A Fieldstone Drive woman went to police headquarters July 22 to report that, while using her laptop two days prior, she received an alert saying malware was detected and she suddenly was unable to use her mouse or keyboard. She said a phone number appeared on the screen directing her to call what she thought was a Microsoft helpline; she called and spoke to a man who informed her that her IP address was hacked. The call got disconnected but another person called the woman back and asked permission to access her computer. The woman gave the caller access and he told her two websites, a pornographic site and a bitcoin site, were illegally using her information and that her landline and mobile phone were also hacked. The woman was then given the phone number of who she thought was an employee from her bank, a “Mr. Watson,” who told her $7,000 of her money had been transferred to a bitcoin account. When she said that transaction was fraudulent, the man said in order to fix the problem she would have to withdraw another $7,000 and deposit it in another bitcoin account, which she did.
“Mr. Watson” next directed her to go to numerous gas stations in New Jersey with bitcoin kiosks and set up accounts while remaining on the phone the entire time. She went to three stations but was unsuccessful as none had kiosks. She finally went to a liquor store in Clifton where she was able to process the transaction on a cloudcoin machine which gave her a receipt via a QR code.
On the way back to her home, she was told by the caller to stop in CVS and Target where she purchased $900 in gift cards. She only realized she was being scammed two days later when “Mr. Watson” directed her to speak to a “Mr. Robbins,” who he said was with the Federal Trade Commission and requested further information verifying her identity. When asked to provide information regarding her 401K and advised to transfer that money into her regular bank account, she hung up the phone and called her accountant. Her bank has been notified and there is a hold on all of her accounts. Police say she is out $8,400.
An employee for Adult Protective Services went to police headquarters July 20 to file a report of suspicious bank activity for an elderly W. Hartsdale Avenue man who thought he was engaging in a legitimate business operation until he was asked to create a fake name to open an account registered to a business in Texas. No money was lost, although some business was transacted, which alerted the victim’s bank; the bank alerted Adult Protective Services. The victim has agreed to comply with the bank’s investigation. The Adult Protective Services employee wanted to file a report as the victim may have unknowingly participated in criminal activity.
A man went to police headquarters July 20 to report that, while he was at the Planet Fitness Gym on Central Park Avenue mid-morning, he left his wallet containing $500 in an unsecured locker. Later, when he went to eat lunch at Mickey Spillane’s in Eastchester, he realized the money was missing. He said he contacted a gym employee, who said security video wouldn’t be available until the manager arrived. The man said he would like to pursue charges if the thief is caught.
Police responded to Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue July 20 on a report of two men who stole an unknown number of men’s grooming products, specifically razors, walking out of the store allegedly without paying. One man was described as more than 6 feet tall with red/orange hair and a beard, wearing black clothing and white sneakers. The second man was described as 5 foot 9 inches tall dressed in a black tank top and jeans. He was also bearded. The area was canvassed with negative results.
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police July 21 he saw a stranger looking into his car while it was parked in the building’s interior garage. When confronted, he said the man walked out of the garage, heading toward the Hartsdale train station. Police located the subject who said he doesn’t live in the building and gave conflicting stories about why he was in the area. He said he was looking for apartments to rent but also looking at cars. He was advised not to go on to private property without permission. He left the area, walking toward Scarsdale Village.
A Burns Street man told police July 22 he was notified that several credit cards were opened in his name. He began receiving mail advising him four accounts at various banks and credit agencies were opened in his name. As he hadn’t opened any new accounts, he notified the banks and all the accounts were closed. He said he is not out any money.
A Jennifer Lane resident reported July 23 he lost his wallet containing his driver’s license and several credit and debit cards. He was unsure where he lost it and said he’d been in contact with his banks. No fraudulent activity was reported. He was given paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license.
Fidgety man arouses suspicion
A member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on N. Central Avenue told police a man, whom she didn’t recognize, went to the church to attend a service, and while there he fidgeted and played with his backpack in a way she found alarming. She said he didn’t make any threats or have any interactions with parishioners. He then left the church in the middle of the service, although she saw him later chatting with other members. A report was made.
Police went to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue July 25 on a report of a shopping cart full of items stolen from the store. Police located a suspect on S. Central Avenue in front of the Red Lobster restaurant. He was identified as Joseph Neal, 43, who had warrants for his arrest by both White Plains and Yonkers police departments. Neal was transported to Greenburgh police headquarters but fingerprints could not be taken due to his having MRSA, an infection caused by a type of staph bacteria. The other police departments also refused to extradite the man due to his medical condition. Neal was released on his own recognizance and was given a ticket to appear in court Aug. 10. Photos of the stolen merchandise were attached to the report.
A N. Central Avenue man said he was watching “Shark Week” on TV late at night in his apartment July 25 when he saw a bat flying around. There was no contact and, on arrival, police couldn’t locate the bat. Police advised the man to cover up a crack at the bottom of his bedroom door so the bat couldn’t get in and to call back if he saw the bat, which, about an hour later, he did. This time, an officer was able to capture the bat in a net, take it outside and release it into the night air.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 18 to July 25, was compiled from official information.
