for documentation.
Also arrested
A 47-year-old woman was arrested May 13, charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree on N. Central Avenue. Details of her arrest were not provided.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 10 to May 17, was compiled from official information.
