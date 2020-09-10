Rebecca Epomolu, Tisnue Jean-Baptiste, Jacqueline Clark and Jake Stiel are doing exactly what they were taught to do at Scarsdale middle and high school: they’re thinking critically.
Based upon their experiences as students in Scarsdale, what they’ve learned in college and after polling other current and former students, and spurred on by the Black Lives Matter movement and the George Floyd vigil at Chase Park on June 7, Epomolu and Jean-Baptiste put together a “list of demands.” Later joined by Clark and Stiel, they have challenged the Scarsdale administration — through private Zoom meetings in July and during public comment at a virtual board of education meeting on Aug. 11 — to better serve the needs of what they call “marginalized students,” such as those who are “Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, LGBTQIA+ and disabled.”
Epomolu and Jean-Baptiste, who are 2016 Scarsdale grads and recent NYU and Binghamton grads, respectively, wrote a letter to Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman on July 4, and along with Stiel and Clark, 2017 grads who attend Bard and Columbia, respectively, met via Zoom with SHS Principal Ken Bonamo and Assistant Principal Dr. Chris Griffin, and later with Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh and SMS Principal Meghan Troy. During those conversations, the former students and the administrators were able to update each other on their perspectives on practices and curriculum changes needed to represent all students and points of view.
The three female alumni are of color, while Stiel is a gay, white male. They created a form where others could share their experiences and shared the ways they thought the school district could be more culturally “responsive,” “inclusive” and “sensitive.”
“In the vigil there was a lot of discussion about momentum and things people should be doing,” Epomolu said. “We thought we are students who are in these marginalized groups and if there’s going to be anyone to write this letter it should be us. We wanted to get as much information and background as possible, to directly have opinions from students.”
Much of the conversation focused on the texts taught in Scarsdale schools, namely those written by Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams, epics like “The Odyssey” and “Beowulf,” along with “To Kill and Mockingbird” and a pair of Mark Twain classics, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
Books that feature a “white savior” and make “white students feel like it’s OK saying the ‘N’ word,” don’t sit well with Jean-Baptiste and others.
“We learn a lot of things in Scarsdale as a black student from a white perspective and that’s the way history and English classes are presented,” she said.
Clark said the school leaders “acknowledged our point,” and noted Huck Finn had been “phased out,” but when it came to “To Kill a Mockingbird” the administrators responded that, rather than eliminate such a text, other texts by authors of color could be used to supplement it.
“The way Scarsdale is set up, teachers have a lot of agency to teach what they want and how they want to,” Jean-Baptiste said. “If these texts can’t be taught correctly, which they haven’t been historically in our schools, that’s why we went with the spin that they should be removed.”
As much as the students appreciated hearing the administration’s perspective on how positive steps have been made, they wondered why they were still getting feedback similar to their own experiences from current students who felt not enough was being done in and out of classrooms to serve all students.
“At that time, and this is unfortunate, I personally didn’t have the vocabulary or the know-how to express or push back on what I was experiencing or how I felt things were being taught or taught in a way that wasn’t appropriate,” Jean-Baptiste said, adding, “I didn’t have the same knowledge I have now.”
Epomolu said, “We’re not really taught to question the curriculum because we’re taught that at Scarsdale this is the best curriculum, this is topnotch. I would have never thought to question it. I didn’t know at the time to question it … Why are we reading this, but not a book about race from 2016?”
Epomolu and Jean-Baptiste’s letter to Hagerman featured 12 demands that included things like: a public apology “for all misconduct toward marginalized students”; commitment to hiring full-time faculty who are disabled and/or identify as persons of color or LGBTQIA+; being more sensitive to students with IEPs and 504 plans (“stop publicly ostracizing” them “in the classroom”); acknowledgement of “discrimination,” “racism” and “sexism” in STEM; the restructuring of race and ethnicity and sexual politics courses and social students courses in general; adding “comprehensive learning” about classism; holding students and faculty accountable for “discriminatory misconduct”; and setting up a broad, diverse advisory board that meets ongoing goals.
Scarsdale School District (SSD) “is esteemed for the quality of its education and its commitment to producing students who make positive contributions to the world,” they wrote in closing. “While the intentions of SSD aim at such goals, the impact falls short. Our survey has collected responses that express former and current students’ criticism of SSD’s current curriculum and learning environment. We need to take immediate and meaningful action to begin to deconstruct the present system in Scarsdale that perpetuates discrimination on the basis of race and ethnicity, sex, sexuality, gender identity, and ability. We must work to rebuild an academic space that is rooted in preparing our students to challenge ignorance and amplify marginalized voices.”
