On Oct. 20, an injured deer was reported on Dalewood Drive. The deer was drooling excessively and trying to maintain balance on what appeared to be a severely injured front leg. The deer was snared and humanely dispatched. The highway department was notified to remove the body.
A sick raccoon was dispatched Oct. 22 on Fieldstone Drive by two shots from a police handgun. The reporting party, a passerby, was not in the area at the time of the dispatch and reported no contact.
Another sick raccoon was reported Oct. 22 on W. Hartsdale Avenue. The reporting party said it was stumbling around his yard and “not acting right.” Police arrived and observed it for a while; when it stumbled into a safe area for dispatch, it was destroyed with one round. The homeowner said he would dispose of it and no further action was taken.
A raccoon with a leg injury acting confused was reported Oct. 23 on Whittier Street. An officer utilized the snare pole and moved the animal for a safe location for dispatch. Three rounds with a duty weapon destroyed the animal. Disposal instructions were relayed to the homeowner.
Dogs here, there, everywhere
A dog was reported attacking another dog Oct. 20 on Edgemont Road. Police were notified by the injured dog’s owner who was at a veterinary hospital receiving treatment for her pet. Police went to Edgemont Road and spoke with the owner of a 4-year-old black Labrador; she said the dog wasn’t wearing its electric fence collar and ran off her property toward a group of dogs being walked by their owners in the area. She said her dog is not always friendly to other dogs. It is properly licensed and up to date on its vaccinations. The reporting party said the Lab ran off its property and straight for two small dogs who were immediately lifted off the ground and into the arms of their owners. The Lab then went for her dog, biting it on the neck, causing lacerations and a puncture wound. The reporting party said she kicked the Lab to get it off her dog. The injured dog was not released from the hospital as it was under observation. Summonses were issued to the Lab’s owner who was given a ticket to appear in court Oct. 24.
Police went to S. Central Avenue Oct. 21 after a caller reported a loose, large dog on Marion Avenue who ran off its property toward her and her dog. She used a small air horn to drive it away, at which time it began to chase a car. The caller said she’s had encounters with this dog before and would like a police officer to speak to the owner about controlling their dog. Attempts to make contact were unsuccessful. Police said they will keep trying.
Two loose tri-colored beagles were reported Oct. 22 in the area of the track on W. Hartsdale Avenue. An officer caught the male immediately; the female was located shortly afterward along a trail in the nearby wooded area. The dogs weren’t wearing collars or tags and were transported to the Humane Society in New Rochelle.
Identity theft
On Oct. 19, an Old Farm Lane resident reported receiving a notice from the IRS advising him someone fraudulently filed an unemployment claim in his name in Michigan in 2020; that person received $5,640 in benefits. The man said he would file charges if a suspect were identified. A report was made for documentation.
A Homewood Road resident called police Oct. 20 to report identity theft. She said she also received a letter from the IRS advising her about a fraudulently filed tax return with her personal information on it. She said she has never filed a tax return; she is 18 and has never worked at a job. The IRS is investigating.
Soliciting for funeral expenses?
Police went to the vicinity of S. Central and W. Hartsdale avenues Oct. 19 after several people were reported soliciting money. They spoke with a man who said his family traveled from Baltimore to raise money to pay for a funeral. Among his family members was a child. He said they would be staying in New York for a few nights and would find a hotel. Police advised them of local ordinances prohibiting solicitation and they left the area in a green Toyota with California license plates.
Carnivorous thief
The loss prevention officer at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue reported Oct. 19 he apprehended a thief in the store he said stole approximately $170 worth of assorted meats. The described party, a male wearing gray jeans and a white sweater with a Spider Man logo on the front, put the meat in a shopping cart and left the store without paying. The loss prevention officer followed him outside to the parking lot and the suspect abandoned the cart and fled from the scene in a black Honda. All the stolen meat was recovered. Pictures of the meat were included in the police report.
Police returned to ShopRite Oct. 20 for another fill-the-cart-and-run incident. The loss prevention officer described a bald man wearing a blue jacket filling his cart and bypassing all points of sale; he was stopped at the exit at which time he abandoned the cart and got into a white BMW and quickly drove away, heading southbound. About $514 in grocery items was recovered.
Scammed
A Hemlock Road woman Oct. 19 reported receiving a phone call from a “Sarah Williams” who said she was an attorney representing the Hemlock Road woman’s son who she said was involved in a drunk driving incident and needed $14,500 cash for bail. The reporting party went to her bank, withdrew the cash, and, following her scammer’s directions, placed the cash in a shoe box while awaiting the arrival of a courier the attorney said would collect the funds. The courier arrived an hour or so later and took the shoebox containing the cash while declining to respond to any questions the woman asked about her son. She called her son who said he was fine and that she’d been scammed. Police attempted to call the phone number the scammer used but were unable to make contact. Video surveillance in the vicinity of the victim’s house showed the courier was driving a white Mercedes SUV.
