On April 8, a Cotswold Way resident told police two checks she wrote and dropped in a mailbox, one to the water department and the other to a museum, appeared on her online statement dramatically altered. A check made out for approximately $88 was cashed for $8,100; the second check, originally written for $250, came back cashed for $9,435. She did not recognize the names the checks were made out to. She has since closed her account and is working with her bank.
Identity theft and fraud
Police responded to a Sentry Place address April 6 when the resident reported someone fraudulently cashed checks from his business account in the amount of $9,111.66. He has no employees. He discovered this while checking his accounts online after bank business hours. Two months earlier, he transferred his business account from one bank to another as his original bank was no longer handling business accounts. The check was made out to a name he didn’t recognize and the signature did not match his own. Because of the hour, he was unable to contact his new bank. He was advised to contact the bank in the morning. Photos of the fraudulent check were taken to add to the report.
A Healy Avenue resident April 4 reported being the victim of identity theft after three separate bank accounts were opened using her personal information without her consent or knowledge. She got letters from Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo and the PNC bank about the accounts. Experian also notified her. She has been able to close all the accounts and said she is not out any money.
A Westminster Road woman April 7 reported receiving a letter in March from the IRS saying documents on her tax return didn’t match documents provided by her employer. The letter also said an unemployment claim was made in her name using her Social Security number. The letter said $23,640 was issued. She told police she has not made any unemployment claims or submitted any unemployment paperwork and did not receive any funds. She contacted her employer who could not confirm receiving unemployment information. She said she is not out any money and only was requesting a report.
Tinted brake lights
Tinted rear brake lights drew attention on N. Central Avenue on April 5 when an officer on patrol pulled over a gray BMW. The tinted lights are a violation of New York laws. A DMV check showed the car’s registration was suspended for insurance lapse. The driver was issued tickets and an appearance ticket to be in court April 20.
Theft at TJ Maxx
The loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue April 5 said $249 of merchandise was stolen from the store. She said a man, whom she recognized as a frequent shoplifter, took 10 white shirts. At first she said the store wasn’t interested in pressing charges, but changed her mind.
Police were back at TJ Maxx April 8 after the loss prevention officer said two men entered the store and began putting shirts in their backpacks. They left the store with some of the stolen items in their arms. The stolen items were valued at more than $1,000. The manager said she would provide surveillance video to police at a later date.
Left his backpack in a Lyft
A N. Washington Avenue man April 5 told police he left his backpack in a Lyft that dropped him off the night before. When he attempted to contact the driver, the man didn’t return his call. He requested a police report, which he intends to give to Lyft in the hope that the company would contact the driver and the backpack would be returned.
DWI
A woman involved in a three-car collision April 6 on N. Central Avenue smelled strongly of alcohol when police responded to the scene. She was asked to perform a field sobriety test, which she did not pass. She indicated to the officer her blood sugar level was elevated; Greenburgh EMS on scene tested her and found her levels were well under the normal level. Denise Kayonga was arrested for driving while intoxicated and brought to police headquarters where she refused to give a breath sample. Her car was towed and brought to police headquarters. Kayonga was given a court appearance ticket for April 13.
Want to hang out?
A Dromore Road woman told police a smiling man approached her April 6 while she was walking her dog in the Greenburgh Nature Center. She said he asked, “Do you want to hang out?” She backed away and he kept staring at her; eventually he headed out on the dirt path toward S. Central Avenue. She described the man as 5 feet 6 inches wearing a dark green camouflage jacket. Police looked for him without result.
Store’s front door open
Police went to a business on N. Central Avenue April 7 after an employee reported coming to work in the morning and finding the front door open. She contacted the manager who advised there is a problem with the lock. Police arrived and did an interior check and all appeared in order. Other doors were locked and there was no sign of forced entry. The employee told police she would speak to her manager about fixing the lock.
Dead little dog
A caller reported a dead dog in the roadway April 8 near Ardsley Road and Seely Place. On arrival, police saw a small black dog wearing no collar in the roadway. The dog was brought to the police garage until its owner could claim it.
Purse stolen from car
An elderly woman reported her purse was stolen from her car April 8 in the H-Mart parking lot on N. Central Avenue. She said she’d finished shopping and loading groceries inside her car; when she returned to her car after returning the shopping cart, she saw her car door was slightly open and her handbag gone. In her bag were her iPhone, her car keys and a credit card. She recalled a man walking by as she unloaded her groceries and described him to police, but she was unable to say in which direction he was going. Police assisted her to contact a family member who came to get her and bring a spare car key. She was advised to cancel her credit card immediately. The store does not have security cameras in the parking lot. A report was made.
Activated burglar alarm
On April 8, an activated burglar alarm brought police to a residence on Campden Road. On arrival, police saw a glass sliding door was open. Additional help was called to check inside the residence. There were no signs of criminal behavior. The homeowner was notified. The unsecured door was locked and no further action was taken.
Thefts at ShopRite
On April 9, police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue after a loss prevention employee said a woman with very long blond hair stole $435 of merchandise from the store. The employee said when he attempted to interrupt the theft, the woman pulled down her face mask and said, “Larry, you know who I am. Don’t do this to me.” He did recognize her and gave her name to police, advising them the blond hair was a wig. She fled on foot toward N. Central Avenue. Police tried to reach the woman at her last known address in Mount Vernon. The loss prevention employee said he thought she might now live in Yonkers. Police are following up.
Police returned to ShopRite the next day, April 10, and spoke with the same employee who this time said a man he did not recognize stole $125 worth of merchandise from the store. Another employee followed him as he left the store and saw him getting into a gray Hyundai. The store said it will press charges against both parties should they be apprehended.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 4 to April 10, was compiled from official information.
