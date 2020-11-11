Police responded on a report of a pedestrian hit Nov. 6 in the crosswalk at Popham Road while the walk sign was illuminated. A 38-year-old West Harrison man in a Ford van traveling south on Depot Place attempted to make a left hand turn onto Popham Road when he hit the 69-year-old pedestrian. The driver of the van was driving with a suspended license. He was given two traffic summonses and charged with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crossing. The injured man suffered an abrasion to his leg and, after being cared for by ambulance staff, declined further medical attention.
Stalker arrested
Police arrested Alexis Portilla, 55, of New York, on Nov. 4 and charged him with stalking in the fourth degree. He is accused of repeatedly texting and emailing a Chateaux Circle woman whom he began contacting in November 2019. After discouraging him multiple times from contacting her, the victim became afraid for her personal safety and said she has suffered from emotional stress. Portilla was released on his own recognizance and a temporary order of protection was granted to his victim. No court date was announced for his appearance.
Trespasser arrested
A Mount Vernon man was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with criminal trespass at Immaculate Heart of Mary School (IHM) on Boulevard. Police said Donald M. Bennett, 61, of Mount Vernon, appeared disarranged when he was charged with criminal trespass in the third degree. While Bennett was due to appear in court in Eastchester on an arrest for unrelated charges, Scarsdale police went to the court in Eastchester and placed him under arrest based on an earlier investigation. Police alleged Bennett went to IHM and illegally entered it after deceiving a staffer about why he was there. He was brought to Scarsdale police headquarters to be processed and fingerprinted. He was released on his own recognizance with a court appearance set for Nov. 18.
Wind, storm damage
Branches and wires were reported down on Heathcote Road Nov. 2. Police removed a branch and left a Verizon wire at the base of a utility pole. Verizon was notified.
A caller reported a tent blowing around on Christie Place Nov. 2 and said it seemed as though someone might be injured. An employee of the store responsible for the tent was outside wrangling it. Police assistance was not needed.
A downed wire was reported Nov. 2 on Chesterfield Road and Oak Lane. Police saw a secondary wire in the roadway in the southeast corner of the intersection. Residents reported partial power outage in the area. Con Edison was notified.
A large branch was reported blocking the road Nov. 2 at Eton Road and Windmill Lane. Highway workers arrived on scene to move the tree.
A caller on Weaver Street Nov. 2 reported a low hanging wire coming off a utility pole. Police were able to temporarily fix the wire before notifying Verizon.
A low hanging wire was reported Nov. 4 on Elmdorf Drive. Police saw a utility cable running between two poles hanging down. Traffic was not impeded and Verizon was notified.
Dog or coyote?
A caller reported what she said was a loose dog Nov. 2 in the area of Ogden and Kent roads. Based on the description, police said it was probably a coyote. They looked for it with negative results.
A coyote was reported roaming the streets in the area of Sheldrake Road and Willow Lane Nov. 7. Police looked for it, but the coyote remained elusive.
No good deed goes unpunished
An Old Lyme Road resident Nov. 4 called police about a matter involving a woman he had been helping out financially who recently became scarily aggressive and started demanding money. He told police she said if he didn’t give her $80 she would send a friend over to get it. Police attempted to reach the woman with negative results. They told the man they would keep an eye on his home for a while.
Employees argue
Police went to a business on Popham Road Nov. 4 where two restaurant delivery employees argued over their workload. Other employees said this is an ongoing issue between the two. Police attempted to contact the owner of the business without success; the arguing parties were told to work together to settle their dispute. One of the workers was ending his shift at the time and left the restaurant.
My brother is my mover
A Copper Beech Lane resident Nov. 4 reported a U-Haul box truck parked on the roadway all day. Police spoke with the homeowner who said her brother rented the truck to move furniture and he was currently inside her house, sleeping. Police told her to be sure he moved the truck into her driveway when he woke up. No further action was taken.
A Fenimore Road resident Nov. 7 reported a suspicious car parked in her driveway with its headlights on. She said it was there for 15 minutes and she was afraid to go out. Police contacted the driver who said he is a friend of the family and as a courtesy is dropping off food for the resident. Police contacted the woman inside the house who confirmed the man is a friend.
