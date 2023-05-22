Greenburgh Police blotter logo

An activated burglar alarm on May 10 brought police to an unoccupied Delhi Road residence. On arrival, police saw a second story window was slightly open. It was an old window and not in good condition. A neighbor told police the homeowner was not in town but had provided a contact number. Police spoke with the homeowner who requested a check of the interior. Another keyholder was contacted who entered the house and looked around. Everything appeared to be in order. Police said a breeze coming in from the open window likely triggered the burglar alarm. The premises were secured and no further action taken.

Walking around with flashlights 