The alumni set up Instagram (speakup.scarsdale) and Facebook (Speakup Scarsdale) accounts to spread their message.
Stiel offers another perspective that yields the same findings as his counterparts.
“When I was in middle school I definitely thought something was off, but in a very different way because I’m white,” he said. “Definitely in high school I was thinking critically about the texts I had to study, but it was because I wanted to go to college — it wasn’t because I was thinking about the texts through a different lens because I didn’t have to.”
At Bard, where he is a theater major, there have been “open forums about dismantling white supremacy” in the theater department. That helped spark his thinking further about his alma mater.
Stiel said he realized this is a time for listening and learning how to use his own voice. “It’s about giving yourself agency as a white person and continuing to think critically and not being afraid to say certain things,” he said. “Even in the meetings when we’re talking to a bunch of white people you can tell there’s a certain fear there just saying the word ‘race’ or talking about Black people or talking about gay people. There is a certain fear there and where is that stemming from?”
Growing up in Scarsdale, Stiel heard a lot of white-to-white conversations that never would have taken place in the presence of someone of color. He didn’t have the tools to deal with it then the way he does now.
“There had been a lot of really crazy conversations that I’d heard as a high schooler since I’m white,” Stiel said. “And people feel really comfortable — there is more racism that goes on in Scarsdale than Scarsdale wants to admit and it fosters itself in a lot of ways. It’s a lot of microaggressions. It’s a lot of white people talking to white people behind closed doors kind of saying whatever they want to say, throwing out slurs and just being very comfortable and very racist.”
Stiel, who starred in many theater productions, was also Scarsdale High School student government president as an upperclassman, where most of the focus was on social events like pep rallies and the carnival, not social issues. It was less about civic engagement, though one of the issues he did tackle was gay students feeling uncomfortable rooming with the same gender on field trips. “I was trying to change that policy, but that was the only big thing that was risqué to talk about with administration,” he said.
The alumni are looking for accountability and transparency in the process.
“We want to see stuff starting this year,” Epomolu said. “We understand a lot of efforts right now are focused on the restart, but for us it’s very urgent. These are problems, to be fair, that students have been facing forever. They said there is an urgency and they think it’s important, so if there is an urgency, we’d like to see stuff starting now or as soon as possible. We know it’s a process and it will take time.”
The students don’t want the pandemic to be the latest reason these important issues are being swept aside. They want a direct plan of action with a timeline so alumni and current students cannot only begin to see change, but be able to play an active role.
“If they want systemic change to happen, it has to happen by fully publicly addressing things,” Jean-Baptiste said.
Public comment
One of Jean-Baptiste’s main messages speaking publicly to the board of ed was the importance of teacher training in terms of “culturally sensitive and responsive teaching practices.”
“Being that teachers’ unions work with the district to provide continued training for teachers, going and having texts written by Black authors and also having people who are teaching these courses that are not just knowledgeable about diversity, inclusion and equity practices, but are actively engaged in racial and social injustice work is important,” she said. “It’s important that we’re not just hearing … racism from a white perspective. It’s important that we have Black people engaged in this work and actually giving out the information.”
Stiel had the strongest words during the public comment session: “I am here today to demand for the change of restructuring and decolonizing current social studies courses to accurately depict different belief systems and deconstruct the white supremacy that Scarsdale School District currently upholds,” he told the board.
In assuring the students “that the trail has not gone dead,” later in the meeting McIntosh spoke of progress in classroom libraries and textbooks.
“I will say that a lot has happened in the last few years that we can celebrate, but it is an ongoing process in which we have to look very critically at what we’re teaching and really importantly what came out of our conversation is how we’re teaching it,” he said.
Though Hagerman has not met directly with the alumni, he offered this statement at the meeting: “The issues of diversity, inclusion and belonging, this is something that we have in advance of the pandemic and in advance of the protests and vigils that happened in Scarsdale, have been a very high priority,” he said, adding, “The three students that spoke … have been highly influential in our thinking about cultural responsive teacher and learning throughout the district. Tonight they made some very specific recommendations, which we appreciate and will continue to consider and examine as we plan for the year ahead.”
Administrators react to meetings
McIntosh described Scarsdale as “a classical education with a progressive approach,” a place that “celebrates intellectual freedom” and “believes strongly in developing the skills for critical thinking.” Hearing from the alumni was an indication to McIntosh that it’s working.
