Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A Fieldstone Drive woman went to police headquarters July 22 to report that, while using her laptop two days prior, she received an alert saying malware was detected and she suddenly was unable to use her mouse or keyboard. She said a phone number appeared on the screen directing her to call what she thought was a Microsoft helpline; she called and spoke to a man who informed her that her IP address was hacked. The call got disconnected but another person called the woman back and asked permission to access her computer. The woman gave the caller access and he told her two websites, a pornographic site and a bitcoin site, were illegally using her information and that her landline and mobile phone were also hacked. The woman was then given the phone number of who she thought was an employee from her bank, a “Mr. Watson,” who told her $7,000 of her money had been transferred to a bitcoin account. When she said that transaction was fraudulent, the man said in order to fix the problem she would have to withdraw another $7,000 and deposit it in another bitcoin account, which she did.

“Mr. Watson” next directed her to go to numerous gas stations in New Jersey with bitcoin kiosks and set up accounts while remaining on the phone the entire time. She went to three stations but was unsuccessful as none had kiosks. She finally went to a liquor store in Clifton where she was able to process the transaction on a cloudcoin machine which gave her a receipt via a QR code.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.