Since 1960 (think: Eisenhower administration), Carpets by Dilmaghani has been a stately presence on Central Avenue, drawing shoppers from the metropolitan area and beyond who seek top-quality rugs. Inevitably, they’re deeply impressed by the inventory, which includes Oriental and Persian stunners, as well as rugs crafted from silk.
But those who visit the store (open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) between now and the end of November will find more than floor adornments — they’ll also discover art that will floor them. “Double Take,”an exhibit of paintings and photographs, is currently set up in one corner of the vast shop. It’s a series of arresting black-and-white photographs, paired with colorful oil paintings inspired by the photos.
If you suspect a duo worked in tandem to create these intriguing works, you’d be correct. In fact, the artists themselves are closely linked: The man behind the shutter is Dennis Dilmaghani himself, president of the business, and the woman perched behind the palette is his sister Dianne Aronian, a retired ophthalmologist.
The siblings began their photo-and-painting project when Aronian had extra time on her hands due to the pandemic. “COVID gave me the opportunity to do things like this, when you’re home alone and need to find things to do,” she explained.
The process begins when Dilmaghani digitally sends his sister some photographs he’s taken. “I look at the picture and I squint a lot, and I agree to go out, set up my easel, and paint,” Aronian said. “I [have] found that painting from his photographs, the process was so lovely.”
In part, her enthusiasm is inspired by Dilmaghani’s skill and discerning eye. “I started [in photography] when I was in college,” he said. “A family friend of ours who was an amateur photographer was kind enough to show me and teach me about developing film and doing printing.”
As soon as he saw a photographic image magically appear in the developing tray, he was hooked. Dilmaghani would go on to study with accomplished photographers in subsequent years, including the legendary Ansel Adams. Today, he is a distinguished master of the craft in his own right, with his work featured in private, corporate, and museum collections.
Though Dilmaghani is a master of old-fashioned film photography, “I’ve replaced my enlarging equipment with computer equipment because, although I can still develop film, I prefer to print using a digital printer and editing software,” he said. “The reason for that is that I find I can get far better results printing digitally than I could printing in the wet dark room.”
Like many excellent photographers, he feels equivocal about the shift toward technology, even while having sound reasons for it. “It’s unfortunate, but I feel that the quality of the print and image, and the ability that I have to control the image, is far greater through the digital means. So that’s what I’m doing,” he explained.
For Aronian, being presented with a black and white image gives her a basis for her painting — yet also allows her endless interpretation. While she can appreciate the value of what she’s looking at in black and white so much better than in some color photos, “the value of the colored pigment is so much harder to figure out,” she said. “I would say I want to be true to Dennis’s picture for sure, but I also want to impose the artist’s eye on top of that.”
One prime example of this, she said, is a photo her brother gave her that he’d taken while in Shiraz, Iran. “It shows a picture of a mosque, and I’ve never been to Iran, but I know about what the buildings are like,” Aronian recalled. “I didn’t know what time of day it was [when the photo was taken]. I didn’t know what the colors were ... and so I painted it in the color I guessed a mosque would be, which is a wonderful turquoise blue.”
She also took artistic license with the mosque’s surroundings. “I saw a moon in the picture and I thought, “Well, I’m going to turn this into a nocturne. It’s going to be a night scene. And it turns out that it was daytime! There were several figures in the picture but you don’t really appreciate them, especially in the shadows at night,” she said.
In the end, though, she considered the painting a success. “It’s a completely different feeling, but it works,” Aronian said. (She’s in a good position to judge, having attended numerous art workshops and studied at the Art Students League in New York City, the Chatham Creative Arts Center in Cape Cod and the Rye Arts Center.)
Having mounted five solo exhibitions and participated in several group ones, Aronian already knew the joys of putting one’s art out into the world. She was determined that the dynamic duos the siblings had created should been seen by others as well. The idea took her brother by surprise.
“She said ‘Well, we’re going to have an exhibit,’” Dilmaghani recalled. “And I said, ‘Well great, but where are we going to go? We’ll have to find someplace to have the exhibit.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, it’s going to be in the rug store.’” Aronian is eight years older than her brother and, needless to say, big sister got her way.
Twenty-three photo/painting pairings are on display, all available for purchase. Visitors will undoubtedly also be charmed by a pair of portraits that depict the siblings themselves, which Aronian had commissioned an artist friend of hers to paint.
Ultimately, she hopes to continue to exhibit art within the store, including works by friends of hers within the creative community. For now, though, the siblings’ thought-provoking art pairings are a wonderful start.
