Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.