Scarsdale High School 2012 graduate Rachelle Gage thinks the art education offered in her hometown was what allowed her to become an artist full time in her adulthood. Also a Skidmore College graduate with a B.S. in Communication Design and now a full-time graphic designer at a Manhattan fashion company, Gage said growing up in Scarsdale ingrained in her an appreciation for art, and having access to such a great art program was a big deal for her as she began to develop her skills.
“I was able to follow that passion and eventually got a job in the field,” said Gage. “I think I got to where I am as a result of being able to start early and have access to that type of art education — I mean, how many other schools have a full printmaking studio?”
Gage’s latest endeavor doesn’t just have to do with her graphic design day job and her experience with fine art, but incorporates other components of her life growing up in Scarsdale. Gage’s recently published debut book, a children’s story titled “The Fantastic Pups,” was inspired by her own childhood dogs.
“The story is about three adorable dogs based on my dogs growing up and their unique traits,” said Gage. “In the story, they use those traits to work together and save the day.”
The self-published book is described on Amazon as telling the story of Ivy, Duke and Sunny, three “adorable dogs with big dreams.” A fun day at the beach turns into an adventurous rescue situation, and the pups have to work together to save the day.
As a trained artist and designer, Gage wanted to produce as much of the book’s content as possible entirely on her own. In the book, Gage mixes her clean, pop-art graphic design style for her environments and a more fluid, hand-sketched drawing style for the characters.
“I used combining those two education backgrounds of mine to create a merged style that brings the two loves together,” said Gage.
The concept of the book first entered Gage’s mind a few years ago when she was assigned a book project in a college graphic design class. Though she went with a different story for that project, she experienced losing all three of her childhood dogs in the same year after graduation, which resparked her interest in the idea. She had already done projects in school that involved art layout that she also wrote the copy for, so both the images and the story itself were already on her mind.
“My dogs growing up all had this uniqueness I thought about after they passed,” said Gage. “As a child I loved creating my own book covers and had piles of notebooks of stories I made. I combined that nostalgia and love for creating art while keeping that childlike inspiration alive. I always liked the idea of children’s books and, once I developed my style and experience, I was inspired again.”
Gage started by creating the illustrations for the story, and the words came along as she continued to draw. Wanting to do as much on her own as possible, she designed the book cover, all the illustrations, and felt confident writing the story on her own. Not only are the three dogs in the book based on her childhood, but the children in the story are based on her and her brothers and she even drew her childhood house into a few pages. The book became an intensely personal side project that Gage took on beyond her day job, staying up late into the night and working on it over weekends.
As the first book Gage has ever published, she chose to go the self-publishing route. The process was new for Gage, and it took months of back and forth and test prints for her to choose the proper printing partner and get the book to a place that her trained eye was satisfied with. The self-publisher she eventually partnered with helped distribute the book on multiple markets, including Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Walmart.
“It’s amazing because I [typed] it into Google the other day and saw it listed in Europe and it was kind of exciting. I was wondering if someone across the world is reading my book,” said Gage. “It’s been one of the biggest projects so far in my life.”
2019 has been a year of new processes for Gage, who also officially sold her first painting from a private gallery this year. Between her full-time gig in fashion, her fine art exhibitions and now her book, she has learned and accomplished a lot in her blossoming career.
“I wanted to reach out and let people in the community know that someone who grew up [in Scarsdale] was able to go off and pursue a passion,” said Gage. “It’s kind of a motivation thing, it shows you can push through and do the creative and do those personal projects… Students who are there now … can look at this and possibly start to see art as a priority.”
Gage encourages people looking for a fun Christmas present for children to check out “Fantastic Pups” on Amazon by searching the book title and her name. The book is suggested for ages 2 through 7 and is available in paperback on Amazon for $12.
