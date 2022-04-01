Public speaking can be intimidating, even for adults. We’ve all been at a meeting where someone’s voice cracked or hands visibly shook.
But what if there were a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine against tummy butterflies? Something designed to confer total immunity, or at least ensure that the affliction won’t be severe?
Until Big Pharma devises a formula, Scarsdale Middle School offers the next best thing: a yearly event that helps students become comfortable and engaging in front of an audience. The annual event is a hotly anticipated competition, the 38th of which took place Thursday, March 24.
The contest stretched from mid-afternoon until about 9 p.m., buoyed along by the sheer energy of the 177 student competitors and 88 volunteer judges. “It’s the contagious excitement that the community sees — and that we see as teachers — that really propels the whole evening forward,” said Will Maldarelli, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Fountain House. He and Steven Scharf, who teaches eighth grade social studies in Cooper House, coordinated the event.
Participants rushed home from school that day and dressed up for the competition. “It’s a bit of a more formal event,” Maldarelli explained. “The students wear button-up shirts or dresses, or semi-formal attire.” They returned to school psyched and ready to bring it on.
The judges assembled in the cafeteria. “Something like 55% of them were from the high school Speech and Debate program, and about 45% were adults from the community,” Maldarelli estimated.
As for the competitors, only SMS’s seventh and eighth graders were qualified to participate; sixth graders await more seasoning. “The seventh graders take public speaking quarterly. So, the thinking is by this point in the year, nearly three-quarters of [them] have all had that quarterly, and had some sort of public speaking experience. All the eighth graders have had it,” Maldarelli explained.
Students had received ample assistance with prep in the classroom. Their English teachers had shown them videos of past contests and awards assemblies, and then helped with brainstorming and guidance.
“The English teachers will sit down with the kids who sort of feel stuck or don’t know what they want to do,” Maldarelli said. “They have conversations with them, [asking] ‘What are you interested in? Which speeches that you heard did you find most interesting?’”
With this guidance, students chose from among six categories: Personal experience, original oratory, declamation, humorous interpretation, dramatic interpretation and poetic interpretation. After writing and finessing their speeches, all of which run four to seven minutes long, prospective competitors practiced them in front of their grade-level English class.
The English teachers don’t judge the actual competition, however. “The faculty doesn’t participate because of potential conflict,” Maldarelli explained, adding that students benefited from the eclectic group that evaluated their performances.
“I love having the Speech and Debate students [from the high school] come down,” Maldarelli said. “It really inspires the middle schoolers, who love the idea that they’re going to be hearing feedback from these kids that they look up to. And on the flip side, it’s a great moment for the high schoolers to provide that feedback … it really brings both buildings together in a unique way.”
He appreciates community volunteers as well. “We’ll have much older members of the community, whose children or even grandchildren have aged out of the middle school. We get parents of current middle school students, parents of elementary school students, and parents of high schoolers — even folks who went to the middle school themselves who come back to judge. They ask about former teachers who are either still members of the department or retired.”
During the evening, competitors in each category gathered in classrooms, presenting their speeches in front of judges and fellow contestants. (The latter group is a mix of seventh and eighth graders; there is no separation by age.) After two preliminary rounds, the top five students in each category advanced to the finals.
“There are no audiences allowed for rounds one and two, but for the finals, parents and other students can go watch,” Maldarelli said. “Even when the NCAA tournament was on, people stayed!”
Abby Loeser, a 12-year-old seventh grader, was among the competitors who got a sweet taste of victory, taking second place in the Personal Experience category. For her victory she received a certificate, as well as her judges’ ballots with comments (all competitors receive the latter).
She credits her English teacher, Denise Del Balzo, with helping her craft her speech, which was about her experiences living with Type 1 diabetes. “At first, I was going for humor, then my teacher told me that humor is a bit hard, and that my experience is better for Personal Experience,” Abby said.
Abby began drafting her speech some 2 1/2 weeks before the competition, editing it with her mother’s help as well as Del Balzo’s. “I put in what diabetes is all about and what it is,” she said. “[The speech] was a bit of both upbeat and serious. I explained it in a funny and uplifting way — like how one time my dad gave me juice when my blood sugar was low, and instead of putting it in my mouth, he accidentally squirted it all over my face. That happened twice.”
Like many students, she practiced her speech not only in the classroom, but also at home. Her audiences, she said, variously included “my parents, my stuffed animals and my dogs.” Together, they vaulted Abby toward her win last Thursday night.
“My family was so proud and excited,” she recalled. “I will definitely do it next year.”
It’s stories like these that thrill Maldarelli. His hopes for the contest’s future “is that it will continue to build momentum and excitement throughout the years,” he said.
