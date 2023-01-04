A pedestrian was injured Dec. 22 at East Parkway and Popham Road when he was struck by a car while he was in the crosswalk. He said he had the green crossing signal. He said his Airpods and umbrella were damaged when he was hit and he complained of arm pain but refused medical transport.
Burglary and other crimes
On Dec. 23, a Stonewall Lane resident said he was the victim of burglary, criminal mischief and petty larceny. He said $100 and possibly other items were stolen from his house. Police responded after the victim reported an activated alarm. On arrival, police searched the house and saw the primary bedroom was rummaged and the house had been entered illegally.
Messed with his car
Police are investigating criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a felony, reported Dec. 19 and believed to have occurred in the parking garage on Freightway. The victim, a Garth Road resident, said his Audi, valued at $64,000, was tampered with and vandalized.
Blaming the UPS driver
A Leatherstocking Lane resident Dec. 22 reported multiple packages were removed from his residence after they were left at his doorstep. He told police the senders had all been notified the packages were delivered. The reporting party thought he saw the UPS driver scanning packages but not delivering them. The packages reportedly contained a phone valued at $1,100; a camera valued at $96; and Birkenstocks shoes valued at $137. The caller said he is not out any money and the sellers are resending the missing items.
More missing packages
A Saxon Woods Road resident reported Dec. 24 that $70 of items they’d purchased that were delivered by Target were missing from their residence. They thought the packages went missing the day before. Police are investigating.
Pranked
A caller Dec. 19 reported debris dumped on Boulevard. Police saw the debris and contacted a nearby homeowner who said two youths approached him about taking his trash, but now he thinks they were playing a prank. The highway department was notified to clear the debris from the area.
Expressed concern
Police were contacted by phone by a caller Dec. 19 who expressed concern for his family member who lives on Lebanon Road. Police went to the residence and through Ring camera made contact with the resident’s attorney who said the party in question died in June and that the residence was in good order. The caller was apprised of the information.
Cleaner moves things around?
Police responded to Richbell Road Dec. 19 after a resident complained her cleaner moves things around and may be stealing items. She wasn’t concerned about the items’ value as they were largely sentimental and not of much monetary value. She declined to provide police with the name of the cleaner and said it was her husband the police should be speaking with about the matter, not her. He wasn’t present. A report was made for documentation.
Dog tales
A Cohawney Road caller Dec. 19 complained a neighbor’s dog was barking for a long time. Police went to the dog’s residence and told the owner to bring the dog inside.
A loose dog reported Dec. 20 running on Drake Road toward Post Road was reunited with its owner before police arrived.
Wrong house
A Murray Hill Road caller Dec. 21 reported a suspicious man wearing a camouflage jacket came onto her property and attempted to open a gate. She said the man returned to his car and drove away. Police located the individual shortly after; he identified himself as an Amazon delivery person and said he realized he was at the wrong address.
Trees not a problem
A Springdale Road resident Dec. 21 reported her neighbor’s trees were a hazard. Police went to the address provided and saw a small number of trees posing no problem. No branches had fallen and the trees appeared in good health. The call was marked unfounded and no further action was taken.
Parked cars not a problem
A caller called police Dec. 21 and said too many cars were parked behind Lulu’s Bakery on Freightway Road, causing a problem. Police arrived and said there was no problem and that all the cars were properly parked and there was no hazard.
Tracked?
A mother on Elm Road told police Dec. 21 her daughter said she was being tracked by an Apple AirTag device. Her daughter does not have this device on her phone. The daughter told police fake social media accounts have recently been opened using her identity. Police advised her to contact Apple to disable the AirTag account. No further advice was given.
Where is he?
A Johnson Road caller contacted police Dec. 21 to share her concern for her spouse who was supposed to be arriving on a late train from the city. Police went to the station and located the husband who said he was fine and heading home directly.
Unknown man lingering
An employee of a bank located on East Parkway notified police Dec. 22 of a man she’s noticed lurking around the bank property, specifically on the sidewalk outside her office window. She said due to the recent spate of activity regarding skimming devices on the bank’s ATMs, she was concerned about what the man was doing there. She described him as tall and wearing a goatee; he was dressed in business casual attire. Ride-bys were requested between the bank’s opening and closing hours.
Who used my gift card?
On Dec. 22, a Lawrence Road resident reported fraudulent use of an American Express gift card she had activated on Dec. 21. The card was issued a few weeks earlier. When she tried to use the card, the balance was lower than indicated and she discovered a purchase was made with it on Nov. 25, but she said she didn’t make that purchase. A report was made for documentation.
