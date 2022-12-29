As a youth, Steve Jackson wrote four words he’d never forget in green marker in a journal: “Win State Football Championship.”
Though he wasn’t able to achieve one of his “life’s goals” junior or senior year as a player for the Scarsdale High School varsity team — the Raiders were 3-6 in 1998 and 1999 under coach Bob Keith — the 2000 SHS graduate has now achieved the goal two times in a way he never imagined, as a member of the coaching staff of the football program in Somers, where he has lived for the last decade.
Jackson doesn’t remember exactly when he wrote down the goal, but he still has the piece of paper and looks back fondly upon it remembering “wanting that so bad.”
It was a fellow member from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Wayside Lane across the street from the high school who helped turn Jackson on to football at a young age. The church was armed with a satellite dish used for watching global church broadcasts, but parishioner Kevin Doman, a member of the Brigham Young University’s 1984 national champion team, would set up watch parties for the Mormon university’s games on Saturdays.
“Growing up I just caught that bug,” Jackson said. “I loved it. I loved playing. I wasn’t even going to play football as a kid. I had two older brothers and I wanted to be different from them. They both played football, so I was going to be different and do other things. I just started playing and loved it. Then the goal was always to go play in college and I was lucky enough to do that for one year. Obviously in high school I couldn’t think of anything more a fully committed athlete would want than to win it all.”
Not reaching what Jackson realizes is a “really hard goal” to achieve in high school isn’t all that surprising, but he was still disappointed. That said, he wouldn’t trade seeing all of the work coach Bob Keith and the assistant coaches put in or “the experience playing with my teammates” for anything.
“I loved it, I looked forward to it,” Jackson said. “For me, 3 o’clock in the afternoon going to practice was a big stress release to run around and hit people for three hours. I had a great football experience.”
Jackson headed to BYU and was on the scout team defense in the fall of 2000 as a freshman. He was named Scout Team Player of the Week and got to dress for the team’s Nov. 18, 2000, home game against New Mexico in Provo, Utah (“Dressed for success,” Scarsdale Inquirer, January 2001). Being on the sidelines is something he’ll never forget, nor will looking up in the stands to see his improperly dressed brother, Johnny, a 1991 Scarsdale High School grad, who traveled from perfect temperatures in Hawaii to surprise his little brother in 20-degree weather.
Over 20 years later, Johnny didn’t disappoint and made the trip from Syracuse to see Somers win the state finals this season at the Carrier Dome.
“Johnny has been a constant presence and motivation in my life,” Jackson said. “I’m incredibly lucky to be his brother. He currently resides in Utah and made a 30-hour round trip to Syracuse to attend this year’s state final. Anyone who flies four legs in such a short period of time is making a sacrifice to support a loved one. I loved having him there, and so did his nephews.”
Johnny, who played sparingly at SHS under coach Dick Paladino, won the Coaches Award for his hard work on the scout team and always spoke fondly of his time playing with guys like David Feuerstein, Doug Knopp, Alexei Mercentes and Greg DeSousa.
“He was also there the first time I really ‘hit’ someone hard in a football game,” Jackson said. “I was in middle school, and we were playing Hartsdale on Crossway Field. I ran down to cover a kickoff, parallel to the cars traveling east on Mamaroneck Road and, right before I engaged the returner, he yelled ‘Light him up!’ at the top of his lungs. I tackled the kid and after the game my brother couldn’t stop telling people what I’d done. He was so proud.”
After going on a two-year church mission to L.A. county starting in June 2001, Jackson chose not to return to football upon coming back to school in the fall of 2003. He graduated in 2006.
Fluent in Spanish, Jackson returned East to receive his master’s in education at Manhattanville College, which he received in 2008. With arms wide open from SHS varsity head coach Andy Verboys, Jackson started coaching at his alma mater in the fall of 2006 with the junior varsity football team, was hired as a substitute teacher in the district, met his now wife, Elaine, and got married — the “most important thing I’ve done in my entire life” — all in the same year.
“That was a big year,” he said. “I believe very strongly in the power of prayer and I believe that there is a God and if we look to him for guidance and direction that amazing things can happen. I do not believe that trials and problems will be taken away from our lives. In fact, I do believe that when we go through trials and problems that we will have an added measure of help. During that year I felt that.”
Jackson coached at Scarsdale from 2006-11 for six years at the freshman and junior varsity levels with Chris Pierro and James Serafin (“Football coaching talent homegrown,” Scarsdale Inquirer, Sept. 7, 2007). Jackson’s last year coaching in Scarsdale coincided with a move to Somers.
Jackson said he was “very lucky” to start teaching Spanish full time at Scarsdale High School in the classroom he still teaches in now in the fall of 2007 thanks in part to an “amazing department chair [Sarah Whittington] and very supportive administrators [Mike McDermott, Duncan Wilson and Rochelle Hauge],” who worked with him closely in his opening years.
