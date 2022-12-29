Scimmage v. Greenwich HS.jpg

Steve Jackson coaches the junior varsity team during a scrimmage against Greenwich.

 Erica Ruby Photo

As a youth, Steve Jackson wrote four words he’d never forget in green marker in a journal: “Win State Football Championship.”

Though he wasn’t able to achieve one of his “life’s goals” junior or senior year as a player for the Scarsdale High School varsity team — the Raiders were 3-6 in 1998 and 1999 under coach Bob Keith — the 2000 SHS graduate has now achieved the goal two times in a way he never imagined, as a member of the coaching staff of the football program in Somers, where he has lived for the last decade.

2022 State Championship Game.jpg

Steve Jackson and his sons, left, celebrate with the Somers varsity team after winning the state finals in Syracuse this fall.
w Bob Antonucci in Syracuse 2021 copy.jpg

Bob Antonucci and Steve Jackson before this year’s state finals at the Carrier Dome.
w Freshman Coaches in Syracuse 2022.jpg

A celebratory selfie with freshman coaches Tommy Albano, Steve McNamara, Steve Jackson and Chris Chidester.

