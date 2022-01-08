Dr. Holly Gilbert followed in her father’s footsteps in becoming a physician, and now she’s finally ready to follow his financial and patient care model, too. Definitely what’s old is new again.
Gilbert, an infectious disease expert who lives in Scarsdale and who has had a solo private practice in Manhattan for 18 years, considers herself the last of her breed — a solo, independent practitioner who accepts managed care — as her colleagues had joined medical groups and/or “dropped insurance years ago.” In addition to being convinced by a pediatrician friend who was running a concierge model that parents were also eager for this type of service, having to make house calls during the COVID-19 pandemic “threw me into” making the change, Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s father followed the same business model — before managed care — as a barber, stylist, dentist, veterinarian or mechanic: fee-for-service. “If you saw the doctor, you paid the doctor,” Gilbert said. “He was able to give his patients a lot of personalized attention.”
The business model change stems from several factors, including the pandemic and an unsustainable managed care system that rewards the insurance companies, the medical groups and less-trained health care workers, not the physicians themselves.
In trying to head off out-of-control health care costs, 1973’s Health Maintenance Organization Act was a “really good idea at the time,” according to Gilbert, because it imposed limits. Over time it went to the other extreme.
“The problem with the model became that the physicians were getting low reimbursement and the managed care companies were making a huge amount of money,” Gilbert said. “It was great for the managed care company, but not good for the doctor and really not good for the patient, because in order for physicians to then start making a living, they started having to see more and more patients in a shorter period of time. Sadly, the managed care model is no longer affordable for a private practitioner.”
Managed care was created to try to even out the system where those who couldn’t afford medical treatment didn’t get it, or couldn’t get quality care. And now managed care has become so expensive that we’re back to the old days. “It was supposed to equalize everything, so everybody got great care,” Gilbert said. “Sadly, it has clearly not worked out that way. Many people still cannot afford the managed care fees and wind up at clinics.”
In modern medicine it has become about rushing through as many patients as possible and automated phone systems where you often can’t get anyone on the phone. While Gilbert believes she was giving proper, personalized care at her Manhattan practice, there was the sense of seeing as many patients as possible to maximize what she was getting back from insurance companies. Practicing medicine should not be about “volume,” she said.
Additionally, Gilbert and doctors like her were not available evenings or weekends for patients in need.
“What [concierge care] means is that I can give patients long, unrushed visits and be there for them when they need me,” Gilbert said. “They have my cell phone number and my email address. I am able to be reached evenings and weekends. I know everybody personally and unless I’m on vacation, they always see me. The panel size is limited so I can be available to everyone. It is a very nice way to practice medicine.”
During the beginning months of the pandemic, with New York City a ghost town in many ways, Gilbert opened a satellite office in White Plains, where she saw some of her existing clients who live in the suburbs, in addition to new patients. At her Manhattan practice, Gilbert charged an upfront membership fee separate from charges for any services performed, but patients were getting her service, not a nurse practitioner or a physician assistant. That has been true at her new practice, which she soon named Scarsdale Health & House Calls (www.gilbertmd.com), but for that, she is running a concierge model where patients spend an annual fee and they are then able to go back to their insurance companies with receipts when they use her services to get as much reimbursement as possible.
“It doesn’t affect the insurance companies one bit,” Gilbert said. “It’s a matter of people wanting to put out a certain amount of money for a certain level of care.”
The upside is that Gilbert no longer deals with the insurance companies and she takes home more money for her efforts and expenses, which are constantly rising, while patients have the upside of longer, more personal visits, the potential for house calls, 24/7 access to their primary physician, telemedicine, connecting with patients’ other health care givers such as specialists, and personal lifestyle, exercise and nutrition evaluation.
She also offers limited courtesy services for children of concierge members, such as COVID, strep and flu testing, and flu vaccination.
“There is no question it costs them more to do this, but hopefully they get more,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert, who will phase out her Manhattan practice over time, will have a limited number of patients in her solo concierge practice in order to make sure everyone is properly cared for. She is affiliated in Manhattan with NYU and NY Presbyterian and Mount Sinai, and she is working on getting privileges locally at White Plains Hospital Center.
While Gilbert did come up with rates for those in close proximity to Scarsdale and her office, she is still tinkering with her model and rates, especially for those to whom she might be traveling on an ongoing basis, including a homebound elderly patient in the Rivertowns, whom she has seen at his home, the hospital and a nursing home.
With the exception of those who can’t leave the home, Gilbert prefers the annual physical to be done in her office, and most sick visits would be there, too, as house calls would be completed within reason, especially if she has to travel far.
Noting that some practices are doing upward of $6,000 for the annual fee, Gilbert’s starting price for a local individual age 18 to 25 is $2,600, or $4,900 for a couple in that range, with an increase for ages 26-64 and 65 and over.
“It doesn’t run out,” Gilbert said of the upfront fee. “So far, and I don’t want to jinx any of this, people have been really good about not calling me weekly. They’re welcome to, actually, but it’s not like they’re asking me to come to their house every week. That would probably be a problem. I was originally going to have a cap on the number of visits per year, but then I didn’t want to start counting like that. This is all brand new. I may change this if I find it gets to be overwhelming, but as of now people have been very courteous about it and they call me when they need me.”
Potential additional fees are for rapid COVID-19 PCR tests — at a discounted rate — and she’s been conducting those in her backyard.
“My overhead costs for COVID have been probably about $100,000 so far,” Gilbert said. “It’s been insane because I have ordered all these rapid tests for people, which are extremely expensive and not reimbursed at all by insurance and that’s all out of my pocket, but I really need COVID testing. It’s been financially really hard.”
That doesn’t negate the reward, however. “I feel really good about the field I’m in because I’ve treated many COVID patients and gotten people to the hospital who needed to get to the hospital and gotten them good treatment,” Gilbert said. Between helping her patients and volunteering, she added, “It’s been a hard time and a very busy time, but in so many ways a rewarding time, knowing that I can help.”
Despite longer days and seeing clients on weekends, Gilbert is enjoying the freedom she now has, which gives her time to volunteer vaccinating at pop-up clinics throughout the area, including Edgemont, the Rivertowns and underserved communities in Yonkers. Gilbert also has led webinars promoting COVID-19 vaccines, calling them “safe” and “the way out of this.”
After resisting for years, Gilbert had to change with the changing times.
“I got to it late in the game,” Gilbert said. “I finally decided I want to practice medicine the way I want to, and give nice long visits and [continued] good care.”