Jackson started coaching at Somers in the fall of 2014, one day after hearing about a position. He was hired by varsity then-head coach Tony DeMatteo to assist Bob Antonucci in coaching both the freshman and JV teams at that time.
“Bob and I just finished our ninth year coaching the junior varsity together,” Jackson said, noting they coached both the freshman and JV for the first six of those years. “I can’t say enough about Bob. He has been an incredible asset to the program. The boys love him and he also lives in Somers. There’s a real community feel. In fact, out of the 10 or so high school football coaches, the vast majority of us live in town, which in my opinion is a great thing.”
The last three years, the JV program has only lost one game. That is also the case for the varsity program — the 2021 New York State finals. The year before that they beat John Jay-Cross River in the COVID-19 regional finals and this fall none of the three teams at Somers lost a game.
For a long time Jackson helped manage the special teams rosters and helped out with sideline management for varsity — though he did not do that this season — and every time the team has gone to states he attended practices once the JV season had ended. Jackson has accompanied the team the three times they have gone to the Class A state finals at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse in 2016 under Tony DeMatteo and in 2021 and 2022 under Anthony DeMatteo, who had been assistant coach under his father from 2008-20 before being promoted.
In 2016 the team beat Greece Athena 25-17. After scoring late, Greece Athena had to go for the onside kick.
“I had to have our hands team ready with a minute left,” Jackson said. “With all of the craziness swirling around you, you have to try very hard to think straight.”
This year Somers dominated Union-Endicott 58-28.
“The sheer jubilation of the team winning and being in the middle of the police and fire escort was amazing,” Jackson said. “What’s very valuable to me is how much joy I’ve gotten from coaching in Somers because of the following. I live in the same town and my wife and I have four sons [ages 4-12]. It makes me so happy to be able to include them in various team activities. They come with me to practice, they come with me to team dinners, and they stormed the field with me [in Syracuse] when the clock hit zero. The coaches and the administrators and the players and the parents in that program are so welcoming. They’ve been so welcoming and so friendly with my sons and that means the world to me. Also, how supportive my wife has been to all of this has brought me more joy than anything.”
Jackson is still in awe of the year-round work Anthony DeMatteo and the varsity staff puts in on and off the field, working “tirelessly all for the best interest of the boys,” while he and Antonucci do their part in preparing the younger players for varsity. “Anthony DeMatteo and his assistants and Bob Antonucci, they’re heroes in my book,” Jackson said. “I love working with them.”
Barring some odd circumstance, Antonucci and Jackson coach every player who goes on to the varsity team, so their role is crucial in working with the players as coaches and mentors.
“I do feel very proud of the effort that those boys put in and it is immensely gratifying to watch given the work that Bob and I and our other coaches do with them at the earlier grades,” Jackson said. “And Somers has an incredible youth football program. From third through eighth grade this year there was an average of 30 boys on each team and the amount of time those fathers put in is great. I also know in Scarsdale some of my former teammates, Paul Fix and Charlie Badurski coach [in Scarsdale]. Rippy [Philipps] is still coaching. Any amount of time that somebody gives to a program like that is incredible. In my opinion that’s what makes great societies and great communities.”
For Jackson, it’s an “immensely gratifying feeling” to work hard with the JV team and see that translate at the varsity level. It also works well with being a Spanish teacher in Scarsdale, his family responsibilities and volunteering as the assistant pastor for his congregation in Yorktown, which means a long day of service at his church on Sundays.
If you look at Jackson’s life, you will see a pattern of strong, deep roots focused around family, work, football, religion and service. Often they intertwine.
When the Somers junior varsity team was playing on Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the United States, Jackson invited former Scarsdale teammate Mike Levin, who lives in Texas and serves in the military, to address the team on speakerphone during pregame.
“I wanted the boys to speak to someone whose life was more closely connected to serving our country…,” Jackson said. “Having him there was special given the significance of the day and his sacrifice to protect our freedom.”
Jackson believes there is a place for everyone in society, and definitely a “place for everybody” on the football field.
“For me I cannot think of another sport whether everyone is needed,” he said. “You have 11 starting positions on offense, 11 starting positions on defense, multiple special teams units that need to be staffed. In practice you have a scout team. One of the players I admired a lot at Somers High School was our scout team quarterback. I admire many players on that current team, but this is a player who is dedicated in practice to running the opponent’s plays. I’ve told him on multiple occasions that I admire that. There’s a place for everybody. It’s a game where you can take somebody who might doubt themselves, you can take somebody who may not think that they’re good enough and turn that person’s energy and effort into positive results, goal-achieving results.”
Jackson would know. He’s done that at every level he’s tackled.
