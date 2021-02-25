It’s a mix of déjà vu and a series of unfortunate events for proponents of Edgemont’s incorporation.
On Feb. 24 the New York State Appellate Court reversed the ruling of the Westchester Supreme Court, denying the Edgemont Incorporation Committee’s (EIC) petition to hold a referendum to become Greenburgh’s seventh village.
The court agreed with Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner’s assertion that the petition failed to include a description of the territory to be incorporated with common certainty. The court found that although the petition indicated that the proposed village boundaries were coterminous with the Greenville Fire District, the record showed otherwise.
This is not the first time the Appellate Court has reversed the EIC’s incorporation petition. During the group’s first attempt at a petition for incorporation in 2017, the Appellate Court reversed a similar ruling from Westchester Supreme Court Judge Susan Cacace.
The New York State Appellate Court’s decision is a major win for Feiner, who has been adamantly opposed to the incorporation effort. Simultaneously, the decision has added another hurdle for supporters of incorporation who wish to hold a referendum to decide on the hamlet’s future.
Feiner told the Inquirer he was “very pleased” with the court’s decision and reaffirmed his belief that incorporation would hurt both the residents of Edgemont and Unincorporated Greenburgh. Feiner also questioned the EIC’s credibility in running a potential village of Edgemont, citing the groups two failed attempts in the Second Department to provide a petition that was harmonious with New York State village law.
“They’ve already messed it up twice and they’re telling people they want to run a village, but they don’t know how to [submit] a petition,” said Feiner.
Jeff Sherwin, the president of the EIC pushed back, arguing that residents of Edgemont successfully run the Edgemont School District and the Greenville Fire District.
“I don’t think that our ability to successfully run through the gauntlet of absurdity that Feiner has put forth … is in any way indicative of our ability to successfully run a municipality,” said Sherwin.
Although the Appellate Court’s reversal has left the possibility of an incorporation referendum in flux, the court’s decision does include a hint of a silver lining for incorporation proponents.
The court denied major arguments made by Feiner in his 2019 denial of the EIC’s petition. In their decision, the Appellate Court justices wrote that contrary to Feiner’s determination, New York State village law didn’t require the list of regular inhabitants (LORI) to be completed and attached at the time of signing the petition. The court also struck down Feiner’s argument that the petition didn’t include an accurate LORI because it did not include the names and addresses of minors who live in Edgemont, calling his determination “illegal and contrary to the weight of the evidence.”
The court found that the EIC had tried to collect and include names and addresses of residents who are minors on the LORI and that the inclusion of “Minor Does” instead of full names and addresses complied with village law in this particular circumstance.
“The court flat out rejected Feiner’s absurd attempt to use the names and addresses and identities of our children as shields against his political agenda,” said Sherwin. “The court truly did defang Feiner.”
Although Feiner said he disagreed with the court and was disappointed in their decision, he still found satisfaction with the court ruling in his favor.
“I’m sure that I’m happier than they are,” said Feiner referring to the EIC. “This is very good news for the town.”
In 2018 when the EIC appealed the Appellate Court’s ruling against the first incorporation petition, the Court of Appeals refused to hear the case. Sherwin told the Inquirer the EIC is planning next steps and has a group of people looking through the decision to find the best path forward.
“We’re not done,” said Sherwin. “This fight is not over.”
