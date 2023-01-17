Despite its tragedies, the pandemic gave us plenty of time to cross things off our to-do lists that we otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance to do. For Rachel Arbeit Robertson, it was realizing a long-awaited opportunity to explore her grandfather Arnold Arbeit’s captivating artwork.
A Scarsdale resident from 1954 to 1974, Arbeit was a U.S. Army lieutenant in WWII and an architect. One of the houses he designed — located at 116 Fox Meadow Road but since torn down — was his family’s residence for many years.
Robertson, who lives in Pelham, had seen her grandfather’s art her entire life, whether it was displayed at her home or at the family business. “I have childhood memories of playing in his old studio and looking around and [thinking], ‘Boy, this stuff is so cool’… He had the downstairs all painted in black and he had spotlights where it almost looked like it was his own gallery and he would switch things in and out,” Robertson said.
She also said the artwork was the only way she had ever truly known her grandfather, and it’s “a little bit of a time capsule.”
Robertson said that ever since she was old enough to appreciate the beauty of her grandfather’s artwork, she has wanted to document and catalog it. In the ’90s, she said, she and her sister would frequently consider starting a website, but it was too difficult to do so at the time. Then, as time passed, Robertson began to consider following through with the online project, but she never did because her life was just too hectic.
Finally, when things slowed during the pandemic, Robertson sorted through everything and decided it was time to fulfill her aspiration. Out of everything she uncovered, the oldest piece of Arbeit’s artwork dated back to the late 1940s, and neither she nor her family members know of any artwork before then.
Although he worked in a wide range of media including watercolors, enamels, metal sculptures and pencil sketchings, the majority of Arbeit’s artwork is composed of abstract oil paintings on canvas, which Robertson describes as a lens into her grandfather’s life and his memories.
“The paintings are definitely kind of abstract feelings and thoughts about the mystery of art in the world. And then the landscapes seem to be places that he went to,” she said. “There’s a lot of [images of] Italy and Portugal and Spain. And then when he was in the military, he was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. There’s definitely some Japanese [images].”
Robertson also said her grandfather has always had an “awareness of the rest of the world,” as it’s shown through his work, both abstract and realistic.
Arbeit received numerous awards for his unique approach to his artwork, including the Morse medal design award from New York University and the Armstrong medal for his watercolor paintings. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in architecture from New York University in 1938 and 1940 respectively, after graduating from the Beaux Arts Institute of Design in 1936. He also received a diploma from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1945, and at least three honorary doctoral degrees domestically and abroad.
According to biographical information provided by Robertson, Arbeit was a valued member of the American Institute of Architects, the New York Society of Architects, the New York State Association of Architects and the National Institute of Architectural Education. During his long career, he taught architecture at Cooper Union and NYU, and was an art instructor at West Point, which honored him with a posthumous show in 1974.
Robertson found quotes from her grandfather’s old workbooks while looking through his artwork. He wrote, “Someone said that art is the only means upon which man transcends himself beyond his limitations. It is in this area that man can create a non-existing, non-materialistic entity. There true creativity is an artistic effort. There is none else.”
This quote can be seen on the website Robertson made to catalog all of her grandfather’s artwork, arnoldarbeit.com, which showcases his work in many media. Each piece of art is separated by its art medium and its distinguishing characteristics, along with a brief description. There is also a biography and picture of Arbeit included in the website.
Robertson previously mounted an exhibit of her grandfather’s work at the Irvington Public Library in June 2022. “It was just so nice for the artwork to see the light of day and be in the air and be around, and we definitely got a good reception,” she said.
The current exhibition runs through January at the Oresman Gallery at the Larchmont Library, 121 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.