The 2021-22 New York State budget passed April 7 includes a number of new revenue sources, including higher personal income tax rates for individuals earning more than $1 million annually and an increase in the corporate franchise tax rate.
The budget also includes legislation that provides tax relief for partnerships and S corporations in the form of a workaround for the federal $10,000 limitation on the deductibility of state and local taxes (the SALT cap), which was enacted during the Trump administration in 2017. That limit disproportionately hurt Democratic states like New York, where residents’ state and local taxes often exceed $10,000.
New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, authored the Pass-Through Entity Tax legislation, which became law with the budget last week and makes the full SALT deduction available to eligible partnerships and other pass-through entities.
Those entities can elect to pay the Pass-Through Entity Tax on their taxable income and receive a credit against their New York State personal income tax liability for their share of the entity-level tax paid.
According to a statement from Paulin released April 7, “This setup is fiscally neutral to New York State, but allows partners to take the full SALT deduction, which would otherwise be limited to $10,000 if the partners paid their income taxes directly to New York State.”
To explain the measure and give the Scarsdale Board of Trustees an update on its lawsuit concerning the SALT cap, which was filed last year against the IRS, Paulin joined a board work session April 13 via Zoom from Citi Field in Queens, where she was attending a New York Mets doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. (She was wearing a Mets-branded neckerchief as a face covering, of course.)
In an attempt to sidestep the cap, the state of New York created the Charitable Gifts Trust Fund in 2018, which allowed individual taxpayers to donate to the fund and claim a deduction on their state income tax. Taxpayers would have also been able to claim a state income tax credit equal to 85% of the donation amount for the tax year after the donation was made. The law also allowed local governments to create their own charitable funds and taxpayers could contribute for local property tax credits of up to 95%. The village of Scarsdale chose to move forward with establishing a charitable fund.
In response to the circumvention attempts, however, the IRS and the Treasury Department issued a decision which required taxpayers who received state or local tax credits in return for charitable contributions to reduce their charitable contribution deductions on their federal income tax returns.
Scarsdale’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Treasury in July 2019 argued that the regulations “unilaterally impose the current administration’s political will in violation of clear statutory limits.” The lawsuit went on to argue that while a state or local tax credit reduced the amount of a taxpayer’s state or local tax liability, it was not a separate item of consideration per the IRS code of 1986 and that Trump’s 2017 amendments to the tax code provided no legal basis to issue final rules regarding deductibility of contributions to state and municipal charitable funds.
The Internal Revenue Service requested the suit be dismissed or granted summary judgment.
Speaking between rally chants and stadium announcements, Paulin told the trustees the village’s lawsuit against the IRS had been fully briefed in the Southern District of New York and they were awaiting the judge’s decision.
Paulin said the State of New Jersey v. Mnuchin lawsuit in the Second Circuit of the Southern District of New York was also relevant to Scarsdale’s case and although she was never confident about the suit’s merits, that case’s standing could determine the outcome of the village’s suit.
“If they [the states] get standing, then so will the village in our case and that part of it was extraordinarily well received by the judges,” said Paulin.
Last November, the IRS released a notice announcing that the Treasury Department intended to propose new regulations to allow S-corporation and pass-through entities to deduct specified income tax payments (any amount paid by a partnership or S-corporation to a domestic jurisdiction) during a taxable year. According to the notice, any specified income tax payment made by the partnership or an S-corporation does not apply to the SALT deduction limitation.
The new pass-through legislation in the state budget allows the notice to happen.
“In effect, anyone in a partnership will be able to take the SALT deduction,” said Paulin. “So that’s very good news for accounting firms, law firms [and] other types of partnerships in any pass-through S-corp. But … the village’s lawsuit will matter a great deal unless of course the federal government does change the law, which they are not doing yet.”
Paulin said if the Biden administration is unable to repeal the SALT restriction because of the U.S. Senate’s filibuster, she hoped the administration would rescind the IRS regulations that restrict the formation of charitable funds.
She said she expects a decision from the court within six months.
And, the Mets swept the Phillies 4-3 and 4-0.
