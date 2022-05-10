Please touch the art!” is a solicitation you’ll never hear at the Whitney or Guggenheim, although it can serve as a summation of the old arts vs. crafts conundrum.
At Guild & Grange: An Artisan Marketplace at the John Jay Homestead in Katonah May 13 to 15, you’re invited not only to touch the crafts, but to sit on them, put fruit in them, fasten them around your neck — or, if it’s one of Katonah craftsman Zach Hadlock’s hand-carved walnut spoons, even put them in your mouth.
Increasingly we’re seeing the line blur between the two skillful trades as quilts, kitchenware, furniture and jewelry make their way into museums. Professional craftsmen — or “makers” in popular parlance — use their homespun materials to create original artworks, and celebrated surrealist sculptors like the Hass Brothers (currently on view at the Katonah Museum of Art) gleefully create whimsical chairs and lamps.
While craft is considered functional and art, on the other hand, purely aesthetic, in the end distinctions don’t matter. What does matter is that the caliber of the work, and the work to be showcased at Guild & Grange, promises to be truly exceptional.
The organizers of the artisan market include Bedford residents Christopher Brescia of CB Gallery; Casey Carter, owner of Bijou Gallery; and Katonah Chamber of Commerce’s Jennifer Creech.
“Creators are creators!” exclaimed Brescia. “Some creations are just more functional than others.” He believes handmade crafts are front and center of the cultural narrative today because they’re “reassuring to us,” he observed. “In uncertain times with a relentless pandemic and a war in Europe disrupting the whole world, beautiful items, fabricated close to home, are a warm reminder of a simpler way of life.”
Guild & Grange brings together over 25 local artisans— “local” encompassing Brooklyn to Bedford to the Berkshires. Some will showcase and sell their wares, while others will lead demonstrations. Among them are Mary MacGill, who proffers ocean- and coastal-influenced, hand-hammered gold and semi-precious stones; sculptor-turned broom maker Erin Rouse, who makes her all-natural Shaker-style straw creations on an 1890s kick winder broom machine; and Hadlock, who carves furniture and kitchenware out of local trees felled by superstorms.
Creech moved to Westchester from Manhattan seven years ago, remembers being immediately taken by the variety and quality of the craftspeople in the area. “We were surprised an artisan marketplace hadn’t been done before,” she said. “We’re totally grassroots, but we got lucky that so many people in this community wanted to get involved.”
Creech, social media manager of the Katonah Chamber since 2020, first conceived of Guild & Grange with Bijou’s Carter last year.
“Guild & Grange is a celebration of people who make things by hand and also value community. There’s been an awakening of making real human connections and living responsibly,” she said.
“In each piece of artisan-made jewelry, you can see and feel the hand of the artist,” added Carter. “Most of the jewelry made today is machine-made, which is why it’s so important to support small designer brands.”
The name selected for the marketplace was itself a crafty choice. A “grange” is a country house with farm buildings attached, a reference to the consciously chosen venue, John Jay Homestead, the historic site on Jay Street. The fair, in fact, is an homage to that Revolutionary-era community. “The name was inspired by the artisans that were in this area during the time Chief Justice Jay was constructing the Homestead,” explained Carter. “Guild,” of course, conjures the associations of craftsmen that rose to power in the Middle Ages.
MacGill, who grew up in Bedford and whose studio is currently in Germantown, remembers the Homestead’s gardens and antique farm buildings and the picnics she had there with her mother. It’s an ideal setting for showing her nature-inspired jewelry, she acknowledged. “Being outside in such surroundings is thrilling,” she said, “There’s the nonchalance of a farm market and selling your work alongside your peers that’s uniquely supportive.”
In 2011, Hadlock relocated his firm, Platform, from Bushwick, Brooklyn to Danbury, Connecticut, while moving to Katonah. In the first two years of his moving to the area, hurricanes Irene and Sandy hit, and Hadlock immediately began salvaging and seasoning the found wood to make sculptures and kitchen ware. “A crooked branch might become a spoon, a highly figured crotch becomes a knife handle,” he remarked. “For big salad bowls, I look for clear, structurally sound timber.”
It wouldn’t be a full-on festival, of course, without food and music. Guild & Grange will have that aplenty, with ice cream and doughnuts from Farm Grind and culinary treats from Tipsy Taco Bar and Mast Market Chocolates.
A ticketed preview party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, will feature pizzas and salads from Bailey’s Backyard in Ridgefield, Connecticut, beer from Captain Lawrence Brewery in Mount Kisco, and wines from North Salem’s Folkways Wines.
On Saturday morning, May 14, the weekly John Jay Farm Market will also be going on at the Homestead, with its abundance of local produce, vegetables, bread and flowers.
Throughout the weekend the marketplace will also serve up a full menu of talented local musicians including the Shovel Ready String Band, Fenton Sullivan, School of Rock and Pete Campbell from Horseshow Farms.
Creech said that Guild & Grange is not just about cultivating and nurturing the artisan community, but “bringing home” the concept to the community. “The things we collect in our houses all tell stories we need to hear,” she said. Like the cherry wood bowl by Hadlock that came from a tree knocked down in its prime. And just imagine sweeping the kitchen with one of Erin Rouse’s custom brooms, remembering it was made on an authentic 1890 kickwinder. Housekeeping just got interesting.
John Jay Homestead is located at 400 Jay St., Katonah. Marketplace hours on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission is free.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the preview party, visit guildandgrange.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.