As the athletic department offerings at Scarsdale High School continue to evolve, expand and find success not seen in quite some time for various varsity programs, athletic director Ray Pappalardi noticed one downward trend, which he presented to the board of education Monday, April 17: This spring, the percentage of girls participating in high school athletics had dropped slightly.
Despite the addition of a well-received girls flag football program last year, there is only a varsity softball team this spring and in the girls lacrosse program there are only seven players at the junior varsity level.
“Female participation in sports at the high school level has been on a decline in Westchester County in Section 1 for some time,” Pappalardi said. “We haven’t seen it hit Scarsdale until this year. It seems to be dramatic in the spring. I don’t know exactly what that is. I’ve just shared the initial outcomes of interviews with students and their narratives at this point, but I think it’s something we have to think about.”
Pappalardi said there was 62% participation among the entire school population in at least one sport this school year — 908 students out of about 1,450 — which he called “an incredible accomplishment” for a large school like Scarsdale, but he noted the ratio of male to female participants this spring was “a little out of whack” with boys making up 64% of the season’s participation, girls 36%. He said it’s usually within five percentage points of being an even split.
Pappalardi said he has been speaking to female students to find out why. “What we found was that students are looking for things a little differently, or not all athletes are thinking the same way about their athletic experiences,” he said. “Some just want to play with their friends and have fun. Others want to be really competitive. And the way we make decisions about team selection sometimes affects whether they will continue to participate.”
Another reason for the decline in participation could be the perceived notion that early skill development is more important than hard work and motivation, or young athletes being told they won’t be successful for that reason. That makes sense to Pappalardi for sports like girls lacrosse and softball.
Specialization in sports often leads to athletes dropping one or two sports in high school, and the numbers don’t include anyone who trains or competes in a sport outside of school.
Yet another reason for some of the decline could be that the spring of 2020 was the lone season fully canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pappalardi called the school’s fall season, which was unprecedented with the number of Section 1 championships that were won and finals that were made (https://bit.ly/3ou2QCp), a “double-edged” sword that may in fact scare off student-athletes who aren’t looking for that type of a competitive program and commitment.
At the same time, Scarsdale added a varsity B girls basketball team this winter for two very different reasons. Some players didn’t feel they could compete at the varsity level, which maintains an extremely challenging schedule, while others felt they were beyond JV and needed a better transition to the next level. In a follow-up interview, Pappalardi said the team was well received and is expected to return next winter.
One thing not addressed was the attitude, behavior and style of coaches, which can often impact whether or not an athlete or athletes return to a team.
Pappalardi said he plans to survey more students to find out more about their thought process. Pappalardi also said spring participation is usually 31% of the school population but had dropped 2% to 29% this season.
Since 2000 the only program cut by Scarsdale was its rifle team, while additions have been boys volleyball in the fall, boys and girls bowling, girls ice hockey as part of a Section 1 merger, and boys and girls fencing in the winter, and boys and girls crew, girls golf and girls flag football in the spring.
Scarsdale makes many of its programming decisions based on student needs and that includes adding programs over recent years, such as boys volleyball and fencing, and Pappalardi said he continues to meet with students who are interested in forming a varsity squash team.
“We’ve been very quick to respond to what students’ interests are, what we think the needs are related to balancing participation and maximizing that,” Pappalardi said. “Not all other school districts have the flexibility or support from the board to do that. It’s usually a much longer process. Here it’s a function of the budget and how we add. In other places the board has to actually approve each individual sport to proceed. We have a lot more flexibility to meet the needs of kids and we’ve been able to exercise that more freely.”
While 20 years ago most schools were still seeing a varsity, junior varsity and freshman team lineup for traditional team sports, that has shifted. Freshman teams are a thing of the past for most sports at most schools.
Scarsdale is a rare school in Section 1 to have varsity B teams in many sports, something typically seen at the much larger Arlington High School in several sports, and at Ursuline for girls basketball. Scarsdale first added a varsity B in girls soccer in the spring 2001, a year after winning its last Section 1 title in the sport. The theory was that the varsity team was so good that many of the would-be junior varsity players or seniors who might have been cut would have made varsity teams at most other schools.
Tennis and boys soccer later followed for similar reasons, and because there was high participation in those sports. More varsity B teams have followed in the last few years and junior varsity B teams have often taken the place of freshman teams at Scarsdale.
Since only freshmen can play on freshman teams and seniors can’t play on junior varsity teams, having more JV teams and a second varsity team offers more students the chance to compete, develop and find the right situation for themselves.
The only caveat about varsity B teams is that they are not eligible for postseason, and in that given year a player can’t be called up from varsity B to varsity — only from junior varsity or a freshman team.
One major challenge for the athletic department is guessing what the needs of the district will be each season as far as how many teams and at what levels so they can hire coaches and set up a schedule. Sometimes the numbers are higher or lower than expected and a quick shift is necessary.
Tracking numbers form the previous year and at interest meetings isn’t always accurate. Even athletes’ gold cards don’t tell the story, more notably since COVID-19, as this spring there were more than 600 gold cards submitted, but a little under 500 athletes are actually participating.
“It’s happened both ways where the season is starting and you have more kids than you anticipated or less kids, and you have to come up with a creative plan,” Pappalardi said. “Sometimes you have a team that’s not large enough, but you send them off to practice or scrimmage with other schools who are willing and provide them with ways to keep them interested and involved. By and large for me those things, by the end of the season, work out really well and the following year are a springboard for those kids because they didn’t walk away or we didn’t send them away for a year.”
Adding teams on the fly is a greater challenge, but it’s not all that uncommon these days as Scarsdale tries to support both competitive and more recreational athletes by finding the right types of teams to field and schedules to set up.
Pappalardi is focused on collecting data and feedback to understand the ups and downs of certain programs to better serve students.
As part of a Section 1 training program, Pappalardi developed a “purpose statement” that he said is “pretty concise,” and likely to be edited down the road: “I’m here to create and promote inclusive and competitive programs, seeking to maximize participation and work to provide opportunities for student-athletes for the purpose of developing self-advocacy, perseverance and resiliency.”
He also added, “In the short description of our programs, interscholastic athletics uses competitive sport, provides student-athletes with the opportunity to take risks and make good mistakes in an authentic, yet unpredictable environment. Student-athletes must leave the cradle of their comfort zone for public exposure on the field, court, pool, course or track, and must accept being vulnerable, exposed and unprotected from public or personal scrutiny. Through that journey of challenges and successes they learn about themselves.”
This is part of the balance Pappalardi is trying to strike.
Pappalardi also reported that a new athletic department website and app are forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.