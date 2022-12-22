You really have to admire children around the holidays. It can bring out the sweetness and innocence in some, and the boldness and charisma in others. For examples, look no further than this year’s batch of letters to Santa Claus.
Every Christmas the Scarsdale Recreation Department receives hundreds of letters and drawings in its mailbox to the North Pole — responding personally to every single writer — and shares those letters for a glimpse into the hopes and dreams of tomorrow’s leaders.
One letter that hit close to home for Inquirer staffers was from a young baseball fan who “progressed a lot” this year after spraining his finger and only being able to play catcher in baseball for a while. “At first I was not good at it so me and my dad practiced on it and now I am much better,” he wrote to Santa. And so his request for “catchers armor and a catchers glove” in addition to a “cop,” which he clarified was “not the actual police office cop but the cop that protects catcher nuts.”
We hope you weren’t drinking eggnog when you read that, but we’ll just pause here for a brief moment to let the laughter subside. (The elves still find themselves giggling, so we get it.)
Anyway, our up-and-coming Mike Piazza also asked for “a set of signed baseball cards of the 1969 Mets” and a “signed Mets Uniform of Keith Hernandez with the hat.” (Santa, please put us down for both of those as well. We have also progressed a lot this year!) And while you’re at it Santa, he’d like a “$110 ultra rare” Honus Wagner baseball card — (Santa, I’ll take the one that goes for $7.25 million. Should fit in my stocking. It has the “T” on it.) — and a “card magic book” and new black deck of cards.
Moving on, one young lady sent a pencil drawing of Santa with a handwritten note in red and green marker, alternating colors for every letter. This dedication has to yield at least some of the following “presints,” such as “a big kitten craft set” and a “Polly Poket.” She referenced leaving cookies out, which perhaps is meant to loosen up Santa’s purse strings. But that’s OK because she ended her letter with, “Thank you, Santa! You are the best!”
One rainbow-happy child asked for two simple things: “Ride on car” and “drone.” When the drone gets away, nothing better than being prepared with some wheels to make chase. Buckle up for safety!
A pair of siblings had very different asks. One wants a Lego Architecture set of Dubai — and included pencil drawings of all the buildings — the other one, just when we got that annoying IShowSpeed “World Cup” song out of our heads, Argentina Lionel Messi No. 10 gear.
A trio of siblings had some strong art game with two of them drawing Santa and the other a rainbow with crayons. Sibling one asked for football and hockey equipment, Messi shorts, “Robux” and a “sports arcade game,” thanking Santa in advance and noting that he’s been “good.” The next sibling had a pretty laidback list of “lamborgini, ferrari and mclane car stuffies, a dinosaur stuffy and a mclane car toy,” in addition to some “Robux.” Wait, there’s one more ask on the bottom… yep, “1 millyone dolaler’s.” Please note this child has been “super good.” And finally a heart-melting third sibling asking simply for “a heart sparkly. rainbow bag. princes. flower.” Don’t worry, Santa knows what all that means.
Another Mets fan — getting a bit greedy after Uncle Stevie did all that off-season spending, but we like it — asked for opening day tickets, a ball launcher, a speed ball and baseball cards. Also some Lego stuff and something about “tickets in Las Vegas.” (Assuming Adele at Caesar’s Palace?) Also, don’t forget some “surprises too.”
One writer appears to be making a fooled-you joke to Santa. The front of the folded printer paper was blank, the note was inside and there was a color Christmas tree drawing on the back. Well-played getting Santa’s attention at the end of the ask for a “T. rex dinosaur breakout” and a “beautiful dress.” Asking about the reindeer was also a nice touch.
Another soccer-loving youngster wrote Santa a whole letter in pencil and it wasn’t just asking for gifts. Taking the time to catch up and be personal with Santa about soccer and school is a very endearing thing to do before asking for an Xbox and a red and blue Switch with Minecraft. And don’t forget a “soccer jursey from the best player on U.S.A. team.” (The writer also hasn’t scored a goal yet, so Santa, we’re asking for a goal for our friend next season. We’ve been very good this year and we’d like to pay it forward. But we still want all the Mets stuff.)
Get the tissues ready… there was an envelope with requests for three sets of presents, seemingly written by the older sister. She asked for an art set for herself, a “squishy thing” for her brother and a singing Elsa Barbie and L.O.L. dolls, both Queen and Barbie, for her sister. How sweet and such a wonderfully decorated and colorful envelope.
Legos and a video game controller were tops on the list of our next writer. He also snuck in at the end a shocking proposal: “Can I live with you?” (Not sure he understands the implications of life in the North Pole, but it’s worth asking.) The writer included a sheet from a pad that had a smiley face that said, “Have a nice day,” but was otherwise blank. (Must have run out of cat posters to hand out, but the sentiment is appreciated.)
