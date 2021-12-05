The ongoing debate over the construction of an assisted living facility in Edgemont was brought to the courtroom again Monday, Nov. 29, this time in the appellate division, second judicial department of New York Supreme Court.
The appeal, filed by Greenville Fire District and neighboring residents of the proposed location, came after Westchester Supreme Court Judge Susan Cacace issued a decision in February 2019 that determined Shelbourne Senior Living, LLC maintained legal grounds to move forward with construction of a 75,000-square-foot facility on the former Sprainbrook Nursery site at 448 Underhill Road.
Counsels for the three parties had their arguments heard before Presiding Justice Hon. Hector D. LaSalle in two separate matters.
Attorney Jennifer Gray, who represents the Greenville Fire District, laid out several appeals to the 2021 decision, citing the ongoing concerns that the financial burden of the fire department would increase given the new senior living facility. She argued the fire department would have to hire and retain more staff to man emergency vehicles estimated to respond to the site roughly 100 to 150 times a year.
“The town board here specifically enacted the standards for a special use permit for assisted living facilities to make sure that there’s safe and efficient access to the locations where assisted living facilities are going to be located in the town of Greenburgh,” Gray stated before the judge.
That argument is contrary to the comments of one Greenville Fire Commissioner Helen Orce who sits on the budget committee for the fire district. Attorney Lino Sciarretta, who is representing Shelbourne Senior Living, LLC, provided evidence that the commissioner stated the staffing numbers are fine the way they are and there won’t be a need to hire more.
Despite the concerns over the number of firefighters, the Greenville Fire District also pushed the issue of the structural safety of Underhill Road near the site of the proposed facility. Gray argued that the condition of the road — which is sloped downward with a sharp S curve — is not ideal for fire trucks and emergency vehicles that would need to get to the area safely and quickly.
Sciarretta acknowledged that the road is currently not ideal to accommodate heavy usage by emergency personnel vehicles, but said this issue had already been addressed, with his clients previously agreeing to widen the road and assure it can withstand the increased usage.
Besides that, Sciarretta said emergency vehicles haven’t had any issues using Underhill Road the way it currently is.
“That road has been there for decades. The fire district has been there for decades. And they’ve utilized that roadway not just elsewhere in Greenburgh, but on this specific site where the proposed assisted living and memory care facility for seniors is proposed,” Sciarretta said before the judges.
Judge LaSalle brought up a possibility put forward by the Greenville Fire District that a fire truck travelling to the facility could very well fall into the Sprain Brook Reservoir and damage New York City’s water reserve. Sciarretta said that’s an exaggeration.
Also appealing the previous court decision to dismiss an Article 78 challenge was Robert Bernstein, counsel for the neighboring residents and their respective civic associations. Bernstein, armed with photographic proof from the surrounding homeowners, told the judges in his brief that the proposed location of the senior living center in a residential neighborhood would cause undo trouble for the surrounding area, including excess traffic and safety concerns.
Judge Cheryl E. Chambers asked Bernstein why the impact on the petitioners in this case is different from that of the general public.
“Unlike the general public who can choose to go a different route and not have to go along Underhill Road to get to the nearest state or county right of away, [the neighboring residents] must use that road to get to their own homes,” Bernstein stated before the court. “And that’s the very road that’s going to be burdened by the fire trucks having to get to and from this facility 100 times a year or more.”
Chambers asked Bernstein to verify whether the value of the houses in the immediate area would decline, given the new structure. Bernstein said that is accurate, arguing that the predictions for more traffic caused by emergency vehicles on Underhill Road would diminish the quality of living nearby. According to Bernstein, the residents did not have to provide studies to support their allegations.
After the hearing, he told the Inquirer their allegations by law are “sufficient on their face” to establish the injury, and the allegations to the proximity to the site is “legally sufficient” to give the petitioners and the civic associations “their day in court.”
“The court’s decision, if it is upheld, will require at least 100 medical calls per year along a very narrow dangerous road … and nobody knows the impact because no one has studied it.”
According to a previous notice of claim, Shelbourne had numerous meetings with fire district commissioners to discuss incorporating improvements to water lines, widening the roadway near the facility, and agreeing to provide a private ambulance service for nonemergency transport to reduce the reliance on the fire district’s ambulance services.
“We don’t know if the changes proposed for the road will be sufficient, because no one has studied that,” Bernstein said. “The zoning board and town wouldn’t do the study; they said it’s up to the residents or the fire district to do that.”
But Sciarretta disagreed with Bernstein about the impact to neighboring residents because of proximity. He said that most houses would be hundreds of feet away, and some more than 3,000 feet, from the facility. As such, Sciarretta said it was a bit of a stretch to claim the traffic would interfere with their quality of life.
“What you have here is no more than a general community in opposition and just statements that are pretty much the same,” Sciarretta said in his brief. “Anyone who lives in the neighborhood [says] well, there may be traffic, there may not be.”
Filing these appeals marks the culmination of a lengthy feud between the parties and, if denied, the appellants could choose to take the matter to the New York Court of Appeals. In the meantime, the parties will await the appellate court’s decision, which could be announced within four to six weeks.
