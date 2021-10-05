Engineering and planning consultant AKRF presented part of its long-awaited study on Four Corners and the E. Hartsdale Avenue corridor to the town board Sept. 20. The report, known as the E. Hartsdale Avenue pedestrian and traffic improvement study, suggests multiple changes to the avenue, including respacing and upgrading traffic signals, reconfiguring parking, adding bump outs and curbing for pedestrians, and changing portions of roads to one-way traffic.
Originally awarded a contract in 2019, AKRF, a Manhattan-based firm with an office in White Plains, is set to release its remaining studies on area flooding and Four Corners redevelopment scenarios in November, according to Commissioner of Community Development and Conservation Garrett Duquesne.
AKRF’s requested improvements to E. Hartsdale Avenue are included as part of the town’s $5 million transportation alternatives program (TAP) grant application to the state. If approved, the grant would also be used for the construction of a sidewalk on W. Hartsdale Avenue from Four Corners to Pat Capone Road and an update to the traffic signal system from Four Corners to the Hartsdale train station. With the potential $5 million in grant funding, the town would also partially match the grant with $2,305,800 out of its own coffer. If all goes to plan, the town would allocate $7,305,800 throughout the 2022-24 capital budgets. In 2022, $850,000 would be allocated; in 2023 $750,000 would be allocated; and in 2024, $5,705,800 would be allocated.
Due to an impending deadline to submit the TAP grant application by Sept. 30, the town board unanimously approved a resolution endorsing the application and committing up to $2.3 million in local match funding.
The town board added the resolution committing to the town match and endorsing the grant application to the Sept. 28 special town board meeting agenda at the 11th hour.
Patrice Ingrassia, chair of Hartsdale Neighbors Association’s Public Safety Committee and co-founder of Inspired Places LLC, a commercial and residential real estate consultancy based in Hartsdale, told the Inquirer she supports a grant and the need for pedestrian and traffic improvements to the E. Hartsdale Avenue corridor, but she said she wasn’t happy with how the Four Corners process has moved forward, citing specifically the need for a flooding study, which hasn’t yet been shared publicly.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to hear back from a number of the constituencies on E. Hartsdale Avenue yet. There’s thousands of people who live on that road. There needs to be more outreach done … to be able to get people’s opinions,” said Ingrassia. “Overall, we believe that there’s a strong need for the improvement on E. Hartsdale Avenue. There’s been a number of deaths, a number of tragic accidents, so everyone is behind the idea that that needs to be improved. Our primary feedback to the town was that the AKRF report needs to be shared in public forums so that there can be much more feedback.”
Although previously active in Four Corners revitalization, Ingrassia said that Inspired Places LLC was no longer involved in the effort.
To date, Duquesne said the town has paid AKRF $315,000, which covers stormwater, transportation infrastructure, HAWK design on Lawton Avenue and grant assistance.
The presentation from AKRF was conducted virtually and the public was only allowed to comment through email.
“Having a presentation at one board meeting we did not think was enough,” said Ingrassia. “We believe there needs to be special outreach made in the Hartsdale community to get residents to give feedback.”
The 20-page report from AKRF recommends multiple changes to improve pedestrian safety, traffic flow and accommodate surges during the Metro-North commuter rush hour on E. Hartsdale Avenue. In its present form, pedestrians on the avenue struggle with long or nonexistent crosswalks, and vehicles deal with blocked sight lines from parked vehicles and an outdated traffic signal system.
During the presentation, Michael Beattie, vice president of traffic and transportation engineering at AKRF, suggested shifting a parking space west on 50 E. Hartsdale Ave. to clear up sightlines and adding loading zones so trucks would be less likely to double park. To space traffic signals more evenly and improve flow, the report recommends removing a partial traffic signal at Lewis Avenue and installing a signal at the northern outlet and inlet at Rockledge Road.
Ingrassia said she shared a concern with the town that people living in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Hartsdale would have difficulty entering E. Hartsdale Avenue at Lewis Avenue if the traffic signal were removed.
Currently, the traffic signal on E. Hartsdale Avenue near Lewis Avenue only controls east and westbound traffic and doesn’t include a light for vehicles exiting the Lewis Avenue dead end that enter onto E. Hartsdale.
Duquesne told the Inquirer the traffic volume at the Lewis and E. Hartsdale avenues intersection was so low that existing conditions would continue even after the removal of the signal.
“What we have is a concept and ultimately we would bring on an engineer to take it to the final level. So whatever’s envisioned right now is conceptual,” he said.