One child sent a 10-page packet to Santa. Most of it was a list, but some of it seemed to be Matrix code… nope, those are Lego set numbers. We won’t get into too many details on this extensive list, but hopefully Santa didn’t take as long as Ross did reading Rachel’s 18 pages — FRONT AND BACK! — or doze off in the middle of it.
Next up is a lovely card with drawings of a Christmas tree, a fireplace and a mug of hot “coca” — with marshmallows. Score! But inside is the juicy stuff. Let’s see what we’re going for here. Ooh, a puppy in the No. 1 spot. Classic. That’s followed by makeup and candy — hopefully not for the puppy — and lastly “a surprise.” And then came, “I deserve a gift because I ate a lot of fruits, I do all my homework, I’m nice to everybody.” That’s the true holy trinity of Christmas right there.
Here’s hoping Santa got this letter early on. It’s a request for an Elf on the Shelf, aka, a parent’s worst nightmare. We’re talking Chucky, or worse yet, Bride of Chucky. But, hey, Sheryl Crow will tell you, “If it makes you happy, It can’t be that bad.” Our reindeer paws are crossed on this one!
One soon-to-be vacationing set of kids had a simple request — no specifics on the actual gifts — they sent along with a drawing of Old St. Nick: “Please come before we go. We love you!” They may not live on 34th Street, but you can give them this miracle, can’t you, Santa? If the post office is part of the government then so is the rec department, so all of this would hold up in court, no?
Hey, here’s one from a 9-year older child with an artsy drawing of Santa and an easy-to-read lengthy letter, her first ever to Santa, which she noted she hoped her dad wasn’t late in mailing. There has been some fighting over toys with a younger sibling, but the younger one gets “mad for no reason,” which is one of the leading causes of sibling bickering. But, she’s been “a very good girl” and listens to her parents. Also gets A’s in school. She’s also enjoyed having an Elf on the Shelf — name withheld here, but we assume the elf arrives via the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, the sea of swirly twirly gum drops and, of course the Lincoln Tunnel — “become part of our family.” Now to the good stuff, she’d like magnetic beads, L.O.L. dolls, O.M.G. dolls and “really good paint supplies.”
We’re not sure what happened with our next writer. Perhaps he got bored, fell asleep or crumbled under the deadline pressure, but after his first three bullet points asking for a hoverboard, airpods and a pencil sharpener and eraser, the fourth bullet point was blank and the letter ended abruptly. Perhaps a Choose Your Own Adventure for Santa and the elves.
Props to a certain 7-year-old who said she has been “kind of both” this year: “A little bit nice and a little naughty.” (Haven’t we all?) That said, she’d like a light-up karaoke machine. Perfect for at-home Christmas caroling during flu/COVID/RSV season.
Whoa, another naughty/nice admission, but this one said she thinks she was “a bit nicer,” which puts her on the nice list. Phew, close call there, especially since Christmas is her “favorite time of year” and Santa is “one of the reasons I love it so much!” She even included the trademark symbol in asking for a Nintendo Switch — specifically the Black Friday bundle. She believes the simple request is something Santa will “be able to remember (LOL)!”
A fourth grader who is a strong swimmer, musician and student, in addition to being “kind” and “nice” to his friends, including “many” new ones, also helped trim the hedges this year. This youngster is leaving it up to Santa on how to reward him for all of his efforts: “I want you to give me a surprise.”
One helpful writer sent a list of 15 links to amazon.com, in addition to a 16th request of “some money to get vr games.”
Check this out, a “me with santa” pencil drawing — vintage black and white — to accompany a four-page letter written on pages with those solid and dotted lines kids learn to write with in school. (They still do that along with teaching phonics, right?) Anyway, there are actually two letters here, one being a follow-up just in case Santa can’t grant the original gift request for things like a “num num set pack” and a “kids nail polish set” with all “colers of the rain bow” and “sparkly” before including a promise of “milk, cookies, and some carrots for you and your raindeers!” The second letter actually has a much longer list of gift ideas, ending with a “new couch.” Definitely an out-of-the-box ask. Wonder how many times Santa will have to PIV-OT to get that one down the chimney.
There were also some letters in Spanish as Santa is a global phenomenon and speaks most, if not all, languages. Santa can do better than I — it’s been over 20 years since my last Spanish class — but there was definitely a request for a unicorn in one of the letters.
While this is supposed to be a season of joy, it’s not always easy for so many people, including right here in Scarsdale. One Christmas wish list was full of great toys like Lego, Minecraft, Kirby and Wall-e. Even a stress ball and a rubber ducky. The other side of the letter told a different story as it included one sentence that is both heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time, “a reminder that my dad is doing well in hevan,” with a pair of angel’s wings next to it.
No doubt the bells have rung many times and that angel certainly has his wings.
Happiest read of the week! Thanks, Todd!