Nobody’s spying
A Lyons Road resident Nov. 7 called police about an issue she was having with her neighbor. She said she believes the camera on the neighbor’s property was pointed at her residence. Police looked at the object in question and said it was a wind chime, not a camera.
Car larcenies
An Old Lyme Road caller Nov. 3 said her car was entered overnight and things were taken. They said the Jeep was unlocked with the key fob inside. Missing was about $6 in change from the center console. The car wasn’t damaged.
Identity theft and fraud
A Wynmor Road resident reported Nov. 2 several accounts were opened in his name. The bank flagged them as fraudulent. The caller said an attempt was also made to collect unemployment benefits in his name. That activity was also flagged and reported to the Department of Labor. The caller did not lose any money but wanted both incidents documented.
A Heathcote Road resident Nov. 3 said an online checking and savings account was opened in his name at a bank where he doesn’t have an account. He’s not out any money. A report was made.
A 79-year-old Rock Creek Lane resident was the victim of identity theft regarding his Social Security payments. On Nov. 5 his wife reported that he received a letter from the Social Security Administration in October that said a check was returned to them. The wife found out his Social Security checks were deposited to a different bank account and had been since August 2015; she said 61 checks went into a fraudulent account totaling $157,990. Neither she nor her husband has an account at that bank. They were instructed to file an online fraud claim since the Social Security office has been closed due to COVID-19. The wife also notified Social Security with the correct direct deposit information. Police made a report for Social Security to use in its investigation.
A Murray Hill Road resident Nov. 6 reported fraudulent purchases were made on an internet account resulting in two packages billed to her that were shipped out of state. She said she saw two fake shipments on her FedEx account which then showed up on her credit card. One payment was for $29.11; the other $351.07. She said those charges were on an old credit card that was already replaced and she never created a FedEx account. She contacted FedEx.
Property damage
A Cohawney Road resident Nov. 2 reported someone sideswiped his white work van and sheared off the mirror. A report was made.
A Paddington Road woman told police Nov. 5 that while she was inside DeCicco’s grocery store on East Parkway Oct. 21 her gray Subaru Impreza parked in the store’s parking lot was hit by an unknown car and damaged. Police are investigating.
Found objects
A key fob was found on Catherine and Kelwynne roads Nov. 8; the key ring also held a card for gym membership. Police tried to locate the owner through the gym with negative results. The key fob is at police headquarters for safekeeping.
Out of gas
Police responded to Hutchinson Avenue and Weaver Street Nov. 5 on a report of a disabled car. When they arrived, the driver said he was out of fuel. A tow truck on duty brought gas for the car and the driver drove away without incident.
Brown water
A Bradford Road caller Nov. 6 said brown water was coming from his faucet despite running the water for 25 minutes. The water department was notified.
A Reimer Road caller Nov. 7 reported the water at his house was running brown. The water department advised hydrant flushing was taking place in the area and was probably stirring up sediment. The caller was advised to keep running the water until it ran clear.
Noise complaints
Loud music was reported Nov. 6 coming from a Fayette Road residence. There was a bar mitzvah in progress with less than 50 guests, all masked. The homeowner said the party was ending shortly but they would turn the music down.
A family listening to music in a backyard on Wildwood Road Nov. 6 was advised neighbors objected to the volume, although police said it didn’t seem loud. The homeowner said they would turn it down.
Ten adults talking loudly were reported Nov. 6 at an address on Jefferson Road. When patrol advised them of the complaint, they said they would keep their voices down.
Accidents
A two-car accident happened Nov. 5 when one car hit an unoccupied car parked on Heathcote Road. There was property damage and information was exchanged.
A two-car accident happened Nov. 6 on Nelson Road and Boulevard. Both cars were seen parked on the side of the road. One was traveling east on Boulevard, the other turning north from Boulevard onto Nelson. They collided at the intersection. No injuries were reported and nobody required a tow.
Fire
A Butler Road resident Nov. 7 called to report his carbon monoxide alarm went off. He was instructed to have everyone inside the house leave the residence. The fire department arrived on scene and declared the area safe.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, was compiled from official information.
