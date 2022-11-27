The driver of a 2021 Lincoln SUV crashed into the Dunkin’ Donuts store on S. Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. No injuries were reported and the driver was stable, alert and calm while being treated by EMS, according to eyewitnesses. One witness reportedly saw no one standing in front of the store when the SUV smashed into it. Greenburgh Police and Hartsdale Fire departments responded. A representative from the Greenburgh building department was on scene; damage to the building was determined not to be structural.
Loves her Red Bull
A store manager Nov. 16 at Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue reported a blond female dressed in black went into the store, stole three Red Bulls and left without paying. The manager said no one gave her permission to take the drinks. The store provided video of the incident to police.
Grocery thief
An asset protection manager at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Nov. 17 said a thin man wearing a black jacket and green pants went into the store with an empty cart and proceeded to fill it; at the self-checkout he passed all points of sale and left the store without paying for multiple items. The manager grabbed the man by the jacket when he left the store but the thief got away, abandoning the cart and the stolen groceries, valued at $199.40. The man got into a black four-door sedan and left. The manager got a good look at the car license plate which police traced to a man in Dobbs Ferry. Photos of the suspect were added to the report.
Police returned to ShopRite Nov. 21 for a reported thief in custody. Clementine Matthias, 54, was charged with petty larceny after a store employee said she stole 103 items from the store, valued at $642.59 before being stopped by a store employee. Police reported Matthias had no outstanding warrants; police issued a summons for the suspect to appear in court Dec. 9. All the items reported stolen were recovered.
Suspicious
A Burkewood Road resident Nov. 17 reported his car alarm was activated several times that afternoon; when he went outside, he saw a flatbed truck idling at the intersection of Burkewood and Sherbrooke roads. He said it drove away when he continued to stare at it. He found the incident suspicious and said he would forward his home security video surveillance to the police after he looked at it.
Kratom thief
The owner of the Sunoco gas station on N. Central Avenue Nov. 17 reported a man in a red North Face jacket stole merchandise from the store. He said the man went into the store, made a cup of coffee from the self-service machines and then went over to a case displaying Kratom Liquid Packs and put some in his pocket. The store owner said the man paid for his coffee and a ZYN nicotine pouch product and one of the Kratom packs, but not all of them. He left the station in a blue Jeep. Video surveillance identified him as a Brewster resident. The reporting party thinks three packs were stolen, totaling $60. The store owner said this isn’t the first time the man has stolen from the store and he will press charges.
Didn’t get what she paid for
An Edgemont Circle man Nov. 18 told police his daughter ordered a purse from a website; she paid $250 for what she thought was a designer product but when it arrived, she said it was a fake. She contacted the retailer to ask for a refund. While she was on the phone with customer service, the seller began messaging her in what seemed like a threatening manner. Police advised the family to have no direct contact with the seller and to only communicate about the bag, its return and a refund through the online retailer.
Assault
Police responded Nov. 18 to High Point Drive on a report of a fight in progress. On arrival police saw one man holding a paper towel to his face to control minor bleeding. Blood was also observed on the floor of the driver’s side of his work van as well as the driver’s side door. The man said he was backing his van into a parking spot when another man, later identified as Robert Corveddu, 24, accused him of hitting his car door. He said that wasn’t possible as he has backup motion sensors on his vehicle warning him if he’s too close. A verbal argument escalated and Corveddu punched the van driver in the face. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics. Corveddu was interviewed; he said the other guy was aggressive so he decided to punch first. He was placed under arrest, charged with assault, and taken to police headquarters for processing. He is due to appear in court Dec. 7.
Purse stolen
A woman reported her purse was stolen Nov. 18 while she was shopping at H-Mart on N. Central Avenue. She told police she was loading purchases into the rear of her car when someone opened her car door and took her handbag. She’s since canceled all her credit cards and was issued paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license. She said the purse was valued at more than $1,000.
Scammed
A High Point Drive man Nov. 19 reported a loss of $25,000 after getting involved with a complicated email scam initiated by what he thought was a message from Warren Buffet advising him that he had been randomly selected to win $5 million. This win required him to wire money that supposedly would cover various paperwork costs and other fees. He complied with all the directives before realizing he’d been scammed. He deleted all the correspondence and when he made his report he was unable to provide police with the bank transfer paperwork. He was advised to block the number and a report was made.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, was compiled from official information.