“It’s important that we have the affirmation that there are civically engaged critical thinking alumni who will come in and they will speak their mind and challenge the system,” McIntosh said. “It’s a win-win. As we move forward we want to engage with people who have questions about our curriculum.
“There were also about another half a dozen alumni who called me directly to have a conversation to engage in what’s happening historically right now. During this unprecedented time it’s not like we’ve stopped thinking about what’s important, which is to engage our students with complicated and difficult topics and make sure they feel a sense of civic empowerment so they can confront what they see as injustices.”
McIntosh took it as a moment of pride when he mentioned to the alumni the inclusion of the choreopoem “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf” by Ntozake Shange. He said Stiel pulled the book off his own bookshelf to show McIntosh.
While McIntosh agrees with many of the points the alumni made, there are others he differs in opinion on, particularly when it comes to elimination of certain texts.
“It is important rather than throwing out the old, we look very critically at the books … to understand them then and how they’ve changed through a 2020 critical lens,” he said.
He said he believes it is important to use older and newer texts to get a full picture of history and touted the strong work of the K-12 faculty Interdependence Committee, which has ongoing discussions about the needs of students.
Bonamo was enlightened by the alumni group’s views of the way the school approaches curriculum and certain books, and how different points of view need to be included, especially when teaching history.
“I was really heartened and encouraged that they would be motivated enough to come back and want to talk to us and informed enough to make some really good points,” Bonamo said. “It was powerful to hear them talk about their experiences and things they would like to see happen.”
Bonamo also appreciated the chance to share what the high school has been doing to counter some of these issues. For nearly two years the district has had a Dignity, Inclusion and Belonging team at the various school levels, which was meeting regularly until the pandemic hit. After swastikas were found on campus last September, a high school-wide survey was conducted to see how students felt about their own experiences and what they were seeing from others in order to better plan student programming.
“We knew we had to study these issues,” Bonamo said. “We knew we had to design programming. Unfortunately the fact of the matter is when we closed in March all of our attention was focused on the very basic operation of school and we had to put that work on hold. But as I said to the students, there’s going to come a point — and we’re here now — that we can’t be too busy to do this work.”
A faculty meeting was held in June “dedicated completely to this issue,” according to Bonamo, who said that “uncomfortable conversations” need to be had and continue to be had.
“We have to be really thoughtful in a community and with a faculty that is predominantly white that we don’t tokenize minority members of our own faculty and place the burden on them alone to inform us of their own experiences,” he said. “We really want to be thoughtful about taking the time to do this work the right way. We certainly have a sense of urgency, but I don’t want that sense of urgency to short circuit the real deep work we need to do. We need to do some faculty reading, we need to educate ourselves and then we need to turn to the curriculum and the student experience to move forward as a community.”
For Troy, who had taught social studies at the middle school since 2001 and is starting her fourth year as principal, middle school is very much about preparing students for high school, so social engagement is a big part of that goal.
“I’m incredibly proud of who they were and who they have all become,” she said of the alumni she spoke with. “One of the things we teach students at all levels is about being upstanders and when you see a problem or an issue to try to be a part of the solution.”
In her mission to make Scarsdale students more understanding of the world around them, Troy pointed to several middle school initiatives including Human Rights Day; diversifying classroom libraries; the third year of the Core small group advisory program; kindness journals focusing on empathy, communication, kindness and helping others; a partnership with the New York Historical Society, which highlights the points of view of Native Americans, women and slaves; a partnership with human rights storyteller Sheila Arnold; the building’s Diversity, Belonging and Inclusion faculty group; seeing the work of the disabled at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut; and a faculty reading of “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo this summer.
“In all our programs, especially in our social studies classrooms, it’s always about looking at history from multiple perspectives,” Troy said. “The way we learned about Christopher Columbus [was] very different then [compared to] the way they learn about Christopher Columbus now. Our students are putting Columbus on trial and Andrew Jackson, why is his face on money? They are being taught to look at history through a more critical lens.”
Troy had many takeaways from the alumni and their observations reminded her that every decision an educator makes has an impression on those impacted by it.
“Every choice we make as educators sends a message to kids, whether it’s the book that we choose or the way we group students — it is sending a message to kids, whether intentionally or not,” she said. “For me that was a really important takeaway.”
Though progress has been made, there is more to come at the middle school.
“This is going to be a year where it’s so essential that our students and faculty and staff and families feel connected to the middle school, that we continue to work on fostering belonging and inclusion as a community,” Troy said. “Already the schedule was designed where half the kids on a team are at home while half the kids are in our presence, so the more we can bring everyone together the better off we’ll be in the end.”
