Scarsdale’s Joaquin “Jack” and Ellen Alemany agreed a couple of years ago to retire together once Ellen finished working on a major bank merger. With that deal coming to a close earlier this month, Jack’s resignation as Scarsdale village justice was announced by Mayor Jane Veron at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting, effective Friday, Jan. 28.
The Alemanys, Scarsdale residents for over 30 years, have a house in Florida and are ready to “stop and smell the roses” and start “checking items off our bucket list,” Jack said.
Veron also announced the appointment of Cynthia “Cindy” Dunne as acting village justice effective Saturday, Jan. 29, and ending April 4, 2022, at which time it is expected Dunne’s appointment will be extended for another year. Deputy Village Manager Justin Arest said an election for a one-year term would then be held in 2023, and another in March 2024, when Alemany’s term would have expired. All of this is based upon the timing of Alemany’s resignation and the amount of time left on his term. Alemany was reelected in September 2020 after the April election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trustee Lena Crandall said the village was losing one “treasure” and gaining “another treasure.” Since 2016, Dunne had served as associate village justice, a yearly appointment, under Alemany.
“I was so sad that he’s choosing to go, so appreciative of his service,” Veron said. “He’s been a tremendous force for us here and so pleased that he has trained Ms. Dunne as acting village justice so that we have such a smooth and easy transition.”
Trustee Karen Brew has served on the board of the Scarsdale League of Women Voters with Dunne and called her “amazing,” “smart,” “fair” and “terrific,” noting she has “nothing but respect for her.”
Alemany actually ended his in-person tenure as judge at home isolating after “moderate to severe flu symptoms” due to COVID-19, so Dunne filled his duties earlier than expected this week.
“It’s very upsetting because it’s my last week and I planned on being in court and saying goodbye to my great staff and here I am,” Alemany said.
Alemany said serving as village justice was “an honor and a privilege.”
“There were potentially some awkward moments when people I knew or neighbors came before me, but fortunately most of those situations were traffic-related and everybody had good humor about it because everyone gets traffic tickets,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. Most crime in Scarsdale is perpetrated by nonresidents, so it wasn’t as awkward or as difficult as one might think. I loved the experience. It was a fantastic experience and I’m fortunate in that it’s a great way to end my professional career stepping down as the judge of Scarsdale. I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity.”
Alemany’s family emigrated from Spain after surviving the Spanish Civil War (1936-39). The Alemanys came to the U.S. “looking for opportunity and political freedom.” Alemany always talked with his family about becoming a lawyer, and he was initially hoping to use his MBA from Fordham and law degree from New York Law School to become a corporate lawyer, but when he graduated in 1982, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had a hiring freeze. He wanted to go into public service and got an offer from the Bronx district attorney’s office.
“I never thought I wanted to be a trial attorney,” Alemany said. “Then once I worked in the DA’s office I found my passion, my calling. I enjoyed being in the courtroom.”
After four years as a prosecutor, Alemany went to work at the SEC for two years, but “didn’t find it as fulfilling.” He went into private practice and was a defense attorney through late 2015. He called his career path a “natural progression” and said, “The next step in my mind with all the experience and knowledge I had was to be a judge.”
Alemany was the acting justice in Sleepy Hollow from 1997-99 and later administrative law judge for the Westchester County Taxi and Limousine Commission from 1999-2000 and for the Westchester County Human Rights Commissions from 2006-2010 before serving as associate village justice in his hometown starting in late 2014. When Arlene Katz became a family court judge the next year, Alemany was appointed acting village justice and was later elected to the post. He had served under Katz and is now confident in Dunne after having worked with her for so many years.
“I know her personally for many years and I knew her when she was with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, though we never had a case together where I represented someone that she was prosecuting,” Alemany said. “She’s a fantastic person and I’m sure she’s going to do a great job.”
Dunne is “pretty much” a lifelong Scarsdale resident, having lived in Eastchester for a short time before moving back to Edgewood, where she and her husband grew up. Dunne, who attended Scarsdale Schools through eighth grade and graduated from the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry in 1974, was a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and White Plains for just over 28 years from 1985-2013, where she developed “extensive” trial experience in federal court.
In 2012 with her parents’ health declining, Dunne took a leave of absence because juggling full-time work and their care wasn’t viable. She soon got recruited to join the Scarsdale League of Women Voters board and by the next year resigned from the U.S. attorney’s office. She is also involved with Rotary Club of Scarsdale, Autism Speaks, Lakota Children’s Enrichment Inc. and Hawthorne Foundation Inc. “Once I got immersed in all the civic stuff here I didn’t turn back,” she said.
In 2016, Dunne saw an ad in the Inquirer for the associate village justice position and was appointed by then-Mayor Jon Mark, and by each subsequent mayor since then.
“Before COVID whenever Jack would travel, I covered or filled in — or when he was recused or when he couldn’t handle a trial,” Dunne said. “It’s an as-needed basis and I was on call a lot, weekends and evenings. The earlier years it was much more burdensome before the bail reform. We’d have to get out of bed in the middle of the night to arraign people and tell them to come back to court on Wednesday.
“Now the law has been changed, so not as many people go to jail … and there’s a list of specified crimes where pretrial detention is necessary. We still have occasional calls for search warrants, or a police matter comes up or they want some sort of guidance, so I’ve been on call a lot and I’m in court whenever Jack needs me to be in court. We’ve worked very well together. It’s been a good working relationship.”
Court is in session every Wednesday, usually for criminal hearings to start the day and mostly traffic court the rest of the afternoon. Other days of the week can see criminal cases, landlord/tenant cases and small claims court.
“There’s a lot of teamwork with the clerk’s office,” Dunne said. “They’re a great support. Jack wasn’t practicing law elsewhere when he took the job and I’m really not either, so it’s really what each of us makes of it and what each of us puts into it. There’s always something to do here.”
Dunne praised the courtroom “team” at village hall from the officers to the court reporter to everyone in the clerk’s office.
“It’s a great, friendly place to work,” she said. “I’ve loved that since Day One. Everybody works as a team and supports each other. It’s a very warm and collegial and supportive group, and I love that the most. As far as the job itself, I enjoy it because I’ve always loved the law and it’s much less stressful than being a federal prosecutor on criminal cases. I get to do something I’ve always enjoyed but without that horrible pressure of 28 years of pretty much nonstop trials.”
Dunne was “as surprised” as everyone else about Alemany’s resignation and retirement, but was “pleased to get the call to step in and step up.”
“I love it and I love the people here, so for me it’s a dream,” she said.
