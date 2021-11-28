At the beginning of this month, village Treasurer Ann Scaglione submitted the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the village of Scarsdale, which covers the fiscal year spanning June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. On Nov. 9, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees — as well as Scaglione, Village Manager Rob Cole and other village employees — gathered in a public work session to discuss the annual report and hear presentations from representatives of PFK O’Connor Davies, LLP, a New York City-based private accounting and auditing firm the village contracted to conduct an independent audit of the village’s financial activities during the most recent fiscal year.
Referencing the results of their detailed independent audit, PFK O’Connor Davies partner Chris Kopf and municipal audit manager Lawrence Feldman attested that the village remained in good financial health and was in compliance with state and federal law during the entirety of the fiscal year. While some elements of village administration — notably courts, parks and parking enforcement — were unable to bring in the total revenues anticipated in the village budget, those losses were offset by reduced expenditures in a number of other categories, especially staffing, with many of those results directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The village generated a multimillion dollar budget surplus during the June 2020-May 2021 fiscal year. Approximately $1.6 million of this surplus came from the village board’s appropriation of funds from the village’s general fund balance to address unforeseen COVID-related emergencies, much of which was left unused at the end of the fiscal year, Kopf said. But the majority of the surplus — about $4.9 million — was generated through reduced expenditures during the year, he said. Despite better-than-anticipated revenues in some categories, total village revenues nonetheless came in at about $900,000 under budget.
Referencing the village’s pandemic-related budgetary planning measures, Kopf said, “You [the board] put in an austerity program, and you benefited from it by saving a lot of money.”
In her written comments on the annual report, Scaglione recalled that, when the pandemic hit Scarsdale in March 2020, village “management was in the process of finalizing the 2020/2021 operating budget and decided to take a conservative approach” by implementing “austerity measures ... including reduction of planned budget items, as well as placing new projects on hold, resulting in the creation of a COVID-19 reserve of $2.225 million.”
Kopf elaborated that while some of the village’s savings resulted from the cancellation of public recreation programming, the most significant savings came through the board’s choice not to fill vacant village employee positions during the pandemic. “The biggest expense you deferred was the hiring of individuals to provide services until you knew that the village was returning to its normal operating levels,” Kopf said, addressing the board.
The board began its budget year with “unknowns in two major revenue sources,” according to Kopf. Mortgage tax was “virtually nonexistent” at the beginning of the fiscal year, he said, because “transactions simply weren’t occurring” due to the business shutdown and, later during the fiscal year’s second quarter, “sales tax revenue went down, to the point that people were very nervous.” However, Kopf said, “Not only did you save money through the austerity plan, but the economically sensitive revenues bounced back really strongly,” adding that the return of business activity in Westchester County had exceeded expectations.
Feldman added that the village experienced higher than anticipated revenues in water provision and building permits, each of which was also likely attributable to the pandemic. The positive variance in building permits, Feldman suggested, was probably “due to people being at home,” which created a demand for more improvements, which then required building permits. Similarly, Feldman said, “Because there were so many people at home, there was more use of water at home, so the sale of water went up.”
The village also received about $195,000 in unanticipated property tax revenues due to increased late payments. The village also saw a positive variance in miscellaneous revenues, mostly due to the receipt of about $502,000 in Con Edison reimbursements.
Categories in which the village saw a negative variance included parking fees, parks and recreation programming, and fees and forfeitures. During the height of COVID-19, parks were closed for an extended period of time, as were justice courts, Feldman said, adding that decreased traffic in the village center also contributed to a drop in parking fees and penalties.
The annual report references two “key initiatives” that were primary focuses of the village’s capital program spending during the 2020-21 fiscal year: the library renovation and expansion project and the Crossway Firehouse electrical upgrade.
The library expansion was “substantially completed” in October 2020, according to the report, and included technology upgrades; replacement of old plumbing, electrical, and other infrastructure; new interior finishes; the construction of an entry vestibule, café and meeting rooms on the building’s east side; and the construction of a reading gallery and young adult room on the west side.
The electrical upgrade to the firehouse included the installation of “a new 400 amp, 1-phase underground service; a new 400-amp meter and 400-amp automatic transfer switch with grounding system; installation of two 20-amp circuit breaker panels and all associated wiring, fittings, and hardware,” the report states.
The focuses of the capital program budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year are the modernization of village hall elevators, installation of an electrical generator at the Christie Place parking garage and installation of an improved air circulation system in the central garage.
The trustees praised village staff’s work on the report and expressed a high level of confidence in the independent audit conducted by PFK O’Connor Davies, LLP. The audit represented a significant investment of time and energy, involving several preliminary studies, as well as a two-week audit period during which a four-person team tested and analyzed all relevant financial documentation from the previous year, Kopf said. “That’s a lot of bother to your treasurer’s office,” Kopf joked, emphasizing that his team reviewed a very large quantity of documents to create the final report.
“We’re in a time of transition right now,” Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said, adding that the board was “not just looking for good governance, but for model governance.”
Complimenting Scaglione’s efforts to update and streamline village policies since becoming village treasurer in September 2020, Arest added, “We’ve been trying to really look holistically and ensure that everything we have in place is best practice.”
Major Jane Veron concurred, offering a “shout-out” to the village treasurer, who, Veron said, “has taken us leaps and bounds in terms of financial reporting in record time.”
This year’s audit demonstrates “changes in the way we look at our financial statements that will have a lasting impact and make a significant improvement” to village administration, Veron noted.
