LS-Arnold-Arbeit-1942.jpg

Arnold Arbeit in 1942 and his painting Labyrinth Lisboa.

 Courtesy Rachel Arbeit Robinson

Despite its tragedies, the pandemic gave us plenty of time to cross things off our to-do lists that we otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance to do. For Rachel Arbeit Robertson, it was realizing a long-awaited opportunity to explore her grandfather Arnold Arbeit’s captivating artwork.

A Scarsdale resident from 1954 to 1974, Arbeit was a U.S. Army lieutenant in WWII and an architect. One of the houses he designed — located at 116 Fox Meadow Road but since torn down — was his family’s residence for many years. 

LS-Labyrinth-Lisboa.jpg
LS-Market-Place-Rome.jpg

