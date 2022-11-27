Dunkin' car crash photo

The driver of a 2021 Lincoln SUV crashed into the Dunkin’ Donuts store on S. Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21.

 Alex Stern-Obstfeld Photo

The driver of a 2021 Lincoln SUV crashed into the Dunkin’ Donuts store on S. Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. No injuries were reported and the driver was stable, alert and calm while being treated by EMS, according to eyewitnesses. One witness reportedly saw no one standing in front of the store when the SUV smashed into it. Greenburgh Police and Hartsdale Fire departments responded. A representative from the Greenburgh building department was on scene; damage to the building was determined not to be structural.

Loves her Red Bull 

