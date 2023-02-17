Just under a year after finishing his final term on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees, Justin Arest is eying a return to Rutherford Hall — this time as mayor.
Arest, an attorney and managing partner of a real estate investment company with a law degree from George Washington University, served as a trustee for two terms between 2018 and 2022. He says that after those four years serving the village, he’s ready to take on Scarsdale’s top elected position.
“I think I’m in a really great position with my knowledge and experience that I’ve had in Scarsdale village government, and also my business experience, my background, my law degree and experience there as well,” said Arest, who is once again a candidate on the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate. “I think that I have great relationships with village staff, great relationships with volunteers in this community. And I want to give back, and I think I have a vision.”
And what is this vision?
“It’s a vision I think that the rest of the board will hopefully share: build staff going forward to continue modernizing Scarsdale’s government, and trying to find what the right answers are going forward,” he said.
Arest said he believes he has a proven record of getting good work done during his time as a trustee.
One significant change the board made during his tenure was an adjustment to the hiring process for top village staff. Many of those positions, including village manager, turned over while Arest was on the board, and he said he pushed to make sure the trustees had a say in approving those positions, which he said was not happening before current Village Manager Robert Cole’s hiring.
“We have to have a real involvement in that hiring process, which was not happening previously to the extent that I thought it should,” Arest said. “And fortunately, my colleagues agreed and we’ve advanced. It’s changed dramatically. And I think, I’d hope, I’d like to believe it shows in the caliber of hires that we’ve been able to find to bring on, and who have been exceptional.”
A big chunk of Arest’s tenure was also spent helping Scarsdale navigate through the treacherous waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he was quick to credit the rest of the board as well for getting through something that, at the time, was anticipated to have a drastically negative impact on local municipal finances, not just in Scarsdale but across the country.
“I think I worked very hard with many others to find a balance,” Arest said. “Obviously, you never want to overtax your residents. At the same time, there was this incredible amount of uncertainty as to where revenues would be. And we had to ensure that the people who worked for the village government, just like in my business, and in anyone’s business, and our families, were safe. That’s a pretty difficult juggling act. So it was really just making sure that we were as supportive as possible, and ensuring that everyone had what they needed, and ensuring that we weren’t setting us up for even more difficulties going forward with all that uncertainty.”
While the pandemic is still lingering, Arest said he thinks the village is in a much better position than it had been.
“Now we’re in a place where there’s still uncertainty from the standpoint of ‘How much will we go back to where we were?’ in certain ways, but we have so much visibility that we can really plan for the future,” Arest said.
One topic the board has spent a lot of time on in the last year is discussing the future of the Scarsdale Pool Complex, which consultants deemed past its “expected service life” at over 50 years old. The current board gave direction to village staff to move forward with an updated seasonal outdoor pool, rather than the more costly indoor option. It’s an issue that will continue before the board, and Arest said while the seasonal option may not have been his preference, he is confident that the current trustees arrived at the best decision they could make with the information before them.
“I very much like the idea of an indoor option if we’re going to be spending an incredible amount of money,” Arest said. “I always believe in optionality. I always believe in, what other revenue sources can we find? With that being said, it seems like they did a lot of work. And I wasn’t involved in that. And so I have a lot of faith in the people who are serving right now.”
Another challenge the board will face — and probably always will, Arest said — is infrastructure. Scarsdale’s aging water system will require “a great deal” of money going forward to keep in good shape, as flooding during major storms has become more prevalent.
“I think we need to, and I hope I find the opportunity to continue working with our great partners at the county and state level, and try to improve our relationship at the federal level, and continue trying to seek more money to help us deal with our infrastructure,” Arest said. “Because I don’t know if any municipality can do it by itself. It’s a daunting task.”
But he said he thinks the village is in a good position moving forward, especially now that the darkest days of the pandemic, and the associated budgetary precariousness, appear to be behind us.
“The structure of the actual budget itself has greatly improved,” Arest said.
He said he wants to take this opportunity to continue to improve Scarsdale’s budgetary situation.
“I hope that if I’m able to serve that we can all really agree that we need to seriously overhaul the way we do our long-term financial planning,” Arest said. “And I think that now is the opportune time to do that.”
Among the ways to achieve that are through borrowing and fund balance, which he called “essential tools.”
“They’re all part of the toolbox that we use in village government, but they’re not an answer, they can never be an answer, because they are one-time sources of revenue,” he said. “And so we need to ensure that we have answers, not just for today, but for tomorrow, the next day, at least the next five years, and really be thinking out even further than that. Because if you start to think (about) today only and you start to think about, ‘Oh, we have these one-time sources of revenue we can use,’ ‘What about tomorrow?’”
