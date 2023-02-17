Justin Arest
Justin Arest

 Nicholas Perrone Photo

Just under a year after finishing his final term on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees, Justin Arest is eying a return to Rutherford Hall — this time as mayor.

Arest, an attorney and managing partner of a real estate investment company with a law degree from George Washington University, served as a trustee for two terms between 2018 and 2022. He says that after those four years serving the village, he’s ready to take on Scarsdale’s top elected position.

