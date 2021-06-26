Sprawled out on Scout Field in the afternoon sun, family members and students gathered June 18 to celebrate the accomplishments of Scarsdale’s Alternative School graduates.
The alternative school, which promotes a democratized school governance system where students and teachers work cooperatively to build a robust educational environment, is known for its longer graduation ceremonies where the school’s teachers memorialize each student with a personalized speech.
Teachers and students in the A-School tend to see each other as peers, rather than abide by their traditional roles as student and teacher.
At last year’s graduation, A-school teachers carried on the tradition of giving a speech about every student, but mandatory mask requirements were in place due to the pandemic and physical distancing restrictions kept the group from embracing each other during the ceremony.
This year, a steep decline in COVID-19 cases meant the alternative school graduation could go on with a semblance of normalcy.
Like last year, lawn chairs filled with excited family members dotted the field at Wayside Lane. Unlike last year, facial coverings on guests and students were few and far between. Alternative School teachers/advisers offered personalized speeches about students. Unlike last year, when students were forced to sit with family members and limit physical interaction, this year’s graduates were able to sit together in a row of chairs, walk up to receive their diploma and embrace their advisers.
Usually, each student receives a gift from an underclassman after getting the diploma but, like last year, gifts were presented after the ceremony ended.
Chosen by his classmates as the commencement speaker, Ethan Abraham stood at a podium on top of the hill and addressed his fellow graduates and their guests. He said he spent a long time on his speech trying to perfectly encapsulate what it meant to be a student in the A-School, but came up empty-handed. Instead, he said, he found that there was no way to properly articulate the school and that the only way to really understand the community was to be a part of it.
“When I look at all of you, I feel that we have a bond and a shared understanding of what exactly it is that we are doing here,” he said, likening the time he spent with classmates and teachers to being with family. “That’s why I’m so beyond appreciative of my fellow classmates for being a part of this journey with me. I couldn’t ask for a better A-School class and I’m proud to stand with each of you today as graduates.”
Advisers spoke about each one of the school’s 27 graduating students, sharing stories filled with humor, personal growth and challenges.
For senior Kate Rosier, social studies teacher Fallon Plunkett said that although Rosier initially didn’t see herself as a leader, she led in her first week in the alternative school. She said Rosier had the ability to empathize and highlighted her time working at a comic book store, where she was able to tackle gender stereotypes both in the material and in the store itself.
“Many high schoolers would be upset with the dynamic at the store, grumble about it and do nothing more,” said Plunkett, who awarded Rosier one of two Tony awards, an honor given by staff to A-School students who embody the school’s values. “Instead, you don’t let your age hold you back. You walk right up to the authority figures and have a conversation. I’m not sure you know how special and brave that is.”
English teacher Jeanne Cooper, who presented senior Anabel Calderon with the senior project award for her work with an immigration lawyer, said she loved Calderon’s warm heart, humanistic values and agile mind and said she was a “nurturer by nature.”
“As [Anabel] is an analytical thinker who knows that an opinion is only as good as the facts behind it, her concern with righting wrongs has led to a growing interest in law,” said Cooper. “For her junior year internship, she obtained a position as assistant law clerk to a district court judge. There she did work normally given to law school students such as writing briefs, and she later learned that her sponsor was actually using some of her writings in his decisions.”
A second A-School Tony Award was given to senior Anthony Ruggeri, for his inclusiveness, his constant effort to respect all points of view and his energetic contributions to building community. Cooper said Ruggeri had a “deep sense that the best thing in life is joy.”
“Another value that [Anthony] takes seriously is contribution,” said Cooper. “In his comments at senior reflections, he noted that he had found the truth of the A-School saying that what you get out of the experience is equivalent to what you put in.”
Advisers continued to commend each student, sometimes prompting tears. Cooper said senior Ryan Silberfein extends her high expectation to the rest of the group, and it pushes others to do their best; chemistry teacher Michael Giordano said senior Cole Higgins had an “insatiable curiosity about how our world works”; and Plunkett said senior Sargio Charles fearlessly defended his ideas in class and finds humor in every situation.
“You know, I never thought I’d be that guy to get up on stage and said ‘We did it, guys! Congratulations Class of 2021!,’ but, like — guys, we did it,” joked Abraham. “I’m really proud of each and every one of you because I know I’m damn well proud of myself too, and we have this wild four-year ride ahead of us — or maybe five in some select cases — and I know that we will all take the lessons and memories that we gained in the A-School wherever we go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.