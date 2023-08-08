Kören Beck’s monthly workshop at Scarsdale Public Library called “Artists to Know” is a collaboration with the library to “bring dynamic art programming to the community.” The program started out as a watercolor and drawing workshop last year, but in May, with the support of librarian David Sadoff, it transformed into a program that explores a variety of artists of different cultures, nationalities, genders and styles by discussing their art.
“So far we have covered a great range of artists and styles,” Beck said.
In May, in honor of AAPI month, the program explored the work of four East Asian artists: Ai Wei Wei, Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama and Byron Kim. In June, combining Juneteenth and Pride month, the participants explored works by important African American and LGBTQ+ artists, namely, Beaufort Delaney, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Julie Mehretu. The July workshop “Revolutions 1770s/1970s” celebrated Independence Day and Bastille Day through the work of John Trumbull, Eugene Delacroix, Nancy Spero and Louise Bourgeois.
On Aug. 15, in honor of India’s Independence Day, Beck will teach a workshop on the work and styles of several South Asian artists focusing on the rich cultural heritage of India. The class will discuss two influential Indian artists, Nasreen Mohamedi and Anish Kapoor, their art practices and their places in the international art world. Beck envisions an engaging discussion followed by an hour of drawing and personalized instruction. Supplies for oil pastels and colored pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own sketchbooks and other supplies if they want more variety in media.
Explaining the rationale for this particular lesson, Beck said, “This program is the culmination of many years of teaching ‘Art in Context,’ where I have sought out ways of linking art, social development, historical context, technical developments and individual artists to their distinct times and places, while helping my students to understand the complexities of the artists and their styles.
“My approach has proven very helpful for appreciating some of the more challenging art forms, such as minimalism, conceptualism, etc,” she said. “Through this process, my students become, not just better drawers and painters, but thinkers; linking concepts and ideas together, seeing patterns, creating, visualizing, overcoming obstacles, trying out ideas, learning to overcome frustration, and to critically evaluate what they see in front of them.”
A seasoned artist with a personal past spanning continents and a profound artistic journey that has impacted the world of art, Beck has been enriching Edgemont’s artistic community at Edgemont Art Barn on Central Avenue, which she founded in 2018 (edgemontartbarn.com). Formerly of Queens and raised in Ridgefield, Connecticut, Beck returned to Edgemont following a period of creative discovery outside of the hectic New York region.
As a proud mother of two accomplished sons, Miles and Ellis Tomlinson, both graduates of Edgemont High School, Beck has not only excelled as a devoted parent but also carved an impressive path as an artist. Her love for art and fashion ignited during her studies in the bustling streets of New York City and the creative hubs of London. Working for prominent artists and art dealers in the Big Apple and prestigious fashion companies, she honed her artistic skills while gaining valuable insights into the ever-evolving world of creativity.
Her pursuit of a master’s of fine arts degree in painting from the Parsons School of Design marked an important turning point in her artistic career. She embraced the tradition of renowned printmaker Bob Blackburn and forayed into the enthralling world of printmaking, leaving her stamp on the art world and aiding in the preservation of priceless art collections. Her art has been in galleries in New York, Minneapolis and London, and currently sells privately or by commission.
Explaining her approach to art, Beck said, “My personal art-making process is abstract-based on natural phenomena, cellular activity, natural forces and astronomical events using color, gesture, pattern and a variety of mark-making techniques to create a sense of scale and drama that represent natural forces and nature’s constant clash between order and chaos. My work combines skillful and playful patterns with chaotic gestures, pouring, spraying and dripping in order to both represent and mimic nature itself.”
Beck’s love of art extends beyond her own personal activities; in 2003, while establishing her art curriculum in Brooklyn, she also fell in love with teaching and set off to share her knowledge and abilities with enthusiastic pupils, both young and old, in various schools and communities everywhere she went, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Düsseldorf, Germany. After moving back to the U.S. from Germany, Beck rebranded her original NYC-based art school to Edgemont Art Barn “in honor of the wonderful community that I found myself a part of in the summer of 2018,” she said.
Beck hosts various classes at the Barn, providing an insight to the world of an artist, hoping to inspire her students to pursue not only a future in art, but expression in general.
“In my workshops, the students start with an idea or a subject and turn it into a visual experience through a creative process, which includes technique, composition, observation and context,” she said. “In this way students learn to really see as an artist sees. It’s not just a way to get an image on paper or canvas, but a way of taking information, visual, intellectual or otherwise, and transforming that information into art in a sophisticated, well-developed manner.”
As an artist and educator, Beck strives to foster a passion for art among the locals and spark a creative fire that continues to illuminate the hearts of those around her.
“Because I work for myself, I am able to work with students of all ages and tailor my approach to their individual needs,” Beck said. “In this way I can help young artists explore technique for the first time, teens develop their own voice as well as guide them through college portfolio development, and encourage adults seeking to begin or further their own artistic journeys.
“I teach and encourage all of my students to develop their critical thinking, their clarity of vision, their technical skills and their artist’s eye.”
