Kören Beck of Edgemont

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Kören Beck’s monthly workshop at Scarsdale Public Library called “Artists to Know” is a collaboration with the library to “bring dynamic art programming to the community.” The program started out as a watercolor and drawing workshop last year, but in May, with the support of librarian David Sadoff, it transformed into a program that explores a variety of artists of different cultures, nationalities, genders and styles by discussing their art.

“So far we have covered a great range of artists and styles,” Beck said. 

