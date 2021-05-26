Police responded to RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue May 23 on a report of a robbery said to have happened 10 minutes earlier. Dispatch relayed to police en route that a suspect displayed a knife and a handgun during the robbery. Two employees described three 20-something men they recognized from thefts in the past; they said the three left the store and fled toward the Hartsdale train station. Soon after, a detective saw three men fitting their description on the east side of the station. Elijah Walls and Elijah McLendon were detained and confirmed as two of the suspects. The third man, described as tall, thin and wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying a blue backpack, fled north along the Bronx River Parkway trail. A black duffel bag containing items stolen from RiteAid was found on scene. Westchester County police and aviation units assisted in canvassing the Greenacres area for the third suspect and for weapons but found none. Walls and McLendon were placed under arrest charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property. The duffel bag was vouchered into evidence.
It’s believed the third man fled onto county property alongside the Bronx River Parkway trail. County police and aviation units sent to aid in the search didn’t locate him. The suspect remained at large.
Washing machine mystery
A washing machine possibly thrown from the upper level of a parking structure behind businesses on Garth Road was reported to police May 17. The reporting party showed the broken machine to police and shared an opinion of how it got there. There were no witnesses and the caller didn’t know when it might have happened. The highway department was notified to remove it. Police made a note to conduct extra drive-bys. There was no damage to village property.
Swarm of bees
A caller on Richelieu Road May 17 reported a swarm of bees at a village tree potentially being a hazard. The caller said they thought their neighbor was “raising honeybees” and police dispatch advised the village prosecutor of that concern. A highway official went to check and said the bees do not pose a hazard as they are 30 feet above the ground. Regarding the small honeybee enclosure located on Madison Road, police dispatch contacted the village attorney and the building department was notified to determine if there was a violation of zoning laws.
Woman talking loudly
A 911 caller May 17 reported a hysterically screaming woman on Scarsdale Avenue and Popham Road near the train station steps. Police contacted the woman who said she was talking on the phone. She apologized for creating a disturbance. She said she didn’t need help and declined to identify herself. She left the area soon after.
Huge pothole
A caller May 18 reported hitting a large pothole while traveling eastbound on Ardsley Road. The driver was unsure if the pothole was in Scarsdale or Greenburgh. Police checked the area and determined the pothole was in Greenburgh. That police department was notified of the location, which was near Lynwood Road.
Husband stuck
A woman called police May 18 to say her husband was stuck in the vestibule of a building on East Parkway. She said the door wouldn’t open. On arrival police tried using a debit card to open the door without success. The fire department arrived and entered through another door on Popham Road. Police said the door was not aligned properly, causing it to malfunction. The man declined medical attention and left the scene. The vestibule, which is a bank kiosk, was locked and marked out of service. No damage was done to the building.
Identity theft
A Dunham Road man May 18 told police his wife is the victim of identity theft. He said she got a letter from the Department of Labor notifying her of the claim and that it was under investigation. Police advised him to monitor her credit for fraudulent activity.
A Brookby Road caller May 19 said he was the victim of an unemployment scam. His employer alerted him. He never filed for benefits and has notified the Department of Labor.
Identity theft was reported May 22 by a caller on Mamaroneck Road who reported someone made an unauthorized purchase using the numbers on the caller’s credit card.
Injured owl, rescued turtle
Police closed a lane of traffic to rescue an injured owl on Post Road May 18. A person who reported the owl to police was aware of the number of a licensed rescue/trapper and offered to take custody of the bird and bring it to the rescue. Police helped secure the owl in a cardboard box for the good Samaritan.
A turtle reported on Heathcote Road and Duck Pond Road May 21 was picked up out of the road by police and placed in a safer location.
Child struck by car
A caller notified police May 19 she saw what appeared to be a child with its bike on the ground on Popham Road; the caller said someone driving a car stopped and was talking to the child. The caller said she was certain that person’s car struck the child. Police never received any calls about the incident. They went to the location but saw no evidence of an accident. They were able to contact the caller through the Scarsdale Friends Meeting House and she relayed she was traveling westbound on Mamaroneck Road waiting to turn left onto southbound Brookby Road when she saw the child get hit while crossing Brookby. She said the car in question, a black Honda Accord, was turning right onto eastbound Mamaroneck from Brookby. The driver, she said, was a young male. The caller stopped herself to check the child’s condition. The child was not visibly injured and did not want attention. Police went to Scarsdale Middle School and spoke with the principal and the school nurse who said they were aware of the incident but could not identify the victim. Officers asked them to call police if any student comes forward.
Downed wires
A Normandy Road resident May 19 reported downed telephone wires in front of their house and their neighbor’s house. The caller said the wires were blocking driveways and the roadway. Patrol saw the downed wires and moved them out of the roadway. Verizon was notified.
Downed wires were reported May 22 on Greenacres Avenue after a tree branch fell on power lines, causing sparks and a power outage. Firefighters arrived and stayed on scene until Con Edison’s arrival.
