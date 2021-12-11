Last week a three-member panel of judges from the United States Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, ruled in favor of the village and against Robert Berg of Black Birch Lane in a case that stems from the village’s removal of political lawn signs in 2018.
“We are pleased that the dispute has reached an appropriate conclusion,” said village manager Rob Cole. But Berg expressed “disappointment” in the decision rendered on Dec. 3, saying, “in my view, the courts have incorrectly found that rationales proposed by the village manager and the police chief are valid justification ex post facto for the law.”
Berg brought the lawsuit against the village of Scarsdale and the Scarsdale Police Department in February 2018, challenging the constitutionality of Section 256 of the Scarsdale Village Code, which restricts the public placement of signs and placards. Berg also alleged that village police and other employees improperly removed about 80 “Vote Yes” lawn signs in the lead up to that year’s school bond referendum.
In January 2018, a proposed $65 million bond to improve existing school facilities — including a major expansion of Greenacres Elementary School — was a hot-button political issue in Scarsdale. While some village organizations, including the PT Council and PTA Executive Committees, supported the school bond, others, including the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, opposed it. (The referendum ultimately passed.)
Both “Vote Yes” and “Vote No” factions publicly advocated their positions in advance of the February 2018 referendum. It was during this period of public discussion and campaigning, Berg alleges, that village police and other employees responded to complaints from residents opposed to the bond by targeting “Vote Yes” yard signs for removal, while leaving “hundreds” of commercial and other signs untouched — despite all these signs being placed in the public right of way, which sometimes extends as much as 13 feet into the front lawns of Scarsdale residents.
In court filings, Berg argued that Scarsdale laws related to public signs are facially unconstitutional because they improperly establish different standards for commercial and political categories of speech, among other reasons. He also argued that this section of the code was “selectively applied by the Village and the Police” in 2018, in violation of First Amendment free speech protections.
“I wanted to make a point that village laws are vague — they give much too much discretion to city employees while establishing no clear guidelines, which presents serious constitutional problems,” Berg told the Inquirer, noting that “many towns have laws similar to this,” which he characterized as “a serious flaw in the Second Circuit.”
“We shouldn’t have a village where the police or the village engineer have the discretion to pull signs, to trample people’s rights, for no reason,” Berg added.
But the Second Circuit judges disagreed with Berg’s assertions, ruling that existing village codes were “not unconstitutionally vague” and reversing an earlier decision by the District Court for the Southern District of New York, which had previously found that the village and police violated Berg’s First Amendment rights by selectively enforcing the village code.
Arguing before the panel of judges on Nov. 19, Berg, who is an attorney, said, “There have only been two sign enforcement blitzes in the remembered history of Scarsdale. One occurred in 2017, when I ran for mayor on a slate that challenged the [local] political system, and the other was this instance in 2018. Both instances were unprecedented.”
Berg alleges his opponents “came out and complained in 2017 to the police and the village manager, who then took down our signs the night before the election. Then, in 2018, there was a very vocal group opposed to the school bond, and they complained, as well — so the police dutifully acted as their agents and took down 80 signs over a period of several days.”
To support his point, Berg referenced legal filings that, he said, demonstrated there was “an average of eight police dispatches per year for signs,” representing only about .04% of village police responses, in the years prior to 2017.
Attorney Terry Rice, who represented the village of Scarsdale and the police department, appeared via teleconference link to address the judges. But, as several judges pointed out, his internet connection was too unstable for his remarks to be heard clearly, and much of his oral argument was unintelligible. Rice did not immediately respond to the Inquirer’s requests for comment.
Despite his technical problems, Rice did manage to accuse Berg of trying “to create a false narrative.”
“Prior to 2017, there were very few signs posted in the village. It was only with the 2017 election that there was a proliferation of signs,” Rice said. Berg disagreed, saying it was “not true” that in 2017 there were significantly more signs than in other election years.
Rice also disputed Berg’s claim — and the District Court’s earlier finding — that the police selectively enforced the law to remove only “Vote Yes” signs. Rice told the Second Circuit judges that “enforcement of sign regulations is complaint-driven,” and that the police responded to complaints “in what is clearly a nondiscriminatory manner” in this case.
But circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco questioned the wisdom of the police department’s practices, asking, “Isn’t that a terrible way to enforce this? If the village’s practice is to allow signs in the right of way unless there’s a complaint, you run the risk that one side of a political election or debate could, by calling the police, get all the opposing party’s signs down and have all theirs remain up.” Rice conceded that he understood the judge’s concern, but asserted, “That’s not what has occurred in this particular instance.”
Berg said he “brought this appeal as a test case to try to establish more guidance for towns and villages within the Second Circuit, because it’s really needed here. Unfortunately, this panel chose not to take this opportunity.” He said he intends to consider his options for further legal action.
But Berg also expressed hope that the village would learn from its actions in 2018. “People should be able to put political signs on their front lawns in Scarsdale. It’s an obvious place to express one’s political views, and it’s important,” Berg said.
