Throughout all of the twists and turns of this COVID-19 epidemic, one key fact has persisted: the people most seriously affected by the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus are those over the age of 60, and more specifically those who have underlying health conditions.
As one might imagine, Scarsdale’s elderly community consists primarily of highly independent, educated and well-informed individuals. Many are heeding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice and taking steps to protect themselves and those around them, albeit to varying degrees.
“I would say most [seniors] are going about their day as usual,” said Maryellen Saenger, a licensed mental health practitioner at Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service who specializes in geriatric patients and coordinates the Aging in Place Initiative.
Saenger routinely provides emotional support, in-home counseling services, outreach, consultations, home assessments, guidance and advocacy for the community’s senior citizens. Despite all of the fear surrounding this virus, Saenger feels confident that most of her clients are still getting out for walks, shopping at places like Trader Joe’s and maybe even meeting a friend or two.
“I don’t really sense that state of panic that you hear on the news,” she said. “They’re sort of taking it in stride. I think that speaks to their life experience… They’ve lived through world wars, the Depression, a lot of pandemics, so they have a little bit of a different perspective on things than the rest of us.”
Longtime Scarsdale resident and volunteer Evelyn Stock, the 1997 Scarsdale Bowl recipient, has continued to engage in various community activities, despite frequent urges from her children to practice “social distancing.”
“I’m still doing a lot of things because, very honestly, I think it maybe keeps me alive,” Stock said, noting, “But I don’t want to be stupid either because I don’t want to bring the illness into my family as well, so I’m trying to balance everything.”
Out of an abundance of caution, Stock cast her vote for the town’s upcoming March 18 election via absentee ballot on March 10. She has also made sure to purchase hand sanitizer and gloves, at the insistence of her children.
Greenacres resident Harriet Sobol, who has lived in Scarsdale since 1965, echoed Stock’s thoughts. “I certainly don’t feel uncomfortable about going to the food store or doing those things… I have to fight a parking ticket tomorrow morning, so I’ll do that,” said Sobol, whose family includes more than one infectious disease specialist.
While one of Sobol’s friends attended an opera last Saturday, Sobol has continued to avoid large crowds and gatherings, as is recommended by her family and the CDC. “I think we’re all doing that,” Sobol said of her peers.
Like all age groups, Sobol is also practicing diligent hand washing.
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and Christie Place resident Richard “Dick” Garwin, 91, has taken a more meticulous and scientific approach to the matter, which he sees as being incredibly serious. Garwin is a renowned scientist, physicist and engineer who authored the design for the first hydrogen bomb and has been involved with questions of public health and security for 70 years. Regarding coronavirus, Garwin said he has “assessments,” not fears.
This past week, Garwin penned an email to “close, old friends” over the age of 80, explaining to them the seriousness of COVID-19 and what he’s been doing to stay safe. He is concerned that without a vaccine, the epidemic will continue to claim many more lives.
Among his personal protective measures, Garwin has been meticulous about wearing blue nitrile plastic gloves, especially when he has been around others for extended periods of time. He has even developed a system for sterilizing these gloves so he can safely reuse them.
Despite having a good system in place for himself, Garwin is still concerned with the well-being of others.
“I’m much more concerned about the health of my peers and, you know, how the family would manage without me,” he said.
The thought of having to self-quarantine or further restrict social outings can be very troubling to seniors, especially those who may already experience feelings of loneliness and/or depression. From a mental health standpoint, it will become increasingly important to reach out to vulnerable seniors in the coming weeks.
“The ones who are homebound without families, those are the ones that I’m trying to focus on over the next couple of weeks,” Saenger said. “A 15-minute phone call can make a lot of difference… They like to know that somebody cares and that somebody’s checking in on them.”
Seniors who are feeling anxious in this environment should limit their exposure to the news, but don’t ignore it, according to Dr. Gary J. Kennedy, Montefiore Medical Center and director, Division of Geriatric Psychiatry and Fellowship Program.
“Stay informed but do not dwell on the negative,” Kennedy said, describing what’s known as the “positivity bias” which means older adults tend to be a bit more optimistic.
“Remember your experiences in life can shape your perspective for the positive,” he advised, recounting his experience with one older patient, a Holocaust survivor, who responded to the 9/11 tragedy by saying, “We got through it [the Holocaust] before, we’ll get through it again.”
“If the person is relatively independent as the vast majority of older Americans are, they are less prone to depression than younger and middle aged adults,” Kennedy said. However, older adults who depend on home health aides are particularly vulnerable. He suggested they work with their home care agencies and ask about plans for staffing shortages should they occur, and he advised caregivers to help older adults stay connected with family and friends via the internet and telephone, especially when face-to-face contact becomes impossible or less frequent.
Sobol echoed this sentiment. “If you were exposed and really had to keep to yourself, I think that would be very difficult… I have a lot of friends and just talking on the telephone to people makes a difference,” she said.
If the United States wants even a fighting chance at combating this pandemic, local and federal governments need to do better, according to some elderly Scarsdalians.
“Mostly the problem has been lack of leadership from the federal government and a lack of understanding that we need to learn from other countries who are ahead of us in the epidemic, who have long had good tests,” said Garwin, who added, “We’ve got to test people on the street or meet them outside their home… the way the South Koreans have been testing… That’s what we need to do.”
Additionally, some feel that there needs to be more guidance on what residents should do if they feel sick.
“They don’t know not to go to the emergency room right away,” Sobol said. “I would call my doctor and ask what to do. I don’t think people should go to the emergency room right away because they have other people there. I think that’s one of the questions that hasn’t really been addressed, to know what to do if you’re sick.”