Hit-and-run
A caller May 19 told police someone struck their car and left the scene while they were parked on Bradley Road. The car was unoccupied at the time. Police came out to survey the damage and a report was made. Following up, the caller told police a neighbor wanted to talk to police because they also thought their car was damaged by a neighbor backing up. Police came out and saw two cars parked in a driveway. Neither was obviously damaged. No further action was taken or requested.
Turn down the music
A Stratton Road resident playing loud music was reported to police May 19. After being advised of the complaint the resident turned the music off.
Teens won’t mask
A Spencer Place caller told police May 19 that two teens came into a shop refusing to mask. The teens reportedly left without incident and the caller said no property was stolen or damaged. The caller said the teens are welcome back in the store when they are masked. Police located the teens and advised them what the storeowner said. No further action was taken.
Suspicious activity
A Fairview Road resident May 19 said he thought someone opened his car doors while they were parked in his driveway. He said he heard a noise and then his motion detector light came on. Police drove by and said they could hear an alarm coming from the home. The homeowner later told police it was an accidental activation and no further assistance was required.
Egged
A Barry Road resident May 19 said his house was egged by teens driving by heading in the direction of Post Road. The caller couldn’t describe the car. Police looked for the teens without success.
‘I don’t remember’
A caller May 20 told police the day before, while parked in a driveway on Bradley Road, his rear bumper was damaged. He thinks he knows who hit it. Police called that individual who said the damage was “old,” and said she doesn’t remember hitting anyone’s car. She seemed unaware of the damage the caller described and said she was too busy with work to talk about it at that time. Police said they’d be in touch with her to discuss the matter later. The next day the original caller contacted police again and asked that they speak with the neighbor who said she didn’t remember hitting anyone’s car. Contact was made and the woman said she was not involved and wanted no further contact with the caller. Police went out again and looked at the caller’s car but were unable to determine what caused the damage. The caller was advised to contact an insurance agency about the damage.
Construction becomes a civil matter
A caller May 20 reported an argument he had with a construction foreman working at a location on Brambach Road. He said his driveway was damaged by construction vehicles pulling into his driveway so they can back into the construction site. Police saw a little damage to his blacktop but were unable to ascertain what caused it. They spoke to the construction site manager who said because the caller parks in front of his own house, his crew can’t use the caller’s driveway for backing up or anything else. Police advised both parties it was a civil matter.
Late for work
Eastchester police notified Scarsdale police of a woman who might need assistance. Police located her at Scarsdale Central Taxi where she said she argued with an Uber driver about the route he was taking. She was upset and very concerned she would be late for work. Police offered to call her supervisor to explain what happened. Contact was made with that person and no further police action was needed.
Locked out
A Lebanon Road resident called 911 May 20 to report her elderly neighbor was locked out of her home for three hours. She said the woman’s husband was inside but not answering the door. The fire department arrived and helped the woman get into her house. Her husband was inside and was told what was happening. No further assistance was required.
Not suspicious
Police were dispatched May 21 to an address on Palmer Avenue after a caller said a balding man wearing a jeans jacket was walking back and forth, making her nervous. Police contacted the man who said he was waiting for a family member to finish working. When police spoke with him, he was in his car. There didn’t seem to be a problem.
Man in the grass
A caller May 21 reported a man lying in the grass on Heathcote and Innes roads. When police found the man, he said he didn’t need assistance. He declined to identify himself and said he would leave.
Man too close to tracks
A caller reported a man was on a stone wall May 21 by the train tracks on Scarsdale Avenue. The caller said there was no fencing between the man and the tracks. The MTA was notified. Police looked for the man without success.
Stolen bike
A caller at Dunkin’ Donuts at Depot Plaza May 21 reported her red bike was stolen. She said she parked it in front of Starbucks and when she returned a few hours later it was missing. She asked police if they would speak with her mother who requested a police report.
They wouldn’t say hello
A caller said he was out walking on Brewster Road May 22 and he passed two people in the vicinity of the library. He said hello to them but they didn’t say hello back and ran into the woods. He thought that was very suspicious. Police checked the area but didn’t see anything amiss.
Attempted larceny
A Spencer Place business owner told police May 22 two females came into her store and attempted to leave without paying for a tank top. She gave police a description of the pair. She said an employee confronted the suspects and the item in question was returned. The females were last seen walking east on Spencer Place. The caller said she wanted to report the incident but was not interested in pursuing further action. Police looked for the females with negative results.
Lost diamond earring
A caller reported May 23 losing a diamond earring in Wynmor Park on May 19. The ring was described as a five prong, .90 carat color H with VS2 clarity and excellent cut grade round brilliant diamond earring. The caller said she wanted to file a report for insurance purposes.
This report, covering Scarsdale police activity from May 17 to May 24, was compiled from official information.