Put your name on it
Police responded to Jean Lane Oct. 20 on a report of a dispute between neighbors concerning packages delivered. The reporting party said several packages arrived on his doorstep addressed to an unknown recipient. He marked them “Return to Sender.” Soon after, he was approached by a neighbor who asked if he’d received any packages. He said there was no name for the recipient on the packages. Police spoke with the neighbor who said he thought his packages were delivered to the wrong address. Police advised the next time he orders something to be delivered he should provide his name with the address. The next door neighbor said he would be in touch with the sender to get the packages redelivered.
Lost wallet
A man who told police he was eating lunch at Epsteins on Central Park Avenue Oct. 20 said, after paying for his food, he stopped at Dunkin’ Donuts when he realized he didn’t have his wallet. He returned to Epsteins and also checked his car, but it wasn’t there. He said the wallet contained many cards but no cash. He was advised to cancel his credit and debit cards and notify the social security office and was given paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license.
Attempted scam
On Oct. 20, a Rogers Avenue resident told police he was scammed after listing camera-related items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He said he was contacted by a prospective buyer and there was some back-and-forth regarding payment, which was finally decided would be via Zelle. He sent the items to an address in Dallas, Texas. Not long after, he said, he realized he was scammed. He canceled shipment and told police he thinks he will be able to get the items back.
Not for sale or auction
A Sentry Place resident told police Oct. 20 she discovered her house was listed on a real estate auction site, but her house is not for sale. She said she has contacted Zillow to have the listing removed. A report was made for documentation.
Missing person
A Thomas Lane resident was reported missing by his son-in-law Oct. 21; the man, 77, was described as having dementia, a non-English speaker, and had no wallet or phone with him. The area was canvassed and Ardsley and Scarsdale police were notified as was the canine search unit. Hospitals were contacted. As of this report, the man had not been found.
Don’t write to me
A S. Central Avenue woman reported Oct. 21 receiving handwritten letters in the mail referring to God, church and sin. The return address is in Hartsdale and she said she doesn’t know anyone by the writer’s name. Police said the letters aren’t threatening and no crime was committed. The woman was told to contact police if she continues receiving similar letters.
Slow down or get caught
An officer on patrol Oct. 23 saw a gray Toyota pickup truck traveling briskly on W. Hartsdale Avenue. A loud noise was coming from its exhaust pipe. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection at West Hartsdale and Woods End Lane. The driver, Sayad Ali Alsaidi, 20, said he left his driver’s license at home. He offered the officer a picture of his license, which turned out to be suspended for failure to answer a court summons from Yonkers. Alsaidi was issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed driving and an inadequate muffler. He was released at the scene and given a summons to appear in court Nov. 17.
It’s cold; steal coats?
Police were at TJ Maxx Oct. 24 on N. Central Avenue for a theft said to have happened the day before. The loss prevention officer said a man stole 12 coats valued at more than $1,000. The suspect allegedly is a repeat offender, described as mid-30s weighing between 175 and 200 pounds and between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. The loss prevention officer who has seen the man in the store several times before said the suspect is often wearing white Jordan sneakers and a North Face black skull cap. The store said it would provide surveillance video to police.
An alleged thief was in custody of store security Oct. 24 when police arrived at Marshalls on N. Central Avenue. Raheen Brown, 41, was accused of putting clothing into three pieces of luggage while he walked around the store. Brown was placed under arrest for petty larceny and brought to police headquarters for processing. He was told not to return to the store and was given a ticket to appear in court Nov. 14. The store said the value of the stolen items was $535.
Police returned to Marshalls Oct. 25 after a woman stuffed items down her pants and into a tote bag she was carrying. When she was approached after leaving the store without paying, she handed back the items and left the area. After a very short period of time she returned and repeated the same behavior. This time police were called and Dominique Willis, 36, was accused of stealing $526.88 worth of store merchandise. She was taken to police headquarters for processing and released. She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 9.
Belongings stolen at gym
On Oct. 25, a patron of 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue reported his lock was removed from a locker and some of his belongings were stolen, including a substantial amount of cash. He said he wasn’t entirely sure how much money was in his wallet. He canceled his credit cards and notified his bank. He said it’s not the first time money was stolen from him while at the gym.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.