Ran a red light
A Bronx man, 27, was given multiple summonses Dec. 22 after being pulled over by police when he ran a red light at the intersection of Chase and Popham roads. Police were doing traffic enforcement when they saw the traffic violation. The driver’s ID showed his license was suspended. His car was secured on East Parkway and the police said the driver used the transit system to return to his residence.
Hacked his food app
On Dec. 22, a Dunham Road resident reported his food ordering app was hacked and an order was placed on his credit card. He spoke with the vendor who said they would investige and police made a report to document the incident.
Sisters argue
A Cooper Road resident told police she’d had an argument Dec. 22 with her sister that turned physical. She said her sister pushed a door into her. Police went to the residence and spoke with the sisters who agreed to leave each other alone for the rest of the evening.
Brakes failed
No one was injured in a single car collision that happened Dec. 23 on Boulevard, east of Bell Road when a driver said her brakes failed and she drove off the roadway onto someone’s property, damaging shrubbery and the lawn.
Arrested
Nicholas Greco, 38, was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant from another jurisdiction. Police found him inside a business on East Parkway, appearing disheveled, after an employee called the police thinking the man might be in need of assistance. Twenty minutes later, Greco was turned over to Eastchester police who arrived on scene to get him.
George F. Thompson Jr., 31 from Yonkers, was arrested Dec. 21 after he was pulled over by police on Post Road near Boulevard for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police said Thompson had an open container of alcohol in the car, was driving without insurance and was wanted on a bench warrant from the city of Yonkers. He was taken to police headquarters for processing and his car was towed to the police impound.
Fire
One person was taken to a hospital by Scarsdale ambulance following a collision on Post and Fenimore roads Dec. 20. Two cars were towed from the scene.
No injuries were reported at a two car collision on Saxon Woods Road Dec. 20. Firefighters were on scene to apply absorbent to fluids spilled in the road as a result of the collision.
An odor of leaking gas was reported Dec. 20 at a residence on Fairview Road. Firefighters found a leaking joint in the utility room and Con Edison Gas was notified; they sent a technician to the site and firefighters left the scene.
A burst pipe in a basement at a residence on Madison Road Dec. 22 brought firefighters to the scene. The zone was isolated and the boiler restarted. Con Edison Gas was requested as levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the immediate area. The resident was advised to contact a plumber for service.
A dumpster fire was reported Dec. 21 in the driveway of a home on Richbell Road. The dumpster was located 60 feet away from the house and the fire was extinguished after much activity as the fire was buried deep at the bottom of the dumpster which was filled to near capacity. A thermal imaging camera was deployed to ensure the fire was fully extinguished before firefighters left the premises. A fire investigation team is submitting a report.
A caller Dec. 21 reported a chemical odor in the vicinity of Rosedale Road; firefighters saw a light haze in the air which was traced to a fire pit in use behind a residence. The homeowner was contacted and agreed to put the fire out.
A gas leak was found in a boiler on Rochambeau Road Dec. 22. Con Edison Gas technicians arrived and red tagged the boiler.
Residents on Heathcote Road Dec. 22 reported a tree limb fell on power lines in front of their house. Firefighters on arrival saw the lines were primary lines connecting power to the house; Con Edison Electric was notified but couldn’t give an estimated time of their arrival.
An odor of natural gas was reported coming from Akai Lounge restaurant on Spencer Place Dec. 23. When firefighters arrived, a gas-fired water heater was turned off by employees. The water heater was found to be defective and was red–tagged. Readings were found in the foundation wall in the basement of the shopping plaza; entrance was made to other businesses but no levels were detected. While they were investigating, firefighters located four 20-pound propane tanks stored inside a closet. The restaurant manager was advised to remove them and did so.
A resident on Fox Meadow Road Dec. 23 lit a fire in a fireplace without opening the flue, resulting in a visit from the fire department. The flue was opened and the area ventilated.
Smoke was reported coming from a boiler chimney at Fox Meadow School on Brewster Road Dec. 25. Boiler One was on alarm; no flame was detected. Power was shut down to the unit which is fueled by heating oil. Boiler Two was run for 20 minutes and was also found to be malfunctioning. It was also shut down. A Con Edison technician was requested.
A water leak Dec. 25 in the clubhouse of the Saxon Woods Golf Club on Mamaroneck Road brought firefighters to the club; a fire sprinkler broke and tripped an alarm. The system was deemed not operational and water was shut off to the building.
A dirty fireplace chimney brought firefighters to a house on Montrose Road Dec. 25; the residents were burning a Duraflame log in the wood-burning fireplace, producing an abnormal amount of smoke. One resident complained of a headache but refused medical attention. The fire was extinguished and the resident was advised to have the chimney cleaned and inspected before using it again.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, was made from official reports.
