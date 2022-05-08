A 41-year-old man was arrested May 2, charged with harassment. The man told police he’d been at the Candlelight Inn when he got into an argument with another patron. He got upset and started shooting fireworks off toward that person. Police responded to the area after a caller reported a man setting off fireworks in front of a bank on S. Central Avenue close to bystanders. When the patrol car pulled up, the man ran off. He was stopped near the Greenburgh Nature Center and detained for questioning. He told police he’d been at the Candlelight Inn and in his anger began setting off fireworks. He asked for water and said he didn’t feel well. A medic checked him and said the man was OK. He was released on scene after being issued a ticket to appear in court May 30.
Front door open
A Walbrooke Road resident called police because the front door was open when she returned to her house on April 28. She said her mother was the last person to leave the house and her mother assured her she had closed and locked the door. Police searched the interior and found nothing amiss. There was no sign of forced entry or indication of criminal activity inside or outside the house.
Maximum theft at TJ Maxx
The loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue April 28 reported a woman in a black jacket and blue jeans wearing black and white checked footwear had entered the store and stole $242.06 worth of merchandise. The store isn’t interested in pursuing charges.
Police returned to TJ Maxx April 28 for another reported theft, apparently by the same female in the black jacket and checked footwear, who this time stole $404.84 of merchandise. The store still does not wish to pursue charges. A report was made.
Police were back at TJ Maxx on April 29 for a reported theft. The suspect, who was not identified as male or female and whose face was covered, stole a handbag valued at $259.
On May 2 the loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx told police a very tall, slender woman went into the store and stole $1,141 of women’s underwear, wallets and earrings. Police said the incident was reported seven hours after it had occurred.
Woman advised not to return
Police responded on April 28 to the Sacred Heart School on Lawton Avenue for a report of someone trespassing on school grounds. They spoke to a woman who was uncooperative and tried to run away. She was detained and it was soon learned there is a warrant out for her arrest from Middletown, New York, but not for an extradition. She told police she didn’t know she couldn’t walk on school property. They issued a trespass warning.
Home burgled
A burglary was reported April 29 by an E. Hartsdale couple who said they returned home after work to find their door open and their home ransacked. They said they own a business in the Bronx and keep very regular hours of their leaving and returning. There are no cameras inside the residence. Stolen were multiple pieces of jewelry and a very large amount of cash. Police found forced entry at the front door and are investigating.
Suspicious behavior
A Mobil gas station employee April 29 on E. Hartsdale Avenue reported seeing a man pulling on car door handles in the gas station’s parking lot. The caller said this is not the first time the man was seen doing this; in the past the man went into the station and asked to use the phone to call for a ride. He did not gain access to any of the cars. A report was made.
Lady steals seafood, meat
A translator was summoned to H-Mart on N. Central Avenue April 29 to assist police speaking with a Spanish-speaking store employee who wanted to report a woman stealing seafood and meat at the store. When he confronted her just outside the store, she dropped the bag and ran to a gray Toyota sedan waiting for her. He said she stole $285.63 of merchandise. Also in the dropped tote bag were two boxes of fake nails and a phone. Police are investigating.
Stolen catalytic converter
A Rockledge Road resident April 29 reported to police that the catalytic converter was stolen from her car. When she tried to start her car that day, the engine light went on and she took the car to her regular garage where she was informed the catalytic converter was missing. She told police her car was locked and nothing inside was missing. Video surveillance of her regular parking space showed a black Mercedes pulling in and out of the area and a few minutes later a black BMW idling nearby. Police suspect these cars might have been involved in the theft and are investigating.
Property damage
A Pinewood Road resident April 30 said she was driving on the street when she hit a Bobcat landscaping vehicle parked on the side of the roadway. The passenger side of her car was damaged in the process. She said the equipment was not in motion, but an operator was in the Bobcat. He told police he was sitting in the Bobcat when the woman’s car hit the front bucket. He said he works for a local landscaping company. Nobody was injured. Both parties were told to contact their insurance carriers.
Did the student do it?
A N. Central Avenue woman told police April 30 her missing credit card was used without authorization by an unknown party in Greenburgh, White Plains and Yonkers. She believes she accidentally dropped the card in the parking lot of Highview Elementary School in Hartsdale the day before, but didn’t realize it was missing until she began receiving alerts it was being used at Footlocker in the Galleria Mall. The woman said she went to that store and spoke with the manager who told her the person who used the card has the same name as one of her students. The store had a video she could watch; she saw a male wearing the same clothing she remembered the student wearing that day. Her card was also used at a gas station to purchase $75 of fuel. The reporting party has contacted White Plains police and said she would like to pursue charges.
Vacationing on your identity
A Rockledge Road resident May 1 told police he was contacted by American Airlines about fraudulent activity on his account. The airline told him a person with another name used his account information to book a hotel room in an unknown location and used many thousands of the caller’s travel points to book the hotel. The airline is conducting its own fraud investigation. The caller requested a report be made.
Welfare check
On May 1, a S. Central Avenue resident asked police to check around an apartment complex because her dog was barking and she was concerned someone was outside. On arrival, no one answered the door but the dog could be heard barking from inside an open sliding door. Police entered the unit and spoke to a woman in a back room who said she wanted them to leave because she’d already called the police dispatcher to say she was OK. She asked them to shut the sliding door. Police spoke with another resident of the complex who confirmed the woman who called police is the actual resident of the unit and all was considered in good order.
Not the brake? Oops
Police responded to S. Central Avenue May 2 on a report of a multicar collision. They spoke to a woman who said she was trying to pull into a parking space but accidentally stepped on the gas, not the brake. Doing so, she struck another car, which in turn struck another car. Both the cars were unoccupied and parked. All the car owners were informed of what had happened and information was exchanged.
Unstable visitor
A S. Central Avenue resident told police May 2 an unwanted visitor was at her door, causing a scene. She said she’d asked the woman to leave multiple times, but she wasn’t leaving. On arrival, police saw the woman at the door was the same woman who had been reported on the Sacred Heart School grounds April 28. She appeared unstable and police told her she needed to leave.
When she was walking away, she turned around to shout at the resident’s door that she would be back, then she ran off. The victim said this is not the first time she’s been harassed by the woman and she told police she was alarmed. Fifteen minutes after police left her doorway, she called back to say the harasser was back and was standing on the street facing her window, shouting and cursing. The shouting woman was gone before police arrived.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 25 to May 1, was compiled from official information.
