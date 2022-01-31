As the ongoing pandemic wrought upheaval and a sense of malaise, Scarsdale artist Roohi Saleem dedicated herself to creating a body of art that would calm and soften the turmoil around her. The large-scale paintings, ranging up to 66 inches in height, are bathed in blues and greens that are visions of tranquility and quietude. Two of her new oil-on-canvas works are featured in a group show at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art Gallery on Popham Road through February.
For the past two decades Saleem has created her artwork, propping a canvas against a wall or on the floor rather than an easel, in a semi-basement area of her Edgewood home, where she and her husband, banker Saleem Iqbal, raised their two children, who are both in their 30s.
Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Saleem has also lived in Dubai, Muscat, Los Angeles and New York. On her website (https://roohisal.com) she states: “Life, culture and people are the catalysts of my work. Women are my biggest inspiration. I celebrate their strength and their individuality in my pieces (which is only natural, coming from a family of six incredibly strong women.)”
Over her 30-year career, Saleem had switched between painting with acrylic and oil over time, but settled primarily on oil two years ago after she started using “oil sticks,” which are oil paints in a lipstick-style tube. “It’s so soft and so delicious that I cannot stop working with them,” she said. “It’s like a crayon — so very easy to work with.”
Asked about her choice of colors, she said she’s been puzzling over that question for some time. But, during a December trip to Pakistan — her first time visiting her parents since the pandemic began — she realized a connection tied to her cultural roots.
“I went to see local artists … and it opened my eyes. I’m surprised I haven’t seen the parallels before with the artists in my birth country. Parallels in the choices of colors. It was very interesting to see that,” she said.
Noting that the prevalence of blues and greens in the art “is very calming,” she added, “I am always looking to get to a place of calm, especially as I think of what is happening in the world now. There are a lot of frustrations around me now. So I do end up using those colors perhaps to create calm and resolve conflict.”
During this time of pandemic pandemonium, Saleem’s creative journey has been about “why do I do what I do … trying to figure out what my art is to me. And sometimes it surprises me what I have created.”
Saleem’s artwork has been shown internationally in one-person and group exhibitions throughout the Middle East and the United States in such venues as the Omani Society for Fine Arts, the Muscat Art Society, Mamaroneck Artists Guild, William Ris Gallery and SUNY Purchase College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, magna cum laude. This is her first time being featured at Madelyn Jordon Fine Arts in Scarsdale.
Throughout her career and especially now, painting has been a “form of emotional survival” for her, and often a salve to societal constructs. “Culturally, we are taught not to show what we feel, so underneath my art is the soothing composition and colors,” she said. “Whatever I feel comes out [in art] — then it is out of me. Ultimately, it is a search for calm.”