The signals would also be upgraded to an adaptive traffic control system, which would adjust to fluctuations in traffic in real time.
“You have outdated technology out there. One thing that we hope for a corridor is to have signals that are in sync — they talk to each other, they’re in coordination,” said Beattie.
Beattie said signals drifting out of sync leads to traffic congestion.
“The signal system today is spaced out with a lot of variability,” said Beattie. “You currently have five signals from Aqueduct Road all the way to Central Park Avenue. They’re [not spaced] equidistant … and when you don’t have that equidistant spacing you don’t have this platoon of cars that can go from one signal to the next, instead you have an accordion.”
According to the report’s simulations, spacing out signals and adding the adaptive traffic control signals would reduce the number of car stops by 13% and decrease eastbound travel time by 36 seconds and westbound travel time by 46 seconds.
“It may not sound like a lot, [but] in the traffic world that’s a huge number to take down because when you take that minute and you apply it to all the cars that are out there you end up in this huge savings delay,” said Beattie.
Duquesne told the Inquirer that because the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in fewer cars on the road, AKRF used cellphone and GPS data to create a model for the corridor.
AKRF also suggested making the southern outlet and inlet to Rockledge Road closest to the train station a one-way street, so cars could only enter from the downtown area.
Beattie said making the traffic flow one way would allow them to tighten the crosswalk with curb extensions.
Hartsdale resident Hal Samis has been critical of the study, including the plans for pedestrian bump outs and the decision to make the southern Rockledge Road inlet and outlet a one-way.
Due to the narrow nature of E. Hartsdale Avenue, Samis is skeptical of the usefulness of bump outs, especially when cars are exiting the northern intersection of Rockledge Road and E. Hartsdale Avenue.
“Why are [bump outs] needed in the first place when they’re at a crosswalk with a traffic light?” he said.
According to the report, sidewalk extensions and curb raising would be added to E. Hartsdale Avenue and Wilson Street, crosswalk bump outs and a pedestrian refuge island would be added to the crosswalks at E. Hartsdale and Columbia avenues, a pedestrian bump out would be added to the crosswalk at E. Hartsdale and Lewis avenues, and a pedestrian bump out would be added to a crosswalk on the northern side intersection of E. Hartsdale Avenue and Rockledge Road.
The southern intersection of Rockledge Road and E. Hartsdale Avenue would also include bump outs, expanded landscaping and a new crosswalk with a new stop line. Aqueduct Road would receive an expanded island and bump outs at its crosswalk on E. Hartsdale as well.
According to Duquesne, the pedestrian improvements on E. Hartsdale Avenue would cost approximately $650,000. The new adaptive traffic signals would cost $525,000 to purchase and construct.
Although not part of AKRF’s presentation, Duquesne also proposed a 6,000-linear-foot sidewalk that would go from Four Corners to Secor Road on the southern side of the avenue. At Secor Road, the sidewalk would swap sides with a crosswalk and run to Pat Capone Road.
Samis has also questioned why a sidewalk was being built on the southern side of the road, when a large contingent of the population live on the opposite side of the road.
“Why build a sidewalk if you can’t serve the most people?” asked Samis.
Duquesne told the Inquirer the town was limited in where they could build the sidewalk because of the limited right of way on the avenue and because of the southern side’s stormwater drainage swale, which could also be addressed during construction of the sidewalk.
With so many people living on the side of the street opposite from where the proposed sidewalk would be, Duquesne said it was likely there would be crosswalks at intersections on W. Hartsdale Avenue.
“Ideally you would have a sidewalk on both sides,” said Duquesne. “[It’s] not feasible with the fiscal challenge. It’s always a tough, tough call because if you’re a house that’s mid-block [and] a sidewalk gets put in, you want to use it, your natural inclination is going to be just cross mid-block.”
Samis said he didn’t believe there could be crosswalks put on W. Hartsdale Avenue because it is curvy with an incline.
Though more studies are expected from AKRF in the coming months to address stormwater and Four Corners revitalization scenarios, Ingrassia said out of all the studies, stormwater management was going to be the crux, after multiple businesses were flooded by the record rainfall from Tropical Depression Ida.
“Stormwater management on W. Hartsdale Avenue and E. Hartsdale Avenue [is] essential for the town to tackle at the same time as putting in sidewalks or other improvements,” said Ingrassia. “What we don’t want is to have improvements made and then a couple of years later we don’t want anything to be torn up because we did one step in advance of another. We just want the money to be spent smartly if we do get the grant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.