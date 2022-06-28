What if there was a better system for providing health care in our community? What if we could relieve the pressure on burned-out health care workers? And what if that system saved money and targeted preventative care? A new course, created before — and implemented during — the pandemic at Westchester Community College believes there is a different way.
Community health workers have been a key focus in health care circles for about 10 years, but since the pandemic, interest in the role has grown. Data — lots of it — support the idea that CHWs, when properly trained and hired thoughtfully, can better manage chronic diseases and cut costs. National studies have shown the CHW model to provide as much as a 3-to-1 return on investment.
The two-semester certificate program in Community Health and Case Management at WCC was designed and created through the State University of New York by Bedford resident Blakeley Lowry and Ronald L. Bloom, professor emeritus at Hofstra University and the recently retired dean of health careers at WCC. The certificate gives students 28 credits toward an associate degree, which educators call a “stackable” qualification.
“National discussions about how to address public health have been focused on several key trends,” said Bloom, who has spent over 40 years in health care higher education. “A community health worker understands how to work within the hugely complex and often intimidating health care system,” he said.
The new certificate program was created over a period of two years, and “it took off beautifully,” said Bloom. “It’s a good concept, but, more importantly, it is a well-researched concept. It was exceptional in the way the pieces kept fitting together.”
Advocates say CHWs provide a vital link between a community and its medical professionals. The position can be best described as part social worker, part health care system navigator and part community connector. A CHW connects patients, particularly those in vulnerable populations, including veterans, recent immigrants, those who have housing instability, and women — in particular, pregnant women and new mothers. A CHW frees up vital time for doctors and nurses, according to proponents. It also helps address another area that health care professionals say is vital to improving health care in all communities: the social factors that can determine health and wellness.
“The saying in the industry is that health care outcomes are determined by your zip code and not your genetic code,” observed Lowry, who several weeks ago was elected to serve on the Bedford Central School District Board of Education.
Lowry has spent her career in public health serving vulnerable populations. She began her work in New York City at the Legal Aid Society, advocating for children with special needs involved in family court proceedings. Then she worked at Gay Men’s Health Crisis, which serves 10,000 New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS. In 2014, she became focused on maternal mental health and improving maternal health care overall.
She also has worked in East Africa, where she saw firsthand how community health workers thrive in rural, poor communities. “CHWs are the backbone of the health care system in the global South,” she said. Her consulting agency, Changing Winds, focuses on improving health care in developed countries by adopting practices and methods used in less-developed nations, a process called “reverse innovation.” The knowledge she is applying in the classroom in Westchester has been directly informed by her experience in emerging health care systems internationally.
As advocate for CHW training, Lowry said she recognized that in the U.S. there is no nationally recognized accreditation or standardized credential. Developing the certificate program at WCC is an attempt to address that gap.
In the early stages of forming the program, Bloom and Lowry assembled a team of 12 advisors and also leaned heavily on the input from local employers. They asked, What do local community health organizations need in their employees? What skills are they looking for in community health worker roles? They spent several months consulting with health centers and social service organizations, such as Open Door Family Medical Center in Mount Kisco, Sun River Health in Peekskill, Feeding Westchester in Elmsford, and Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network in Hawthorne.
“We have a very good relationship with the surrounding employers and the workforce. We need to know how we are matching employer needs,” said Lowry.
In fall 2020, the first class of the Community Health and Case Management Certificate program was taught remotely due to COVID-19. Early this spring, with students and professors finally back in person, Lowry went to the WCC campus and taught 11 students in a class called Community Health Worker Foundations, which addresses the practical, day-to-day expectations of the job.
Jesus Estrada was one of those students. “I’ve mostly worked in retail and consumer service, but I want to work in the health care field,” he said. “I signed up after another health studies professor suggested that I could learn what kind of work I would be doing, what kind of skills I would need, and it was really interesting to me. This course seemed like a really good opportunity to explore it and I loved it.”
Estrada works part time at a big box electronics store. In March he received a promotion — becoming the store location’s first unofficial, in-house community health worker.
Open Door in Mount Kisco has used CHWs since the mid-1990s. Lindsay Farrell, Open Door’s president and CEO, said that, for a federally funded, nonprofit health care organization like hers, the use of CHWs is the most cost-efficient way to treat patients.
Among 70 community health care organizations across New York, Open Door has been rated No. 1 in the state at reducing health care disparities between minorities and white populations. Farrell said she has no doubt that CHWs (Open Door employs around 30) are the reason.
“We have a ‘sick care’ system at the moment [in the U.S.],” said Farrell. “But what is the best way of keeping people in the community healthy, and how do we prevent disease? It is not in the exam room, it’s in homes and in communities. That should be the aim of the health care system and CHWs are very much part of that.”
Support for the CHW model has grown over the past 12 years since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, according to industry experts. However, significant obstacles remain to wider adoption. A major one is that these services are not currently billable to insurance companies, Lowry pointed out. As a result, they have to be financed through grants. At Open Door, for instance, grant funding pays for the salaries of the CHWs.
Montefiore, a large health care provider based across Westchester and the Bronx, has employed community health workers in their clinics since the 1970s. Dr. Kevin Fiori of Montefiore also echoed Farrell’s strong belief in the value of CHWs.
“Our physicians are fantastic, but they can’t do everything, and so we have to find other members of the team who can contribute in that way. That’s where I really feel CHWs are essential,” said Fiori, who is director of Social Determinants of Health, Community and Population Health at Montefiore and an assistant professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “The literature is pretty clear on the value that CHWs bring,” he noted.
According to county health data collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowry said that “the two top health issues here were substance abuse issues and chronic health conditions,” such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes. “CHWs are skilled and well-positioned to address these problems,” she maintained.
When health care priorities shifted with COVID’s arrival to contact tracing, testing and eventually vaccine distribution, “Again, CHWs were seen as very well positioned to work in these areas,” she said.
The U.S. “was inadequately prepared to deal with COVID because public health departments have been underfunded for over a decade,” Lowry observed.
“I believe investing in a CHW workforce can begin to address this issue so that we are better equipped to not only combat the next pandemic, but to more appropriately respond to the most pressing health problems facing our communities,” she said.
The first certified CHWs graduated in May and are now entering the workforce. Lowry is optimistic they will help create a better model for the overburdened health care system, one that focuses on social determinants of health and prevention. “That’s where the cost savings are. That is where prevention is,” she said.
